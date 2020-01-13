SalvageData Recovery to Exhibit at MSP EXPO Florida 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SalvageData Press Release

SalvageData to showcase Data Recovery Partner Program February 12 – February 14, 2020 at the Communications and Digital Transformation Event of the Year.

rconnolly@tmcnet.com Cleveland, OH, January 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SalvageData Recovery announced today that it will be showcasing its data recovery and forensics services at MSP EXPO, held February 12 – February 14, 2020 at Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Collocated with ITEXPO, MSP EXPO is The Premier Conference and Networking Summit for MSPs - where MSP business owners and technology specialists share strategies to grow their managed services businesses. Meet SalvageData Recovery at MSP EXPO at booth 635 to learn more about SalvageData’s partner program to grow your business.For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conferences sessions, keynotes and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.SalvageData Recovery has provided expert data recovery and forensics since 2003. With over 40 locations in the US, their state-of-the-art recovery lab has a 96% success rate for HDD, SSD, RAIDs, Flash, Tape devices, and more. As a SalvageData Partner, your business will benefit from all of our recovery experience with none of the work or capital expenditure and will receive commission on all completed cases you send.Registration for MSP EXPO is now open. For the latest MSP EXPO news, updates and information follow the event on Twitter at @MSPEXPO.About SalvageData Recovery:With over 40 locations across the US, SalvageData is the premier recovery partner. HIPAA, GSA, Type III SOC Certified to name a few, you can rely on SalvageData for 24/7 secure, professional recovery service for all devices.About TMCThrough education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.Media and Analyst Contact:Michelle ConnollyMarketing Manager203.852.6800 ext.262rconnolly@tmcnet.com Contact Information SalvageData

