Minnesota Couple Writes Their First Book Shedding Light on What Happens to Missing Socks

The mystery of where do missing socks go, has now been discovered in a most creative and entertaining way in Kia Heise and Christopher D. Park's recently published book, "Little Sock," from Sleeping Bear Press.

Burnsville, MN, January 11, 2020



Finally, the age-old question has been answered by a Minnesota couple with the release of their first book, "Little Sock," published by Sleeping Bear Press. Created by husband-and-wife team, Kia Heise and Christopher D. Park, this compelling tale follows the quest of Little Sock as he enters a world of self-discovery and world adventure.



It all started about two years ago when Heise, a sociology professor, suggested the story idea to Park, a career illustrator. “We had talked about creating a book together for a while,” Park says. “One day she said, 'Let's just do it whether a publisher accepts it or not.” Park agreed and the project was born. Heise wrote the compassionate and engaging story about a sock with a yearning to leave his world and explore, and Park digitally created the lively and often humorous illustrations.



While attending a conference for the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, Park met the owner of Sleeping Bear Press. The owner reviewed Park's manuscript and passed it on to an editor at the company. The manuscript was accepted, and "Little Sock" made its debut in August 2019.



A 30-page picture book designed for young children with dozens of glowing reviews, Little Sock is available from Mackin.com, Sleeping Bear Press, and other major booksellers. The author/illustrator couple is also accepting appointments via their website, ChrisandKia.com, for book readings and educational visits.



About Christopher D. Park and Kia Heise

Park is a professional illustrator who has built an impressive portfolio of book covers and illustrations over the past decade. Heise holds her doctorate in sociology and teaches at local universities. With ties to Prior Lake and Burnsville, Minnesota, and to Southern California, the couple now makes Minneapolis, Minnesota, their home. More information about Heise and Park and their projects can be found at ChrisandKia.com.



About Mackin

Troy Mikell

800-245-9540



www.mackin.com



