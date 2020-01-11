MTS' Ashley Puckett Has “Bulletproof” Birthday with New Single Release

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS' Pittsburgh-based artist has released her second single, “Bulletproof” on her birthday, January 9th. Her debut album drops on Valentine’s Day.

Pittsburgh, PA, January 11, 2020 --



“Bulletproof” is the second single from her forthcoming Bryan Cole-produced debut album, “Never Say Never.” It is the follow-up to her debut, “Medicine,” which hit the national radio airplay charts. It has received more than 79,000 spotify streams since its August release. In December 2019, Ashley appeared in Billboard Magazine’s “Women In Music” issue.



Ashley says, “Bulletproof’ is a fun, edgy song with a lot of attitude. It shows a completely different side of me than ‘Medicine’ did. The recording process was really fun on this one. I was able to show off a bit of personality, and I think it’s a song everyone can relate to: alot of times, men and women alike can shut down and try to be ‘Bulletproof’ and shut themselves off and out from the world. They make everything look easy and perfect to the rest of the world watching. However, it’s okay to be yourself and show your true colors.”



About Ashley Puckett: Ashley Puckett was born and raised in North Huntingdon, just east of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ashley realized her passion for music at a young age, performing at vocal competitions and community events, and eventually, landing at open-mic nights and shows in bars and clubs, doing anything to keep the music and her passion alive. Her musical influences have been empowering..shaping the artist she has become: Ladies like Lee Ann Womack, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Carole King and LeAnn Rimes. At age sixteen Ashley picked up the guitar, began writing songs, and the adventurous country girl hit the road.



www.ashleypuckett.com

https://www.facebook.com/AshleyPuckettMusic/

http://instagram.com/ashleypuckettmusic

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



