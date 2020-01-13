Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Jinx in the Hamlet" by Paul V. Mroso

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Jinx in the Hamlet," a community’s story of change by Paul V. Mroso.

Thame, United Kingdom, January 13, 2020

In small and isolated communities, such as the hamlet on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, lots happen that does not gain publicity. Without publicity, in some cases, decent, wicked or obnoxious practices continue without any scrutiny. Mythical stories and dogmatic practices appear to govern the lives of the village folk and those beliefs appear to inhibit development or the ability to change and improve community wellbeing.



People who influence change are the mighty, the powerful and the globally famous; but Matendeo, however, was none of that. But he did manage to influence change.



A catastrophic event forced the divulging of carnal secrets. That shock pushed all of the village folk to seek help to cast away the curse. Matendeo was able to help in the casting out of the jinx and bring improvement in the wellbeing of the village folk.



This story, verbally passed through generations, could be lost if not put into print, saving lamenting for the lost past.



About the Author

Dr Paul V. Mroso was born near the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, obtaining his basic education in Tanzania. He completed his BSc and PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences in the UK. Previous experience was as a manager in Keko Pharmaceutical plant in Dar es Salaam.



He worked until retirement as a Community Pharmacist in England.



Paul spends his free time in retirement as a gardener, teaching his grandchildren the art and task of growing and enjoying self-grown products. The grandchildren have the pleasure of enjoying the jam made from fruits grown in the garden.



Volunteering and writing, including solving some Sudoku challenges, with some periods for holidays, tend to take all his time.



The Jinx in the Hamlet is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 214 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289652

Dimensions: 14 x 1.4 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B082DPDP6J

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/JIH

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

