Host4Yourself.com Adds "Build Your Own Server" Ordering System, Introduces Its Own ASN and Layer 3 Networking

Host4Yourself.com has launched "Build Your Own Server" ordering system that gives more custom options to build specific hardware and adds its own ASN and Layer 3 Networking.

Jacob Roe-Bauer, Operations Manager of H4Y Technologies, said, "As if H4Y didn't already offer a wide range of configuration options for clients, the new 'ala cart' ordering system allows clients to create almost any conceivable combination of highly specific hardware, software, control panels, and support options."



Host4Yourself's servers and network gear are wholly owned and in-house staff has full physical access. In 2019, H4Y added its own redundant Cisco routing and BGP networking to its ASN (autonomous network), giving them complete layer 3 control. Prospective clients can expect wholesale pricing and configure every aspect via hundreds of CPU, RAM, and disk configuration options, plus a massive array of control panels, software, and server administration opions at https://byos.h4y.us.



About H4Y Technologies LLC

H4Y Technologies LLC, based in the Melbourne, FL area with 6 carefully selected datacenter locations throughout the United States, is a Hosting and Internet solutions provider, domain name registration service provider and application service provider (ASP) serving tens of thousands of individual consumers and businesses in several countries worldwide. Established in 2001, H4Y remains a growing leader in the hosting service provider arena boasting industry low customer churn rates. Major brands include Host4Yourself.com and iWebFusion.net.



H4Y Technologies LLC offers business-class web hosting solutions, enterprise grade servers, consulting, an exclusive site-builder, and technical support for the small and medium-enterprise (SME) market, with a very large range of options and services to support its clientele.



