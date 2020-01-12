Press Releases Rose Architects Press Release

Receive press releases from Rose Architects: By Email RSS Feeds: Zachary Rose Will Speak at Fort Lauderdale 2020 Architecture Fair

Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 12, 2020 --(



The panel discussion will explore the congruences between art and architect; a timely discussion as the fair is held during the esteemed Fort Lauderdale Art and Design Week. South Florida has been internationally recognized for its unique architecture which blends aesthetics with design integrity. The area has become a hub for architects with creative approaches to building design. Now, local architects will have the opportunity to discuss the creative side of their design process.



Rose Architecture + Construction has remained on the forefront of exciting designs with their commercial, residential, and industrial projects. The architecture firm prides itself on their ability to create spaces that are sustainable, functional, customized, and entirely beautiful. The AIA Fort Lauderdale 2020 Architecture Fair will be an opportunity to inspire all creatives and to showcase art in unexpected fields.



“I am honored to have the opportunity to speak alongside fellow architects at the AIA Fort Lauderdale 2020 Architecture Fair,” said Rose. “There is true art in architecture and I look forward to reflecting on this synergy during the panel.”



To RSVP for this event, please visit https://www.aiafortlauderdale.com/architecture-fair. The “Symbiosis” lecture is from 6pm - 7pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Florida Atlantic University MetroLab. This is a free lecture and is open to the public.



About Rose Architecture + Construction

Rose Architecture + Construction is South Florida’s premier Fort Lauderdale architect and interior design firm. Founded in 2012 by Zachary Rose, they have worked on numerous projects including commercial, residential, and industrial spaces. They take pride in clean, functional spaces and are passionately committed to design perfection, innovation, and sustainability. As the firm’s driving force, Mr. Rose is a licensed Fort Lauderdale Architect in the State of Florida (lic. # AR96067), licensed General Contractor (lic. # CGC1526625), an accredited LEED AP, and a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB). Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Zachary Rose, owner of Rose Architecture + Construction and a local licensed Architect and General Contractor, is pleased to announce his appointment as a panelist for the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Fort Lauderdale 2020 Architecture Fair on January 23, 2020. This selection is an honor for his design-build firm as he will join other local creators and contemporaries in a panel discussion titled "Symbiosis."The panel discussion will explore the congruences between art and architect; a timely discussion as the fair is held during the esteemed Fort Lauderdale Art and Design Week. South Florida has been internationally recognized for its unique architecture which blends aesthetics with design integrity. The area has become a hub for architects with creative approaches to building design. Now, local architects will have the opportunity to discuss the creative side of their design process.Rose Architecture + Construction has remained on the forefront of exciting designs with their commercial, residential, and industrial projects. The architecture firm prides itself on their ability to create spaces that are sustainable, functional, customized, and entirely beautiful. The AIA Fort Lauderdale 2020 Architecture Fair will be an opportunity to inspire all creatives and to showcase art in unexpected fields.“I am honored to have the opportunity to speak alongside fellow architects at the AIA Fort Lauderdale 2020 Architecture Fair,” said Rose. “There is true art in architecture and I look forward to reflecting on this synergy during the panel.”To RSVP for this event, please visit https://www.aiafortlauderdale.com/architecture-fair. The “Symbiosis” lecture is from 6pm - 7pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Florida Atlantic University MetroLab. This is a free lecture and is open to the public.About Rose Architecture + ConstructionRose Architecture + Construction is South Florida’s premier Fort Lauderdale architect and interior design firm. Founded in 2012 by Zachary Rose, they have worked on numerous projects including commercial, residential, and industrial spaces. They take pride in clean, functional spaces and are passionately committed to design perfection, innovation, and sustainability. As the firm’s driving force, Mr. Rose is a licensed Fort Lauderdale Architect in the State of Florida (lic. # AR96067), licensed General Contractor (lic. # CGC1526625), an accredited LEED AP, and a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB). Contact Information Rose Architects

Zachary Rose

954-271-2718



rosearchitects.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Rose Architects