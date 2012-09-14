PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Modern Moving Announcements New to Basic Invite Find over forty moving announcements with foil elements available on BasicInvite.com now. - November 29, 2019 - Basic Invite

Orlando Best Bridal Store Recognition Hispanic woman owned bridal store, recognized as the Best Bridal Store in 2019. The Designer Atalier delights in making dreams come to reality for hundreds of brides in the State of Florida. Realizing her own dream to use her God given talent to benefit so many women on their wedding day also helped her to minimized her own life of struggles and poverty. Sira D' Pion is dedicated to excellence for the best product and service for her customers. - November 14, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

Kate and William Mesmerize the Masses on Royal Tour to Pakistan with Traditional Attire Sourced from O’NITAA The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA

Fine Cardstock Offers the Finest Collection of US Made Discount Cardstock and Envelopes for All Your Business Needs Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Eisenge Brings High Quality Women’s Fashion Into The Global Market Eisenge, a leading global online retail company based in China, is now launching its high fashion women's wedding dresses and formal wear to the global market. Women of all ages who enjoy trendy and fashionable gowns will get to enjoy the company’s high quality attire, factory low prices, fast... - October 12, 2019 - eisenge

Introducing New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting. Introducing Storr-Shop Gifts Inspired by You. - October 09, 2019 - Essentialgifting.com

SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Debuts Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment New hair straightening permanent treatment is the first of its kind in the UAE. - July 24, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon

New Face My Makeup App Gives a Whole New Digital Approach to the Mother/Daughter Tween Experience Let’s face it, as young girls mature into tweenhood, mother and daughter moments are harder to come by as she begins to prefer the company of her friends—over Mom. The Face My Makeup app has been launched to give a whole new digital approach to the Mother/Daughter Tween experience. With... - July 03, 2019 - Face My Makeup app

Grand Opening of Park Lane Stars in UK and Ireland UK couple Wendy & Tim Jones become newest Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - June 07, 2019 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Bridal & Formal by Sira D' Pion Presenting Designed for the Spotlight Fashion Showcase Grand Opening Celebration Celebrating their new location at the Fashion Square Mall, a private event to enjoy the latest collection in bridal and special occasions attire, including hand made accessories and red carpet couture gowns runway. Catwalk, Music, Networking and more. - April 23, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

The Most Important Event of French Creation & "Savoir-Faire" Ever Organized in the USA For the first time in the United States, from September 4 to 8, 2019, FRENCH FASHION WEEK NEW YORK, a High-End Experiential Platform, will present emerging and established Designers, historical "Savoir-Faire" craftsmanship so renowned in Haute Couture and Couture, as well as the Fashiontech companies of the future. - April 18, 2019 - French Fashion Week New York

Supercharge Your Style with Custom Upgrades from My Custom Tailor - Now Available All Year Round My Custom Tailor aims to customize, configure and assemble a wardrobe that meets your specific measurements and your preference for fabrics and styles. - April 15, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

What Mums Need to Know. Magic Rainbow Photography Shares Tips on Capturing the Cutest Newborn Photographs. As Duchess Meghan prepares to reveal her baby to the world, London newborn photographer shares her tips on how to prepare for and capture baby portraits that make everybody say, "Awwww..." - April 12, 2019 - Magic Rainbow Photography

Best Retail Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 23rd Annual WebAward Competition The 23rd annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including retail and shopping websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for retail and shopping websites to enter is May 31, 2019. - March 28, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Bespoke Wedding Suits for the LGBTQ Community - Online or in Person at My Custom Tailor For the LGBTQ community My Custom Tailor represents the perfect source for buying custom-made clothes that meet the needs of all individuals irrespective of their gender, gender identity or sexual orientation. - March 05, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

Esplanade Memphis Announces Annual Wedding Show VISION Wedding Expo launches Saturday, March 2, 2019 as the premiere wedding expo for fashion & beauty. 20+ vendors expected to exhibit and vie for the attention of brides and grooms. - February 23, 2019 - Esplanade Memphis

Santa Barbara Medical and Day Spa Celebrates 13 Year Anniversary Evolutions Medical & Day Spa Anniversary Open House will be held this year on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm - February 20, 2019 - Evolutions Medical and Day Spa

Say “I Do” in a Tailor-Made Suit from My Custom Tailor Prepare for the wedding season with bespoke garments from custom tailors with 3 generations of experience. One of the most important events of life deserves clothing to match; Do it without breaking the bank! - February 15, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

More Wedding Services from Happy Wishy Happy Wishy unveils more wedding services to ensure clients get most of their needs. - January 27, 2019 - Happy Wishy

Abacus Studios Wins, 2019 Best of Wedding Vendors from The Knot Abacus Studios has announced their 9th consecutive selection to the Knot's Best of Wedding Vendors, with our 2019 selection. "I want to thank all of our staff for their continued efforts and commitment to making every client happy, and the many couples who voted for Abacus Studios," said owner Alex R. Abacus Studios developed it's reputation for offering clients affordably wedding and event photography, video and photo booth packages, with impeccable service. - January 24, 2019 - Abacus Studios (Photography & Video)

Flora Elements Education and Floral Studio Grand Opening Flora Elements Education and Floral Studio are opening its doors to the Delafield, WI community. They are a small business that is focusing on education and modern floral design. Flora Elements Education and Floral Studio offers a full service florist and delivery to all Lake Country cities and surrounding areas. - January 21, 2019 - Flora Elements Education and Design

Goofy Photo Booth Receives Distinction in the 11th Annual WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® Goofy Photo Booth was announced a winner of the renowned WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® in Lansdale. WeddingWire, Inc., a leading global online wedding marketplace, annually celebrates the top wedding professionals on WeddingWire across more than 20 service categories, from venues and... - January 09, 2019 - Goofy Photo Booth

January Clearance Victorian Getaway Bed and Breakfast Discounts Offered at Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn for Stays Through January 2019 Colorado Springs award-winning bed and breakfast inn, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, is offering special deals during the month of January to ring in the New Year with savings. This is the perfect time to unwind and relax after a hectic holiday season with two different choices for the offers which include a mid-week 2-night stay discount or a 3-night get one night free option. - January 01, 2019 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Preferred Jewelers International Member Barnes Jewelry Changes Ownership, Continues to Offer "Experiences That Last a Lifetime™" Amarillo, Texas-based Barnes Jewelry has changed ownership, but there is a familiar face at the helm. Don Adams, the General Manager and COO of Barnes Jewelry since June 2014, recently purchased the store from its previous owner, to the delight of the store employees and customers who patronize Barnes... - December 20, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International

Spicy Lingerie Announces Holiday Sale Through Dec. 18, 2018 Use Code MERRY for Amazing Deals. - December 12, 2018 - Spicy Lingerie

Drop The Mike Productions Expanding Its Reach, Reputation with Multiple 2018 Awards Awards reflect a high level of excellence in DJ services for weddings and corporate events. - November 21, 2018 - Drop The Mike Productions

I Said Yes Partners with Wish Upon a Wedding to Help Couples Facing Serious Illness Get Down the Aisle Without the worry of the wedding cost, wedding wishes are granted to those experiencing life altering circumstances and the results are creating beautiful memories that will last forever. - November 07, 2018 - MJ's Wedding Planning Academy

Award-Winning Harvard Square Jewelry Store Expands to Chestnut Hill Entrepreneur Esmeralda Lambert opens second location next to Bloomingdales, Kate Spade. - October 23, 2018 - Esmeralda Lambert

Brand New Milestone Birthday Cards by Basic Invite BasicInvite.com has released new specific milestone birthday invitations with themes ranging from first birthdays to one-hundredth birthdays. - October 22, 2018 - Basic Invite

Wild at Heart Florist is the Newest Wedding Florist in Santa Clarita One of the Best Santa Clarita Florists for Weddings and Events - September 06, 2018 - Wild at Heart Florist

Jewelers Direct Launches Silver Celebration Sweepstakes 100 Member Strong Retail Jewelers Group Celebrates Launch with Chance to Win Designer Jewelry. - August 27, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Glitter and Glow Events, LLC Launches Wedding Planning and Event Design Service in Charlotte, NC Glitter and Glow Events, LLC announced the launch of Charlotte’s newest women owned business. Glitter and Glow Events, LLC is a professional event planning business that provides personalized service to Wedding Couples, Families and Wedding Parties. The philosophy of Glitter and Glow Events, LLC... - August 03, 2018 - Glitter and Glow Events, LLC

Jams World Announces Summer 2018 Collection Featuring "The Jumper" The Summer 2018 line features "The Jumper," a brand new, simple yet sophisticated silhouette. With contemporary style and comfort in mind, The Jumper has a cropped wide leg, shaped hem, with sides higher than the inseam, bra-friendly straps, pull on styling, and side pockets. This modern silhouette can be casual and classy, easily dressed up for a special occasion. The Jumper comes in Jasper, Bevy, Aztec, Luau and Anahola Bay prints. - July 31, 2018 - Surf Line Hawaii

LouisvilleCalligraphy.com Offers Wax Seal Stamp Design LouisvilleCalligraphy.com, as well as offering complete wedding calligraphy services, is now offering wax seal stamp design. Add that extra bit of old world elegance to your invitations, using the wax seal with your own monogram or duogram gives it that extra touch sure to garner attention from everyone on your guest list. - July 27, 2018 - LouisvilleCalligraphy.com

Jim Kryshak Jewelers is a Proud Member of the Exclusive, Nationwide Network of Preferred Jewelers International™ Wausau, Wisconsin-based Jewelry Retailer stands out from the rest by offering its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” with the Preferred Free Lifetime Nationwide Warranty - July 25, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International

Sophisticated Corporate Holiday Cards Launched by Basic Invite Being one of the leading online stationery brands in America, Basic Invite continues to add to their vast collection of products by releasing corporate holiday cards for all to personalize and obtain. - July 18, 2018 - Basic Invite

Designer Nina Nguyen Embraces Flirty, Fun and Feminine Style for Summer 2018 Looks range from accessories that accent with a whisper to sizzling scene stealers. - June 28, 2018 - Nina Nguyen Designs

Popular Jewelry Line, OMI Beads, Today Announces the Launch of Their New Online Shopping Website, OMIBeads.com Nashville based jewelry designer, Joy Walling, OMI Beads, is delighted to announce the launch of their new website featuring their popular natural stone bracelets and sets. - June 13, 2018 - OMI Beads

Copy Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding for 1 Tenth of 1% Perfect Little Planner breaks down the costs so you can achieve the multi-million dollar royal wedding for less than $5,000. - May 19, 2018 - Arielle Link

NYC Bridal, Beauty & Fashion Expert Opens Luxury Boutique in Charleston, SC MODELBRIDE is Now Open in Historic Downtown Charleston, South Carolina, Styling Brides from Engagement to Honeymoon. - May 19, 2018 - MODELBRIDE

2018 Spicy Lingerie Summer Swim Collection Now Available Online with Discounts With summer right around the corner, Spicy Lingerie has launched a new, cute and urban line of summer swimwear to its online store. This collection was designed to be bright and fun, and include the trendiest styles that customers are looking for this season. "Year after year, our summer swim collection... - May 15, 2018 - Spicy Lingerie

Summer 2018 Sizzles with a Fresh Play on Color from Nina Nguyen Designs Interchangeable earring and jacket combinations pop with a kiss of Summer Pantone colors. - May 08, 2018 - Nina Nguyen Designs

Sculptured Wedding Décor Launches New Website for Unique Décor and Jewelry Website to Offer Creations Not Previously Available to the Individual and Event Planner - May 04, 2018 - Sculptured Wedding Decor

Musotica Launches New Stylish Bridal Lingerie Collection for All Shapes and Sizes Musotica have just launched their bridal lingerie collection in time for the 2018 wedding season. Their latest collection is inspired by style, shape and size, allowing prospective brides-to-be a wholly personal experience when choosing lingerie for their big day. - April 28, 2018 - Musotica Wear