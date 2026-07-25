Children & Youth News
Develop a budding interest in news pertaining to children and youth. Find information on events, programs, resources, initiatives, products and services targeting children and young adults.
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
Healthy Humor Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Pediatric Care Through Joy at “A Decade of Delight” Gala
Healthy Humor (HH), a national nonprofit advancing emotional support, trauma-informed care in children's hospitals through the art of therapeutic clowning, will hold its 10th Anniversary Gala, A Decade of Delight, on Monday, October 19, 2026, at City Winery, NYC. The milestone evening will bring... - July 07, 2026 - Healthy Humor, Inc.
New Children's Book "Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" Inspires Young Readers to Seek Out the Magic of the World in Everything
"Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" is a charming new children’s adventure that follows a determined young girl on a quest to find magic and is filled with wonder, bravery, and heart. Designed to spark imagination and delight early readers, the book is now available on Amazon.com and all major online bookstores. - July 04, 2026 - Jennifer B. Workman
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Author Maurice Hicks' Book Looking for Trouble is Now Available as an Audiobook
Award-Winning True Crime Memoir Looking for Trouble by Maurice Hicks Now Available as an Audiobook - June 29, 2026 - Maurice Hicks
Positive Athlete to Honor North Texas' Most Positive Student-Athletes and Coaches at 2026 Awards Experience on June 30 in Frisco
Positive Athlete will conclude its 2025-26 North Texas program year on June 30 by honoring the region's most positive student-athletes and coaches during the 2026 North Texas Positive Athlete Awards Experience at the Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Frisco. The... - June 26, 2026 - Positive Athlete
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
Summer Travel Solved: National Award-Winning "Boomer and Halley" Book Keeps Kids Engaged and Kind on the Go
As families hit the road, the challenge of keeping young travelers entertained while fostering positive values has a new, positive, screen-time solution. Mary Jane McKittrick, founder of the national award-winning Shady Pines Story Town, has released the eBook version of her celebrated... - June 21, 2026 - Shady Pines Story Town
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
METY Highlights New Study on Student Self-Assessment Method Linked to Higher Scores Among Nigerian Secondary Students
METY Technology is highlighting a newly published IJSSER study co-authored by Dr. John Leddo that examined a 10-minute Cognitive Structure Analysis self-assessment routine among senior secondary students in Nigeria. The study’s findings are relevant to METY’s work developing MyEdMaster, an adaptive learning and self-assessment platform. - May 28, 2026 - METY
Riso Books Announces the Release of Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas, the First Bilingual Children’s Book on the Life of Queen Saint Isabel
Riso Books announces "Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas," a beautifully illustrated bilingual Portuguese-English children’s book that introduces young readers to Queen Saint Isabel of Portugal. The story celebrates her legacy of kindness, faith, generosity, and peacemaking, while sharing the beloved legend of the Miracle of the Roses. - May 03, 2026 - Riso Books
Smart Kids Planet Expands Access to Educational Toys, STEM Learning Kits, and Creative Play Solutions for Children of All Age
Online platform introduces a wide range of educational toys, puzzles, STEM kits, and building blocks designed to support early learning and cognitive development. - May 02, 2026 - Leanrimtactics
DSDN Day Returns May 1 with a Nationwide Focus on Connection for New and Expectant Parents
The Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN) hosted its second annual DSDN Day on May 1, bringing families together through connection-focused programming, parent-led conversations, and a national $5 Connection Challenge to support families navigating a new diagnosis. - April 27, 2026 - Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network
“Big Boy Brass” to Headline Free Talent Showcase in Woodbury, NJ
Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School are delighted to welcome Big Boy Brass to the stage for “The Future Is Ours” Youth Talent Showcase and Concert. - April 13, 2026 - Success 1st, Inc
Greenwood to Speak on Higher Education Within Prisons in the U.S.
This Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series online event will feature Dr. Michelle Greenwood of Southwestern College, Kans. The talk will focus on the context of the incarcerated (or formerly) students and the teaching experience along with running a program for incarcerated students and the make-up of a successful program for these marginalized students. - April 12, 2026 - Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences
Academy Safe Welcomes Martial Arts Leader Cris Rodriguez to the Board of Directors
Cris Rodriguez has been appointed to the Board of Directors of AcademySafe, a nonprofit focused on making martial arts academies safer for children, families, and communities. She brings a blend of martial arts leadership and marketing expertise through her work with Grow Pro Agency and her experience as a former academy founder and owner. - April 10, 2026 - Academy Safe
Swishbox to Bring High Energy Mobile Basketball Arcade Experience to Selfie Fest on April 11
SwishBox is joining Selfie Fest to deliver an electrifying outdoor experience for Jacksonville. Guests can explore local vendors, enjoy live music, dive into creative installations, and compete in SwishBox’s mobile basketball arcade. This community‑driven celebration blends creativity, competition, and culture, giving families, creators, and players an unforgettable day of fun, connection, and high‑energy vibes. - April 07, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
River Valley Smile Center Celebrates Dental Health Week with Local Preschool Visit
River Valley Smile Center proudly participated in Dental Health Week by visiting Little Blessings Preschool and Childcare Center, bringing smiles, education, and fun to local children. Team members Taylor and Stacey spent the morning with two preschool classes and two toddler classes, sharing the... - April 06, 2026 - River Valley Smile Center
William R. Stanek’s Blast Off with "Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II" Brings Real-World Space Wonder to Young Readers in Picture Book and Chapter Book Editions
Big Blue Sky Press for Kids announces two special editions of "Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II," inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission. Available in Picture Book and Chapter Book editions, the new releases introduce young readers to the astronauts, spacecraft, and journey around the Moon through warm, curiosity-filled storytelling designed for families, classrooms, and libraries. - April 03, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
Penn’s Landing Marina Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals Now Open
Wheel Fun Rentals announces the opening of its newest location at Penn's Landing Marina in Philadelphia. - April 02, 2026 - Wheel Fun Rentals
COAX Software Launches 2026 Scholarship Program for Promising Travel Tech Youth
COAX Software and King Danylo University are launching a 2026 Scholarship Program. Each of four students will receive 25,000 hryvnias, a summer internship, and mentorship from experienced IT professionals. Students of any year and faculty can apply and be selected based on hard skills, English proficiency, a video presentation, and two interviews. Registration ends on April 3, 2026. The goal of the program is to encourage promising students to take the first steps in travel software development. - March 27, 2026 - COAX Software
LLH Healthcare and American Conference Raise $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama During 2026 Basketball Championships
LLH Healthcare and the American Conference announced the successful outcome of their championship week community initiative, raising $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama during the 2026 American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held March 10–15 at Legacy Arena in... - March 21, 2026 - LLH Healthcare
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise, AirPurifiers.com Releases 2026 Classroom Air Quality Guide for Schools
With school districts continuing to face elevated respiratory illness rates, increased absenteeism, and growing parental concern about indoor air quality, AirPurifiers.com today released its 2026 guide to the best air purifiers for school classrooms. - February 23, 2026 - AirPurifiers.com
The Good Eggs Media Launches Ad-Free Kindness & SEL Learning App for Elementary-Age Children on iOS and Android
Created by an educator and author, The Good Eggs App helps elementary-age children build kindness, empathy, and global awareness through interactive games and stories in a safe, ad-free environment trusted by parents and teachers. - February 17, 2026 - The Good Eggs Media
Wise Love Books Author Delivers the Radical Relationship Reset Young Adults Deserve
A new book by Chris Hakim, The Authentic Young Lover: Learning to Love in a Broken Culture, tackles hookup culture and modern loneliness without easy answers. Drawing on spiritual traditions from around the world, it identifies four internal patterns that sabotage relationships — and the virtues that replace them. Published by Wise Love Books. - February 13, 2026 - Chris Hakim
From Readers to Authors: Dr. Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe Launches South Florida Literacy Impact Project
In many underserved communities, the gap between learning to read and learning to lead is growing. Dr. Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe (Ph.D.), a veteran educator and award-winning author, is closing that gap by giving children the one thing they need most: the power of their own voice. Today, Dr. Poitier-Liscombe announced the launch of the South Florida Literacy Impact Project, a mission-driven initiative presented by The Deliverance Center d/b/a Poitier Wordsmith Academy. - February 11, 2026 - The Deliverance Center
SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course. - February 04, 2026 - SwingScribe
Continental Societies, Inc.® Announces National Day of Giving to Empower Scholars Nationwide
Continental Societies, Inc.® proudly invites the public to participate in its National Day of Giving on February 14, 2026. This event directly supports the National Scholarship Program, opening doors to higher education for talented, underserved students across the country. The 2026 National... - January 30, 2026 - Continental Societies, Inc.
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Optivate Solutions Launches Optavue, a Website Intelligence Tool Built for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of Optavue, a website intelligence tool designed specifically for nonprofit organizations. Optavue provides an easy-to-understand snapshot of website accessibility, security, and technical health, helping nonprofit leaders quickly identify risks, prioritize improvements, and make informed decisions without the cost or complexity of a full audit. - January 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
Heroic Kids Safety Game to Protect Millions of Children from Bullies and "Villains"
CJ Scarlet, nationally recognized kid safety crusader, sexual abuse survivor, and the “Badass Grandma,” has launched a $350,000 crowdfunding campaign to build the Heroic Kids Safety Game app, designed to empower children ages 5 to 18 to avoid bullies and “villains” before... - January 26, 2026 - Badass Grandma Ventures LLC
Alabama Schools and University Take Proactive Lead on AI Literacy and Student Readiness
Children are encountering digital technology as early as age two, and most teens are already using AI tools often without adult guidance. Rather than reacting later, Alabama schools and a local university are taking action now. Next week, in-person sessions will bring students, educators, and families together to build shared understanding, clear expectations, and practical guidance so AI strengthens learning, leadership, and opportunity from the start. - January 24, 2026 - DISCOVERING AI
Carolinas & Tri-Point Delegates Shine at the 2026 World’s Universal Beauty Competition
The TriPoint Our Little Miss and the North and South Carolina Our Little Miss regional pageants proudly congratulate its delegates on an outstanding showing at the 2026 Our Little Miss World’s Universal Beauty and Universal Prince Competition in Montgomery, Alabama. “I am so proud of... - January 23, 2026 - Our Little Miss
New Motivational Speaking Services by Gideon DiMeglio Offers a Powerful Message of Resilience and Possibility for Students Across America
Nationally recognized motivational speaker, Gideon DiMeglio is offering new micro-curriculum for school assemblies, anti-bullying programs, and student empowerment events, redefining what's possible. Born without arms and with very short legs, Gideon has transformed what many would consider limitations into a platform for inspiring thousands of students across the nation. His unique perspective and authentic storytelling shift the mindsets of students and educators. - January 23, 2026 - Gideon Dimeglio
Studystruct Inc. Announces Breakthrough Online Platform for Common Core State Standards Aligned Mathematics Assessment Reporting
Studystruct Inc. a leader in standards-aligned educational technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation online platform for Common Core State Standards (CCSS) aligned mathematics assessment and reporting. Designed for K-12 learners, the platform provides a flexible 10-day testing... - January 21, 2026 - Studystruct Inc.
Fischer Piano Instruction in Midlothian/Brandermill, VA
Piano lessons given by Rhonda Fischer, concert pianist for new beginners, adults and children in Midlothian/Brandermill, VA area. - January 20, 2026 - Rhonda Fischer
National First Ladies Day Commission Announces Official Endorsement of “First Ladies for Kids,” a New Educational Collection from Presidents For Kids
The National First Ladies Day Commission has officially endorsed First Ladies for Kids, a new educational activity-book series by Presidents For Kids. Designed for children ages 5–10, the collection highlights the leadership, stories, and impact of America’s First Ladies through biographies, activities, and historical content, expanding PFK’s mission to make U.S. history engaging and accessible for young learners nationwide. - December 28, 2025 - Presidents For Kids
Newborn Care Guide by Let Mommy Sleep Honored with a Mom’s Choice Award
"Your First Week Home with Baby: A Postpartum Recovery & Newborn Care Guide," has been awarded the Mom’s Choice Awards® Gold Seal, recognizing trusted, high-quality resources for families. - December 21, 2025 - Let Mommy Sleep
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia Launches Statewide Telehealth Therapy with Immediate Appointments
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) today announced the official launch of its statewide telehealth therapy program, providing children, teens, adults, and families across Virginia with immediate access to licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of home. With offices in... - December 16, 2025 - Behavioral Health Services of Virginia
CGI Federal Partners with EX2 Adventures to Support Local Charity Through the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series
EX2 Adventures is proud to announce that CGI Federal is serving as the Charity Matching Partner for the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series, Northern Virginia’s premier trail running series. Through this partnership, CGI Federal is matching up to $5,000 in participant... - December 10, 2025 - EX2 Adventures
Minnesota Nonprofit Hosts Red-Carpet Film Screening to Support Children with Disabilities
A Minnesota nonprofit, Winning Pathways Foundation, is rolling out the red-carpet next month for a special film event benefiting children with disabilities. Winning Pathways will host an exclusive screening of Uncontained on Monday, Dec. 15, at Emagine Theater in Eagan. The event begins with a Los... - December 03, 2025 - Winning Pathways Foundation
Nickel City Hockey Launches First-Ever Kentucky Event – “Battle in the Bluegrass” Set for February 13-15, 2026 in Lexington
Nickel City Hockey is excited to announce the debut of its newest youth hockey tournament, the “Battle in the Bluegrass,” taking place February 13–15, 2026, in Lexington, Kentucky. This marks the company’s first event in the Bluegrass State, expanding Nickel City... - December 02, 2025 - Nickel City Hockey
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Unveils $1 Million in New STEM Exhibits Celebrating SpaceX’s Boca Chica to Mars Exhibit and the Aviation Legacy of Amelia Earhart
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMB) announces the grand opening of its newest permanent exhibits, SpaceX Boca Chica to Mars and Adventures in the Sky: Amelia’s Journey. The official unveiling will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the museum, and media representatives are invited to attend. - November 18, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Foster Love Receives $50,000 Grant from Foxwynd Foundation to Support Housing Stability for Transition-Age Youth
Combined $100,000 Initiative Will Strengthen Housing Support and Homelessness Prevention for Youth Transitioning Out of Foster Care. Foster Love announces the Foxwynd Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to strengthen housing stability for young adults transitioning out of the foster care system... - November 17, 2025 - Foster Love
Let Mommy Sleep Honored for Excellence at the 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards
The 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards has announced the winners of its Season 2 competition, honoring exceptional women in leadership, entrepreneurship, and business excellence. Denise Iacona Stern and Let Mommy Sleep received the Platinum Award in the 10+ Years Legacy Business Entrepreneur category. - November 14, 2025 - Let Mommy Sleep
Doris O. Iheagwam Recognized as an Industry Leader by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York, has been recognized as an Industry Leader by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social services. Iheagwam will be recognized... - November 14, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
"Feztival" of Trees
The Tomball German Christmas Market will host a forest of beautifully decorated Christmas trees with gifts that you can win. - November 13, 2025 - Bayou City Children's Fund
Spanglish Movies Unveils "Sound of Freedom: Hidden War" Official Trailer, Building Buzz for November 14 Theatrical Release
“Hidden War” release on November 14, 2025, comes amid reports of resistance from some cinema chains under pressure by Deep Church and Deep State - November 10, 2025 - Spanglish Movies LLC
1,000 Families in Two Days: Tampa Law Firm's Thanksgiving Food Distribution
Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Attorneys Host Third Annual Holiday Give Back November 13-14 - November 06, 2025 - Winters & Yonker, P.A.
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants