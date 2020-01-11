The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Two Homes in Eugene

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, January 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 1470 Roundup Drive offers an open floor plan with cherry hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, and a large picture window. The kitchen includes a vintage built in oven and an electric cooktop. Original hardwood floors are in both of the bedrooms, you will also find ample amount of storage with multiple built ins as well as storage closets. The backyard is equipped with a large deck and patio space and landscaping. It is listed for $289,900.520 W 40th Ave is a newly remodeled home offers a formal living room and dining room, vaulted ceilings with wood beam accents and engineered hardwood floors. In the modernized kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and natural light. You will also find a main level deck overlooking the backyard. The master suite offers an oversized sliding glass door and a private bathroom with plenty of closet space. Outside lies two concrete patios, an oversized garage, and mature trees. It is listed for $439,900.If you are interested in either of these homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



