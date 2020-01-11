Cornell Dubilier Extends Capabilities of High Current AC Harmonic Filter Capacitors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Improvements to the Cornell Dubilier PC Series of AC harmonic filter capacitors include a new 85 Ampere RMS rating and numerous other enhancements

Northvale, NJ, January 11, 2020 --(



Type PC capacitors are designed to meet the demands of filter applications rich in system total harmonic distortion (THD). This series has a dual protection system utilizing self healing metallized polypropylene and a mechanical pressure interrupter to ensure a safe open circuit mode in the event of overload or end of life.



Series improvements include its UL recognized construction and internal pressure interrupter system. This internal system has passed rigorous UL testing to ensure fail-open performance under high current fault conditions. The higher current ratings improve the capacitor’s ability to handle the high levels of harmonic content encountered in inverter AC input and output filtering applications.



The series is typically networked with inductors to filter out undesirable harmonics in both single-phase and three-phase AC power systems. As a two-terminal capacitor device, multiple PC series filter capacitors can be connected in delta or wye configurations to achieve the reactive power and harmonic tuning needed to filter out the unwanted frequencies. The presence of multiple harmonics puts additional stress on capacitors in the form of self-heating. The CDE PC series is designed with robust terminations and low equivalent series resistance (ESR), to minimize heating. The service life objective of the PC series is 60,000 hours when operated at full rated voltage and a case hot spot of 70°C.



The PC series is offered with capacitance ratings ranging from 20µF to 125µF at voltage ratings from 300Vac to 700Vac. Case diameters vary from 63.5 to up to 116mm. Custom capacitance and voltage ratings, sizes and performance characteristics are also available. Specific application conditions, especially harmonic content profiles, are needed to properly size the capacitors for peak performance.



The PC series enhancements add capabilities to the broad range of AC harmonic filtering solutions offered by New Yorker Electronics. These include three-phase cylindrical and welded rectangular cases used in large inverter systems. In addition, Cornell Dubilier manufactures rack-mount systems, designed and fabricated in-house, to allow for easy integration of capacitor banks into the mechanical design of a filter system.



Features & Benefits

· 60,000h w/94% survival rate

· Capacitance Range - 20µF to 125µF

· Rated Voltage 300Vac, 500Vac, 700Vac

· Line conditioning

· Variable speed drives

· Extruded aluminum with steel or aluminum cover

· Noise suppression

· RoHS compliant



Applications

· Uninterruptable power supplies (UPS)

· AC Tuned filters (harmonic reduction)

· AC Input filtering

· Wind turbine motoring



As a franchise distributor for Cornell Dubilier, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors as well as AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors, Surface Mount Capacitors, Aluminum Polymer Capacitors and Supercapacitors. For details, call 800-536-1887 or sales@newyorkerelectronics.com.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



