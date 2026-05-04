Wedding & Bridal News
Be engaged by news about the wedding and bridal industry, covering companies involved in wedding venues, fashion, decor, catering, photography, management and marketing. Get information about emerging trends, retail concepts, products and services for every aspect of wedding planning from engagement to honeymoon.
Lick Goods’ Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil Delivers Decadent Date-Night Bliss – Kissable, Warming, and Skin-Nourishing Sensuality
Lick Goods spotlights its bestselling Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil – a decadent, edible treat blending juicy strawberry sweetness with rich creamy vanilla notes. Crafted with sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, and natural flavors, this vegan, sugar-free formula delivers a silky, non-greasy glide that nourishes skin while being fully kissable and safe for intimate areas. - May 04, 2026 - Lick
Purplee Store Details 10-Micron Gold Layering Process and Sustainable Fiber Jewelry Initiatives
Purplee Store presents its proprietary 7-layer metallurgical process for gold-layered jewelry and the integration of Buriti Palm fibers. The brand was recently designated as a "Black Sheep" by the global platform Not Just A Label (NJAL). - April 03, 2026 - Purplee Store
Association of Bridal Consultants Partners with Style Me Pretty to Elevate Wedding Industry Excellence
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the world’s longest-running professional organization for wedding planners, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Style Me Pretty, the premier destination for wedding inspiration and vendor discovery. This collaboration will provide... - March 23, 2026 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Destination Wedding Trends for the Year + Travel Benefit Updates for ABC
Destination weddings continue to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the wedding industry, driven by couples seeking immersive guest experiences, streamlined planning, and meaningful celebrations. As this market evolves, the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) is highlighting key destination wedding trends for the year while announcing strategic updates to its Travel Benefits, designed to support wedding professionals operating at the intersection of weddings & travel. - March 21, 2026 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Elora Jewelry Launches Modern Antique Jewelry Collection Featuring In-House Cut Lab-Grown Diamonds
The new collection explores antique diamond cuts and historical design through lab-grown diamonds and Elora’s in-house cutting atelier. - March 14, 2026 - Elora Fine Jewelry
iBuyFlowers Outlines Marketplace 2.0 as Infrastructure for Scalable Cross-Border B2B Floral Trade Serving the US Market
iBuyFlowers is outlining Marketplace 2.0, the next phase of its B2B floral marketplace, focused on execution, data-driven planning, and cross-border scalability for US buyers. Built on seven years of operational data and more than $50M in transactions, the initiative expands the platform’s use of data and AI to improve demand forecasting, planning, and logistics integration with FedEx, enabling more predictable international floral procurement. - March 09, 2026 - iBuyFlowers
Gathurr Named Winner of 2026 Best of Weddings and Couples’ Choice Awards®
Design-Forward Wedding Studio Recognized by Couples on The Knot and WeddingWire - February 10, 2026 - Gathurr
New Jersey Wedding Studio Introduces “Cinematic Stills Collection,” Blending Film and Photography in a New Way
Blue Moon Video Productions, a New Jersey-based wedding studio, has introduced the Cinematic Stills Collection, a new offering that transforms moments from cinematic wedding films into high-resolution still images. Designed to complement traditional photography, the collection captures in-between moments and emotions that unfold naturally throughout the wedding day, with images suitable for both social media sharing and printing. - February 07, 2026 - Blue Moon Video Productions
Association of Bridal Consultants Announces 2026 Wedding Industry Trends and Educational Programs, along with the Return of the Trendsetter Awards
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) is thrilled to kick off 2026 with a forward-looking outlook on wedding industry trends and a robust lineup of educational programs designed to elevate the skills and success of wedding professionals worldwide. Alongside this announcement, ABC is proud to launch the Trendsetter Awards, recognizing innovators and leaders shaping the future of weddings. - January 20, 2026 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Texas Functional Health Centers Expands Knowledge with Completion of “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar
Texas Functional Health Centers has completed the “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar, further expanding our knowledge to better serve patients. This training focused on the foundational movement patterns that influence long-term function and recovery. By bringing these insights into our TRUForm rehabilitation system, we’re equipping patients to heal more effectively and move the way their bodies were designed. - December 05, 2025 - Texas Functional Health Centers
Association of Bridal Consultants Announces World of Weddings 2026: A Transformational Conference Elevating the Global Wedding Industry
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the longest-standing professional organization for wedding planners and wedding industry professionals, is proud to announce the return of its signature global conference: World of Weddings 2026. The event will bring together planners, educators,... - November 28, 2025 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Emerald Coast Marriage Highlights the Rise of Hybrid Beach Elopements on Florida’s Emerald Coast
Emerald Coast Marriage spotlights the rise of hybrid beach elopements—intimate in-person ceremonies shared live with loved ones worldwide. Offering elegant, stress-free packages, the Florida-based company welcomes couples to bring their own streaming devices and provides guidance for lighting and setup. Serving Santa Rosa Beach, Destin, 30A, and beyond, Emerald Coast Marriage makes modern destination weddings simple and inclusive. - October 14, 2025 - Emerald Coast Marriage
Azazie Launches Atelier Holiday Collection: Glamour Meets Seasonal Trends in New Formal Dresses
Azazie, the leading DTC e-tailer for all things bridal and occasion wear, is delighted to announce the launch of its Atelier Holiday Collection, spotlighting new arrivals just in time for the festive season. The collection showcases 50+ stunning formal gowns, midi dresses, and two-piece ensembles... - October 11, 2025 - Azazie
EQUES Timepieces Joins Walmart Marketplace, Blending Classic Design and Philanthropy
Steven Gagnon, founder of EQUES Timepieces, is expanding his Southern California microbrand with its collection now featured on Walmart Marketplace. Founded in 2022, EQUES blends classic craftsmanship, durable materials, and accessible luxury. As a cancer survivor, Gagnon built philanthropy into the brand, donating a portion of profits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. EQUES also offers limited-edition sunglasses, uniting timeless design with a mission of resilience and giving back. - September 06, 2025 - EQUES Timepieces
Marina Rose Cruises Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award in Romantic Restaurants Category
Marina Rose Cruises in Hernando Beach has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner in the Romantic Restaurants category by Guide to Florida. Recognized as one of less than 10% of Florida businesses earning this honor, Marina Rose Cruises offers guests a signature experience with dining, sunset views, and warm hospitality along Florida’s Gulf Coast. - September 02, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
Ocean Tides Expands to Walmart.com with New Holiday Gift Wrap and Craft Tissue Paper Multipacks
Ocean Tides, a veteran- and woman-owned business specializing in premium gift wrap and craft tissue paper, is now available on Walmart.com. The expansion includes the launch of new multipack collections, such as a festive red, white, and green set for seasonal gift wrapping and a sleek black, gold, and silver set for elegant occasions. With a growing product line available across major marketplaces, Ocean Tides continues to focus on providing quality and variety for creative projects nationwide. - August 29, 2025 - 4FC LLC
Chateau Amelia Unveils Stunning Wedding Venue Experience in Upstate SC
Chateau Amelia, a Historic event destination nestled in the heart of Upstate South Carolina in Cross Hill, is proud to announce the launch of its newly enhanced wedding venue experience. With a selection of indoor and outdoor spaces, Chateau Amelia offers engaged couples a timeless setting for... - May 15, 2025 - Chateau Amelia
Metro Jewelry Plaza Welcomes Next-Generation Designers, Diamond Dealers, and Watch Brands Under New Ownership
The iconic jewelry district in Downtown Miami is undergoing a dynamic transformation as Metro Jewelry Plaza officially opens its doors for business to the jewelry trades this June, ushering in a new wave of young artisans, contemporary jewelry designers, diamond and bridal dealers, and luxury watch companies. - April 25, 2025 - Metro Jewelry Plaza
A New Destination for Weddings & Elopements: The Say I Do Chapel Opens Its Doors in Las Vegas
Opening of the Say I Do Chapel, 628 S Las Vegas Blvd., offering wedding and elopement services in Las Vegas, Nevada. - April 24, 2025 - Say I Do Chapel
The Association of Bridal Consultants Celebrates 70 Years of Excellence with New Ownership
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the premier organization dedicated to the education and professional growth of wedding planners worldwide, proudly marks its 70th anniversary in 2024. This milestone comes with an exciting new chapter as the organization transitions under the leadership... - March 18, 2025 - Association of Bridal Consultants
ViXC Unveils Powerful Upgrades: Smarter Search, One-Click Custom Albums & More
ViXC, an AI-powered photo search and management platform, has introduced new features designed to improve how users organize, search, and share their photo collections. - February 27, 2025 - VIXC
Missouri’s Woods Fort Golf Club to Unveil New Clubhouse and Horizon Center After Fire Destroys Facility in 2024
Woods Fort Golf Club is proud to reveal its newly redesigned and rebuilt clubhouse, pro shop, and Horizon Center, a special event space. The development marks a significant milestone for the golf club following a devastating electrical fire that destroyed the original clubhouse nearly a year ago. The new clubhouse is expected to be completed this spring and will offer new amenities and experiences. - February 10, 2025 - Woods Fort Golf Club
Re-Weddings: the Modern Love Celebration Redefining Milestones
Weddings,Wedding Expert Nancy Barkley Explores the Rising Trend of Re-Weddings and the New Features Enhancing Vow Renewals - February 09, 2025 - Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways
Clochel Napkin Rings Collection Wins Silver at NY and European Product Design Awards
Prestigious Design Awards Honor Clochel as Silver Winner The prestigious NY Product Design Award and European Product Design Awards have announced Clochel as a Silver Winner in the product design category for its new napkin rings collection. Recognized as a "jewelry masterpiece creation for... - November 12, 2024 - Clochel
Finding a New Wedding Venue When Natural Disaster Strikes
Engaged couples impacted by Hurricane Helene may be in search of a replacement wedding venue if their wedding venue has suffered storm damage. Chateau Amelia has a historic mini mansion and events barn available at short notice for a variety of 2024 dates. - October 01, 2024 - Chateau Amelia
Our DJ Rocks Achieves Prestigious Recognition in the Orlando Business Journal's Women-Owned Business Book of Lists
Our DJ Rocks, a female owned and operated DJ company specializing in weddings, has been featured in the Orlando Business Journal's 2024 Women-Owned Business Book of Lists for the first time. This honor highlights their excellence, innovation, and community impact. The recognition underscores their growth and leadership in the event entertainment industry. - June 27, 2024 - Our DJ Rocks
Lotus House Offers Couples a Mansion They Can Personalize in Las Vegas
Couples eloping in Southern Nevada with the help of the original Las Vegas micro wedding experts at Cactus Collective Weddings can now personalize their ceremonies and receptions like never before. - June 08, 2024 - MTaylor Inc
Fleur de Cuisine Continues Expansion with Restaurant and Non-Profit
A Culinary Celebration of Family and Philanthropy, Bringing the Community to the Table with a Heartfelt Mission. Fleur de Cuisine adds restaurant, memoir, and non-profit foundation to their family brand. - May 23, 2024 - Fleur de Cuisine
Munaluchi Coterie Retreat Partners with U.S. Virgin Islands for 10th Anniversary Celebration on St. Thomas
The 10th annual Munaluchi Coterie Retreat, renowned for its focus on multicultural wedding and event professionals, has exciting news to share: a partnership with the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) for this year's event. Set against the stunning backdrop of St. Thomas, USVI, from December 9 to 12, 2024, the retreat promises an enriching experience of education, networking, and collaboration. - May 13, 2024 - Munaluchi
SavMoney.com Introduces HomeDollars, a Cash Rewards Program That Can Help Consumers Save Towards a Down Payment to Buy House
HomeDollars is an innovative new cash rewards currency that works in parallel to airline miles and points rewards programs allowing consumers to earn both airmiles/points plus HomeDollars which they can redeem towards cash for their downpayment. - April 22, 2024 - SavMoney.com
Glambot™, a Revolutionary Cinematic Robot Experience for Events, Announces Launch
Pixster Photo Booths, the leading provider of photo booth rentals in the US has announced the launch of their newest product, Glambot™. This revolutionary technology is set to transform events by offering a cinematic robot experience, reminiscent of those seen on the red carpet, but at a fraction of the cost. - January 31, 2024 - Pixster Photo Boooths
Loot Rentals Announces Special Wedding Giveaway to Celebrate Thirteenth Anniversary
Texas’ Premier Boutique Furniture + Decor Rental Provider Giving Away a Wedding to One Lucky In-Love Couple – in Honor of the Company’s Thirteenth Anniversary - January 19, 2024 - Loot Rentals
Happyprom Expands Collection of Dresses for 2024 Prom
Happyprom, one of the best retailers of custom gowns is ramping up the excitment of prom 2024 as it welcomes more dresses with trendy styles and colors. The store website is giving a sneak preview of the styles while also preparing for a massive online sale. Giels find the dresses and get a sneak... - December 08, 2023 - Happyprom
SEMIA Studio Launches Exclusive Floral Design Collection in Partnership with The Paper Store
The debut collection includes a variety of hand-selected and designed floral products. - November 13, 2023 - SEMIA
Nancy Richards’s Newly Released Book "Wedding Angels: A Wedding Planner’s Tales of Bridal Bliss" is an Enjoyable Collection of Tales from Behind the Scenes
“Wedding Angels: A Wedding Planner’s Tales of Bridal Bliss” by author Nancy Richards is an entertaining and nostalgic collection of stories that showcase the complexities of life behind the scenes of one of the most significant days in a bride’s life. - October 18, 2023 - Nancy Richards Author
Stienhardt & Stones: Leading Lab-Grown Diamond Manufacturer Now Selling Direct to Consumers
Stienhardt & Stones stands as a trailblazer in the world of lab-grown diamonds, challenging conventional norms and forging a path toward a direct-to-consumer retail front. Through their commitment to excellence, ethical practices, and technological advancements, Stienhardt & Stones has ushered in a new era of responsible luxury, offering customers exquisite diamonds that are not only visually stunning but also socially and environmentally responsible. - June 04, 2023 - Stienhardt & Stones
Best Retail Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 27th Annual WebAward Competition
Excellence deserves recognition and it’s time to win Best Retail Website in the Web Marketing Association’s 27th annual international WebAward Competition for Website Development. This acclaimed award program recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals in 86 industry categories, including Retail, Catalog and Shopping. Enter today at www.webaward.org. - March 16, 2023 - Web Marketing Association
PB Pawn and Jewelry - Diamond Buying/Jewelry Sales Expert Pawn Shop Services Expand
PB Pawn and Jewelry, a pawn shop based in San Diego, CA, has expanded its services to include the buying and selling of diamonds, fine jewelry, and precious metals in Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, San Marcos, and the surrounding communities. - January 12, 2023 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
Beach Loan Service Announced They Buy GIA Certified Diamonds
Beach Loan Services is a full service pawn shop. They are pleased to announce they will buy GIA certified diamonds and diamonds without a certificate for cash. - January 11, 2023 - Beach Loan Services & Pawn
Parker Pawn Announced They Can Help Liquidate Valuable Items
Following the holiday season, there are extra things that may be unwanted or unused because a newer similar item replaced them. Parker Pawn announced they can help liquidate unwanted items. - December 30, 2022 - Parker Pawn
Beach Loan Services & Pawn Announced Updated Inventory Of Brand Name Tools
Tools can be expensive when purchased new. Beach Loan Services and Pawn announced they have an updated inventory of gently used name brand tools available at affordable prices. - December 16, 2022 - Beach Loan Services & Pawn
The Queen’s Lace Reaffirms Its Mission of “Making Moms Happy”
The Queen’s Lace, the dress boutique for moms, reaffirmed its commitment to helping moms find their mother of the bride or groom dress by displaying its mission both inside and outside of the shop. Their mission, Making Moms Happy, is driven by their owner’s desire (Kim Kraus) to give... - December 05, 2022 - The Queen's Lace LLC
Lincoln Pawn Announced They Updated Their Inventory of Diamond Engagement Rings
Are you thinking about asking your sweetheart to marry? Lincloln Pawn announced they updated their inventory of diamond engagement rings in time for Christmas. - December 01, 2022 - Lincoln Pawn Shop
Beach Loan Services Announced Updated Inventory of Pre-owned Luxury Handbags
Handbags are a gift idea for your special someone, and a pre-owned designer handbag can be purchased at Beach Loan Services. Beach Loan Services announced they have an updated inventory of pre-owned designer handbags just in time for Christmas shopping. - November 30, 2022 - Beach Loan Services & Pawn
Smyrna Pawn Announced a Gucci GG Supreme Monogram Flora Shoulder Bag Added to Their Christmas Inventory
Smyrna Pawn has upgraded their luxury handbag inventory. During the upgrade, they included a pre-owned Gucci GG Suprreme Monogram Shoulder bag in time for Christmas shopping. - November 30, 2022 - Smyrna Pawn
Lambert Pawn Announced Pre-Owned Luxury Handbag Inventory in Time for Christmas
Christmas is just around the corner. Lambert Pawn announced they have a pre owned Luxury Handbags and have updated their inventory for Christmas shoppers. - November 30, 2022 - Lambert Pawn Shop
Parker Pawn Announced Continued Small Business Saturday Sale Event
Christmas shopping is in full swing. Parker Pawn is committed to providing diversity and products for the community. They announced they will have continued saving from now until Christmas. - November 29, 2022 - Parker Pawn
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced Online Auction Ending December 2, 2022
Looking for a quality Christmas gift? Idaho Pawn and Gold announced a pawn default and estate auction ending December 2, 2022. - November 29, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Western Loan and Jewerly Launches Great Black Friday Jewelry Sales Event, November 25, 2022
Thanksgiving is in 10 days, and the Black Friday shopping frenzy will begin. Western Loan and Jewerly announced they are having a Great Black Friday Jewelry sale event for its customers to help them save money as they check off their holiday shopping list. - November 16, 2022 - Western Loan and Jewelry
Lambert Pawn Shop in Whittier, CA, Announces Updated Christmas Gift Inventory
There are only 41 days until Christmas and in just a little over a week, the holiday shopping frenzy will begin. Lambert Pawn Shop announced they have a large updated Christmas Gift inventory to make shopping easy. - November 16, 2022 - Lambert Pawn Shop