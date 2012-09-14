PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

Safety Center Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Grant for Its Peer-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

Tampa Toy Drive with UnitySME Holiday All Stars UnitySME is excited to present Holiday All Stars Toy Drives for the first time in the Tampa Bay area. Unity’s mission involves building a strong foundation to create, educate and motivate our younger generation to give back. The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay (IAFTB-PZX) will be the platinum sponsor for the event. - December 06, 2019 - Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates Christmas with Angels Among Us, Helping Families with Pediatric Cancer The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Conley Book Tour of “Keep Looking Up” is #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller The inspirational book, “Keep Looking Up” by Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller during its first week of release. - November 27, 2019 - Carey Conley

Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange Are Proud to Support Old Newsboys Charity in St. Louis Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange are proud to support Old Newsboys. Old Newsboys is a non-profit organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of area children's charities in St. Louis. - November 21, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

Under Armour Flag Football Returns to East Valley for Winter Season Under the Lights, a national K-8 coed youth sports organization, empowered by Under Armour, will begin its second flag football season locally on January 10, 2020. Parents can currently register their children for the Winter season. The season includes seven regular season games, plus playoffs. All... - November 15, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Receives Ninth Consecutive "A" Grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. - November 13, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson Hosting Denver Book Signing and Celebration Event for "Keep Looking Up" The inspirational book by mother/daughter duo is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller, provides hope and a sense of belonging. Mother/Daughter team will host their 2nd book signing event on November 18, 2019, in Denver, CO. - November 13, 2019 - Carey Conley

Receipt Day at Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children’s Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art

Authors' Children Record Audiobook Version of "Lotus and Lily Go to the Park" Malcolm and Denise M. Johnson's book for new beginning readers, "Lotus and Lily Go to the Park," has been brought to life with their daughters' audiobook. "Lotus and Lily Go to the Park" is a fun story featuring a happy family, that introduces children to colors, sight words, numbers... - November 08, 2019 - Johnson Jr. Family Books

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good" Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet

Young Artist Directs Art Show 12 year old to be Art Director of a new art show coming to Eudora, Kansas. - November 07, 2019 - Artwork by Haley

SDWR Delivers Diabetic Alert Dog to Lucky Boy in Torrington, CT Logan, a 13-year-old boy in Torrington, CT, received a very special delivery today of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. Based in Madison, Virginia, SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people of all ages that struggle with living with invisible disabilities... - November 05, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

A Couple from the United States Overcome Their Four Year Hurdle to Have Children by Choosing ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia After 40 years a family with no children is blessed with twins, a boy and a girl, via surrogacy. - November 04, 2019 - ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia

Madison House Autism Foundation Strengthens Executive Leadership Team In response to burgeoning growth in both reach and programming, the Board of Directors of the Washington, DC-area based Madison House Autism Foundation announces two strategic hires that will help the organization as it transitions to an expanding role in meeting the needs of neurodiverse adults and... - November 03, 2019 - Madison House Autism Foundation

Tampa Business Owner and Author Barbara Escher Creates Unique Christmas Storybook After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda. On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher

The Gateway Family YMCA Offers Early Learning Readiness Program Program supports school readiness. - October 31, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Launch New Official US Youth Soccer Club Directory Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO

Speak Up for Kids Inaugural There's No Place Like Home Gala Huge Success for Foster Kids Red shoes and red ties abound, Speak Up For Kids Inaugural There's No Place Like Home took guest from Kansas to Emerald City in a night to remember. Characters greeted guests who were led from Kansas to the Lollipop Land then down the Yellow Brick Road to Oz. The message of the night "There's No Place Like Home" hit the heart of all those that attended. - October 28, 2019 - Speak Up for Kids

Glenelg Country School Welcomes Pediatric Occupational Therapist to Discuss Importance of Outdoor Play on Child Development Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - October 25, 2019 - Glenelg Country School

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Appeal by Jehovah’s Witnesses of 2015 California Trial Court Order The Supreme Court rejected the Appeal of a 2015 Civil Lawsuit Filed by the Zalkin Law Firm on Behalf of their client who alleges they were sexually molested as a child by a JW church leader. The appeal concerned the lower court order for the Watchtower to produce child sexual molestation files in this sexual abuse Civil lawsuit. - October 24, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Mel Gauthier Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Mel Gauthier of Alexandria, Louisiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 13 years in the field of human services. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. They realize... - October 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Lithia, FL Ryan is a 14 year old who enjoys playing basketball. Ryan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Ryan's service dog, Keesee,will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes affects Ryan's independence. He often doesn't... - October 16, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

IDI Consulting Raises Blood Cancer Awareness & Funds Through Light The Night Walk Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting

TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and play­ers to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO

An Individualized Path to Healing Through Equine Therapy How Horses Healed a Mother and Her Son After a Devastating Loss - October 11, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

Lend a Hand Uganda-USA Joins Forces with ARCHIVE Global to Host Its 5th Annual Poker Tournament On Thursday, October 24, Lend a Hand Uganda-USA (LAHU-USA) will be hosting its Fifth Annual Poker Tournament at Kellogg’s NYC to raise money for the expansion of the organization’s new, and already thriving Community Farm Project in Mwererwe, Uganda. Celebrity and World Series Poker Players Andy Frankenberger and Maria Konnikova will also be joining them for the 2nd year in a row. - October 10, 2019 - Lend a Hand Uganda USA

State-of-the-Art Innovative Indoor Playground Opening in Sandy Springs on October 13 Ready, Set, Fun! brings together augmented reality experiences with innovative play spaces to spark creativity and imagination for children ages 1 to 12. This unique indoor playground includes augmented reality playrooms, children’s yoga, kid's cooking classes and parent series offered for the ultimate holistic family experience. - October 09, 2019 - Ready, Set, Fun!

Premier Fundraising Event for Unsilenced Voices Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices

Neighborhood Music School to Honor Music Trailblazer, Community Partner and Local Business Leader at Annual Gala on October 12 Boyle Heights-Based Nonprofit Organization Celebrates Individuals Commitment to Music Education and Beyond. - October 08, 2019 - Neighborhood Music School

Rhymes With Reason Partners with Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks to Give Students the Tools to Achieve Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason. Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brooklyn Friends School Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Black Women’s Health Imperative Launches Positive Period! Campaign to Address Menstrual Product Insecurities in Georgia and Africa The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) today announced its Positive Period! Campaign, which will donate 2,000 reusable menstrual cups to girls and women in resource challenged communities in Atlanta, GA and Kigali, Rwanda. The Campaign is in partnership with Singapore-based feminine hygiene... - October 04, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

STOMP Out Bullying Announces World Day of Bullying Prevention October 2019 STOMP Out Bullying will partner with California Pizza Kitchen for a nationwide fundraiser Monday, October 7 in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention. - October 04, 2019 - STOMP Out Bullying™

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Oceanside, NY Mason, a 6-year-old little boy from Oceanside, NY received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Mason’s service dog, Doris, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Mason’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

Sergei Tokarev: Lucky Labs Presented a Book About an Ant Mathematician at the Publisher Forum in Lviv The book "A Mathematician Who Turned into an Ant" by the Japanese mathematician Masao Morita was presented at the Book Forum 2019 in Lviv. “The book was published as part of the Lucky Labs charity project LuckyBooks,” says the company founder Sergei Tokarev. - September 25, 2019 - Lucky Labs

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games