Asia Alpha Capital Management Announce 2020 First Quarter Seminar

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., January 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Asia Alpha Vice President Morgan Phillips called a press meeting Wednesday to discuss plans for the coming year, starting with the quarterly Seminar.

Here is what the VP had to say, "First off Happy New Year, 2019 was a fantastic year for Asia Alpha in fact a record breaking year and long may that continue into 2020. Today I would like to discuss our plans for the year, to kick things off lets talk about the 1st Seminar that we will run. After the great turn out of last year we have decided to run the event every Quarter, we have a confirmed location for the 1st of the four in Jakarta, Indonesia. Here we will be discussing emerging Markets in Asia from Property to alternative investments and commodities."

The event will be held at the JW Marriott Hotel on the 11th April 7pm. Up to 600 tickets will be available with 100 VIP. This is a first come first serve basis and after tickets sold out within 2 weeks for the last event you can expect more of the same here. Please contact Asia Alpha to book your spot with guest speakers who are leaders in the financial world to be announced very soon.

Contact Information
Asia Alpha Capital Management
Chris Reeve
+ 852 5808 4890
www.aacmanagement.com

Chris Reeve

+ 852 5808 4890



www.aacmanagement.com



