Innovana Thinklabs Limited Gets ISO 9001 Certified

Innovana Thinklabs Limited announces its Quality Management System, information security system, manufacturing process, and services have been certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011, and ISO 27001:2013.

Jaipur, India, January 13, 2020



“We’ve been constantly maintaining a set of standard processes in developing our products. This has helped us in getting through the ISO requirements," said Mr. Chandan Garg, CEO, Innovana Thinklabs Limited.



What is ISO?

ISO stands for International Organization for Standardization. The ISO certification declares that a management system, manufacturing process, service, or documentation procedure holds all the requirements for regularity and quality assurance.



ISO is an independent, non-governmental, and a global organization that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems.



To be certified to the ISO 9001 standard, a company must comprehend the conditions and requirements set forth in the ISO 9001 Standard. The 9001 model is used by companies to prove their strengths in a row to consistently provide products and services that satisfy the customer needs, regulatory requirements, and fortify constant improvements.



