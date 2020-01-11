LaTribuna Christian Publishing Reports on the High Cost of Prescription Drugs and Where to Find Help in Receiving Lower Costs

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LaTribuna Christian Publishing Press Release

Christian Healthcare Ministries assists members with prescription costs as follows: Gold level members: Incident-related prescription costs are eligible for sharing. Silver and Bronze members: Silver and Bronze do not include provision for any prescription medication. Chaplain Paul Vescio CEO of LaTribuna Christian Publishing shares his thoughts about the high cost of perscription drugs.

Gold level members: Incident-related prescription costs are eligible for sharing.

Silver and Bronze members: Silver and Bronze do not include provision for any prescription medication.



All programs: Prescriptions used for maintenance treatment cannot be shared by CHM members.



All CHM members receive a CHMRx prescription savings card, which can be used immediately and as often as you visit the pharmacy. The card provides substantial savings on prescription costs. To learn more and to compare drug pricing at various pharmacies in your area, visit www.chmrx.com. To ask a question about the card,or to get additional or replacement cards, submit a request through the website or contact CHMRx Member Services at 877-403-8233. (Note: The CHMRx card is not administered by CHM and this is not a CHM phone number.)



Founded in 1981, Christian Healthcare Ministries (CHM) is the original healthcare sharing ministry for Christians. CHM is a nonprofit, voluntary cost-sharing ministry through which participating Christians meet each other’s medical bills. CHM members have shared nearly $4.5 billion in medical bills. The ministry is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.



Christian Healthcare Ministries is not a health insurance company. Rather, they are a group of hundreds of thousands of Christians across the United States and around the world who share each other’s burdens in the area of healthcare costs. They also pray for and encourage one another.



Chaplain Paul Vescio LaTribuna Christian Publishing's CEO is quoted saying, “The high cost of prescription drugs is putting American middle class families into poverty. People just can not afford the high cost of their prescription drugs. Millions of people across our nation are being forced to make the choice between paying for their food or medicine, between paying for their electric and other household bills or for their prescription drugs. People having to pay hundreds of dollars out of pocket each month for their medicine is morally wrong.”



Chaplain Paul was also quoted saying, “The solution in lowering prescription drug prices is for the federal government to create fair pricing guidelines and fair pricing laws that limit price increases by pharmaceutical companies. If I had it my way I would implement price increase caps of no more then a 10% increase within a five year period. I would also allow people to purchase their prescription drugs on the internet from other countries.”



Chaplain Paul was also quoted saying, “The federal government needs to step up and install fair pricing guidelines for prescription drugs. It truly is a matter of life and death. The Bible teaches us to love thy neighbor as thy self and we are to reach out in helping others by being good Samaritans, it is way past due that we as a nation step up and demand fairness in prescription drug pricing so that all Americans can be afforded a healthier life Amen.”



LaTribuna Christian Publishing is committed to bring news stories that matter most to the public, for more info about the high cost of prescription drugs in America please visit these websites, CBS News at https://www.cbsnews.com/news/drug-prices-in-2019-are-surging-with-hikes-at-5-times-inflation/



Reuters at https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-healthcare-drugpricing/more-drugmakers-hike-u-s-prices-as-new-year-begins-idUSKBN1Z01X9



Chaplain Paul Vescio

602-386-6382



latribunachristianpublishing316.com

Cheesecakesforchrist@aol.com



