Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 5.0.0 Fixes Bugs and Adds Support for iPhone 11

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac has updated to version 5.0.0 with bug fixes, optimized memory usage and support for iPhone 11.

Chicago, IL, January 11, 2020 --(



Cisdem Video Converter is a video converter, video downloader, video editor and DVD ripper, all rolled into one. Supporting almost all video and audio formats, it can convert video files and audio files for smooth playback on devices and media players. The video download feature supports over 1,000 websites such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.



“This update has fixed four issues,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “These issues were rare and occasional, but they did exist. Users can now upgrade to the new version to get issue-free user experience. The update has also reduced the memory usage for better performance.”



What’s New in Version 5.0.0?

* Fix the audio issue when converting MP4 to MPEG, and MPEG HD.

* Fix the no image problem on editing with 3D effects.

* Fix the audio issue when converting dv to MP4.

* Fix the crash issue on importing DVDs.

* Refined Memory usage.

* Add support for iPhone 11.

* Fixed some minor bugs.



Main Functions

1. Download videos from over 1000 websites

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac can download videos from all popular video sharing websites, social networking platforms and other websites that provide video content, such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Vimeo, Instagram and Dailymotion. It supports downloading HD, 4K and even 8K videos with high speed.



2. Convert videos and audios to the formats you need

This video converter for Mac provides powerful solutions to convert your files to any video or audio format you may need. With it, you can easily convert content for perfect playback on devices like iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPad and Android phones, for YouTube or Instagram upload or for other purposes.



3. Rip DVD to desired formats

Users can also use it to efficiently rip DVD discs to common media formats such as MP4 and MKV.



4. Edit videos with super ease

It can also perform basic editing tasks like merging, trimming, cropping, rotating and watermarking.



5. Provide batch processing

It supports batch file converting, video downloading and DVD ripping, which greatly improves efficiency.



Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 5.0.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-mac.html. One can get a lifetime license with $49.99 and enjoy lifetime free upgrades. The free trial is available for download at https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-videoconverter-17.dmg.



About Cisdem

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



