Keyhole Software Moves to New Lenexa Headquarters

On January 1, 2020, Keyhole Software moved its company headquarters to Lenexa, Kansas at 11205 W. 79th Street from its previous office in Leawood, Kansas. Since the company’s last move in 2010 to Leawood, Kansas, Keyhole Software’s employee count has increased from 12 employees to 100 employees. The new building will provide Keyhole with the space and tools to continue offering excellent IT services to its clients.

Keyhole purchased the standalone Lenexa building and is currently renovating. The new building’s flexible and open floor plan, various conference rooms, and client-focused education space will provide the tools to continue to promote Keyhole’s passion for technology, internal collaboration, and expert consulting services.



Since the company’s last move in 2010 to Leawood, Kansas, Keyhole Software’s employee count has increased from 12 employees to 100 employees. The company expanded its previous office twice to accommodate company growth.



“The purchase of our new headquarters is the next step of growth for the Keyhole team,” Keyhole Software Director of Operations Lauren Fournier says. “In addition to having more space in the day-to-day for our consulting teams, the new HQ offers more conference rooms and a dedicated space for teaching that will allow us to provide technical lab/lecture training on our site for our clients.”



Keyhole Software is a consulting firm that provides custom software development for enterprise clients nationwide. The increased flexible space it acquired for the new headquarters will continue to allow Keyhole consultants to do what they do best: application development, expert consulting, and knowledge transfer for businesses in every industry.



