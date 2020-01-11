2019 Year in Review - The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee

Press Releases The Way to Happiness Press Release

2019 saw the expansion of The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, the local chapter of The Way To Happiness Foundation.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee (TWTH-TN) began the year with a youth-centered event for World Happiness Day, where a panel of young leaders spoke about how to deal with key issues to make the city a better place. It was dubbed “Youth Voices” and had participants ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old.



Next, volunteers organized a cleanup for Earth Day, continuing their “Green it Up” tradition by collecting bottles and other litter from Chandler Road in Hermitage.



In May, TWTH-TN traveled to the American Jail Association (AJA) 38th annual conference and jail expo which took place in Louisville, Kentucky. Volunteers were able to share information and resources to those who work directly in the jail systems across the United States during the expo.



In June, the month began with an event for World Environment Day where the Nashville Horticulturist was brought in to speak about proper tree care with young and old attendees. Volunteers next participated in local events celebrating Father’s Day, where they distribute booklets and speak with people about why it is important to “Honor and Help Your Parents,” as one of the precepts in the booklet mandates.



For International Friendship Day, TWTH-TN worked with the Nashville Church of Scientology to organize a large event to bring people together. A diverse crowd joined together to learn about one another and forge true friendships by taking part in guided dialogue.



Volunteers took part in the National Night Out Against Crime, distributing booklets to those taking to the streets in support of a crime-free community. And to close out the year, volunteers showed the award winning public service announcements to a neighborhood association to help them understand the concepts and describe how they can be used to uplift their neighborhood.



The Way to Happiness, a book written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard in the early 1980s, is comprised of 21 precepts, each one predicated on the fact that one's survival depends on the survival of others—and that without the survival of others, neither joy nor happiness are attainable. In the three decades since it was authored, more than 115 million copies of the book passed hand to hand, thus inspiring the international movement which is spreading throughout Nashville, TN.

