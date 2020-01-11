Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: In Honor of Leap Year, the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Springs Into Their First Performance of 2020

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre will hold an old-time radio performance of "The Mad Dog Murder" on Saturday, February 29th, Leap Year Day at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater. All are welcome.

Clearwater, FL, January 11, 2020 --(



The performers, the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre are a volunteer group founded in 2011. Their shows combine talented actors, costumes, lighting and sound effects to bring the exciting pulp-fiction stories written by L. Ron Hubbard to life.



"This will be the Theatre's 16th performance at the Scientology Information Center since its opening in July 2015," said Joanie Sigal, the theatre's producer. "We were invited to host our first show at the Center in 2017, and the rest is history! We've made so many friends and fans who are eager to see what we have in store for 2020," added Ms. Sigal.



"In these performances, the actors take their characters and the flair of the era to heart when they re-enact these stories," said Kathy Sweigart, the theater's Director. "Add in accents, costumes, sound effects and the excitement of the L. Ron Hubbard's stories and you end up with a great show."



"These performances are one of my favorite things to do! They are so entertaining! I feel like I am back in the '40s," said Francine, a regular guest.



L. Ron Hubbard was among the most prolific and popular writers of the 20th century. Indeed, between 1934 and 1940, some 140 L. Ron Hubbard tales appeared in the pages of legendary pulp magazines,—ften as many as three titles an issue and bylined under some fifteen pen names. With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, Mr. Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time.



For more information about the event or to RSVP for the show please email the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre at eastcoastgoldenagetheater@gmail.com.



The Scientology Information Center is open daily. Hours of operation are 10 am-10 pm, Sun-Wed, and Friday, 10 am-8 pm on Thurs, and 1 pm-10 pm on Saturday. No appointment is necessary. All are welcome.



To learn more about Scientology or the Scientology Information Center please contact Amber Skjelset at (727) 467-6966 or email (727) 467-6966



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV, and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:



Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



