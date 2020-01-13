Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Year of Living Philosophically" by Robert Grossmith

Thame, United Kingdom, January 13, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About The Year of Living Philosophically
Can philosophy save the love life of terminally-single dictionary editor Dave Gardner? Will it help him win the heart of drop-dead gorgeous colleague Sophie, who's already in a relationship with mysteriously wealthy Dom? From Hedonist and Stoic to Existentialist and Postmodernist, Dave sets about finding out...
Written in diary form, the novel tackles big philosophical questions with a light playful touch. Dave's cultural lodestars are not Hume, Kant and Nietzsche but The Simpsons, Monty Python and Morrissey. For readers who have always wanted to know about the history of Western philosophy but thought there weren't enough jokes in Sophie's World.
About the Author
Robert Grossmith is a UK writer, born 1954 and based near Norwich, UK. His short stories have appeared in The Time Out Book of London Short Stories, The Best of Best Short Stories and The Penguin Book of First World War Stories. He has also published a novel about lucid dreaming, The Empire of Lights (Hamish Hamilton, 1990). He has a BA in Philosophy & Psychology and a PhD on Vladimir Nabokov and worked for many years as a bilingual dictionary editor.
The Year of Living Philosophically is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 268 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289729
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.7 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B006N9QS44
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/YLP
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002