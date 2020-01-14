Colombo & Hurd Immigration Law Firm Welcomes Sal Picataggio to Their Business Immigration Practice





Mr. Picataggio also has extensive experience handling



Mr. Picataggio received his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from the University of Florida.



Colombo & Hurd is an award winning boutique law firm specializing in United States immigration law. Founded by immigrants, the firm is dedicated to assisting clients ranging from the world’s leading multinational corporations to entrepreneurs, investors and their families desiring to live and work in the United States. The firm mission is to provide its clients with individualized attention, diligent preparation, and professional service at every step on the path toward achieving their immigration or business goals. Orlando, FL, January 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Colombo & Hurd is proud to welcome experienced business immigration attorney Sal Picataggio to their immigration practice. Picataggio has over eight years of experience representing investors, business owners, entrepreneurs, and foreign nationals with special abilities in a variety of immigration matters. Mr. Picataggio brings extensive experience and recognition for his EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program practice, assisting U.S. and non-U.S. developers with EB-5 compliant business infrastructures for Regional Centers and Projects, and Foreign National Investors with their Immigration and Investment processes. He was named an EB-5 Rising Star “Top 25” issue of EB5Investors Magazine in 2019, and is the Top Contributor to the EB5Investors.com.Mr. Picataggio also has extensive experience handling National Interest Waiver cases for foreign nationals with advanced degrees and exceptional abilities in their field who seek to serve the United States with their expertise and experience.Mr. Picataggio received his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from the University of Florida.Colombo & Hurd is an award winning boutique law firm specializing in United States immigration law. Founded by immigrants, the firm is dedicated to assisting clients ranging from the world’s leading multinational corporations to entrepreneurs, investors and their families desiring to live and work in the United States. The firm mission is to provide its clients with individualized attention, diligent preparation, and professional service at every step on the path toward achieving their immigration or business goals.