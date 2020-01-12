The Influencer Marketing Factory Delivers Successful App Campaign on Instagram and YouTube with Ablo Case Study

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Influencer Marketing Factory Press Release

For this campaign, The Influencer Marketing Factory paired Ablo Mexico with popular YouTube channel Badabun, which was recently named one of the top 50 most viewed YouTube channels in the world. This highly popular Mexican YouTube channel was featured in the 2019 YouTube rewind and became highly popular after launching its Exponiendo Infieles series, where host Lizbeth Rodríguez interviews different couples in order to check on the status of their fidelity.

New York, NY, January 12, 2020 --(



The Influencer Marketing Factory launched a campaign with Ablo Mexico in the fall of 2019 to spread the word of how Ablo is disrupting the social networking space with endless international possibilities. You simply launch the app and can instantly say “hello” to anyone in the world, make new friends, and be inspired by others. When it came time for Google to announce their list of best apps in 2019, we are not surprised that Ablo snagged the top spot. One of the features that users love the most is the ability to translate video calls and chats live, so that you can truly talk to anyone without experiencing language barriers. In this sense, you can travel without ever having to leave your home.



For this campaign, The Influencer Marketing Factory paired Ablo Mexico with popular YouTube channel Badabun, which was recently named one of the top 50 most viewed YouTube channels in the world. This highly popular Mexican YouTube channel was featured in the 2019 YouTube rewind and became highly popular after launching its Exponiendo Infieles series, where host Lizbeth Rodríguez interviews different couples in order to check on the status of their fidelity. During the first week of January, 2019, the series gained 25 million views in less than one week, and thereafter they experienced a 48% week-over-week increase in views. Today, Badabun has an impressive 42 million subscribers and growing. With a spectacular app like Ablo and a high-performing channel like Badabun, this was a match made in heaven and the results from the campaign reflected this beautifully.



Instagram



Number of stories: 4



Total views: 743,883



Total impressions: 849,559



Link clicks: 3,695



Sticker taps: 2,955



YouTube



Number of videos: 1



Views: 1,782,899



“The fact that these results were achieved from only 4 Instagram stories and 1 YouTube video shows the power of pairing highly innovative companies and talented influencers together for campaigns like this,” says Alessandro Bogliari, co-founder and CEO of The Influencer Marketing Factory.



