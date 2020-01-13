Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Year of Living Philosophically" by Robert Grossmith

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Year of Living Philosophically," a lighthearted novel by Robert Grossmith.

Thame, United Kingdom, January 13, 2020 --(

Can philosophy save the love life of terminally-single dictionary editor Dave Gardner? Will it help him win the heart of drop-dead gorgeous colleague Sophie, who's already in a relationship with mysteriously wealthy Dom? From Hedonist and Stoic to Existentialist and Postmodernist, Dave sets about finding out...



Written in diary form, the novel tackles big philosophical questions with a light playful touch. Dave's cultural lodestars are not Hume, Kant and Nietzsche but The Simpsons, Monty Python and Morrissey. For readers who have always wanted to know about the history of Western philosophy but thought there weren't enough jokes in Sophie's World.



About the Author

Robert Grossmith is a UK writer, born 1954 and based near Norwich, UK. His short stories have appeared in The Time Out Book of London Short Stories, The Best of Best Short Stories and The Penguin Book of First World War Stories. He has also published a novel about lucid dreaming, The Empire of Lights (Hamish Hamilton, 1990). He has a BA in Philosophy & Psychology and a PhD on Vladimir Nabokov and worked for many years as a bilingual dictionary editor.



The Year of Living Philosophically is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 268 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289729

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.7 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B006N9QS44

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/YLP

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



