Press Releases Gainvest Press Release

Receive press releases from Gainvest: By Email RSS Feeds: Pittsburgh Startup Accepted Into Velocity Accelerator

Gainvest selected to join Velocity Accelerator 2020 Cohort.

Pittsburgh, PA, January 12, 2020 --(



Velocity Accelerator, now in its fourth year, recruits tech companies to Alabama and gives them access to $50,000 in capital, along with resources and mentoring in order to grow their operations quickly. The companies undergo 13 weeks of business and leadership training at Innovation Depot, with Velocity Accelerator kicking off Jan. 27.



The program culminates in Velocity Demo Day April 21, where the companies pitch to their supporters as well as potential customers and investors. That gives them the opportunity to pitch for additional grants which would require them to move or maintain their headquarters in the Birmingham area.



Gainvest, along with six other startups, was chosen from more than 130 companies around the world, with three based in Alabama and others from Nashville, Indianapolis, Montreal, and Pittsburgh. Founded in March 2019 by Nashid Ali, Gainvest is a web platform that provides fast and easy opportunity zone investing. Investors can defer taxes immediately, invest into qualified deals, and receive updates and returns.



During the fall of 2019, Gainvest completed Startup Boost Pittsburgh, a pre-accelerator program hosted by Kit Mueller, serial entrepreneur and investor, and Jim Gibbs, Co-Founder and CEO of MeterFeeder, Inc.



Gainvest is an SEC registered investment adviser currently based in Pittsburgh, PA. Gainvest provides fast and easy opportunity zone investing. For more information, please visit and launch the beta at gainvest.co Pittsburgh, PA, January 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Innovation Depot has chosen Gainvest, a Pittsburgh fintech startup, as one of seven startups for its 2020 Velocity Accelerator cohort.Velocity Accelerator, now in its fourth year, recruits tech companies to Alabama and gives them access to $50,000 in capital, along with resources and mentoring in order to grow their operations quickly. The companies undergo 13 weeks of business and leadership training at Innovation Depot, with Velocity Accelerator kicking off Jan. 27.The program culminates in Velocity Demo Day April 21, where the companies pitch to their supporters as well as potential customers and investors. That gives them the opportunity to pitch for additional grants which would require them to move or maintain their headquarters in the Birmingham area.Gainvest, along with six other startups, was chosen from more than 130 companies around the world, with three based in Alabama and others from Nashville, Indianapolis, Montreal, and Pittsburgh. Founded in March 2019 by Nashid Ali, Gainvest is a web platform that provides fast and easy opportunity zone investing. Investors can defer taxes immediately, invest into qualified deals, and receive updates and returns.During the fall of 2019, Gainvest completed Startup Boost Pittsburgh, a pre-accelerator program hosted by Kit Mueller, serial entrepreneur and investor, and Jim Gibbs, Co-Founder and CEO of MeterFeeder, Inc.Gainvest is an SEC registered investment adviser currently based in Pittsburgh, PA. Gainvest provides fast and easy opportunity zone investing. For more information, please visit and launch the beta at gainvest.co Contact Information Gainvest

Nina Nasiadka

412.336.8460



gainvest.co



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Gainvest