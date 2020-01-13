Nappy Cat Launches First Title, a Physics Based Sling and Capture Monster Game Dubbed "Slingsters"

Slingsters is an interactive physics based logic game consisting of fun-filled puzzles with multiple levels and gameplay in which gamers sling cute mysterious monsters of varied abilities across the screen to capture and package them in a box for delivery.

No matter how cute these monster pets are, they will not willingly comply and dive into a box to be captured. Gamers have to playfully and strategically sling and capture each new monster into it’s box.



“We are extremely excited to bring Slingsters to the world, and for taking this first step of releasing our first title among the host of games they plan to release soon!” - Stan Nesi (Technical Artist, Nappy Cat)



The game is free to play, and the company is currently working on new updates with more levels and gameplay. A version for Amazon App Store is set for release at a later date. Slingsters is also available in French and Spanish.



Slingsters is now available for iOS and Android as freedownload. View the launch trailer.



For more information:



Website: http://slingsters.com



Facebook: https://facebook.com/slingsters



Instagram: https://instagram.com/slingsters.game



Twitter: https://twitter.com/slingsters



YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCmkmBQYB7vGmbUGwKlVFLvw



Press Info



Press kit with screenshots and video gameplay at https://nappycat.net/press-kit



About Nappy Cat:

Nappy Cat is a global gaming company with the focus of creating fun games engulfed with imagination, innovation, and quality. Nappy Cat want to enrapture life with fun, and they are just getting started. Nappy Cat is an independent, privately owned, global gaming company based in Chicago, IL. They currently ship products to all major App Stores including: iTunes App Store, Google Play and Amazon App Store. Find out more at https://nappycat.net and follow on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram or Facebook.



Contact:

Stan Nesi

Nappy Cat

Chicago, IL 60609

USA

1-312-650-9668

media@nappycat.net

