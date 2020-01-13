INNOVANA Bags Rajasthan State Export Award 2019

Press Releases Innovana Thinklabs Limited Press Release

“We always preferred quality over quantity and this method helped us thrive in one of the most competitive markets of IT. Our core focus remains at the present and potential problems that a user might face, and we develop our codes to form a sensible structure that ensures optimum security and performance,” said Mr. Chandan Garg, CEO, Innovana Thinklabs Limited. Jaipur, India, January 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Innovana Thinklabs Limited has been conferred with the Rajasthan State Export Award 2019 in recognition of their highest growth in the category of Computer Software during the year 2018-2019.Mr. Chandan Garg, CEO, Innovana Thinklabs Limited, received the award from Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Mr. Ashok Gehlot at the award ceremony held at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur.This award proves the restless contribution made towards developing meaningful applications that could uplift the computer’s performance in India and overseas.Watch MSME Awards Video on Govt. of Rajasthan Bioscope Portal- www.bioscope.rajasthan.gov.in/EventDetails?id=761“We always preferred quality over quantity and this method helped us thrive in one of the most competitive markets of IT. Our core focus remains at the present and potential problems that a user might face, and we develop our codes to form a sensible structure that ensures optimum security and performance,” said Mr. Chandan Garg, CEO, Innovana Thinklabs Limited. Contact Information Innovana Thinklabs Limited

