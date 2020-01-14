Dr. Kathuria’s Dentistry Launches Teledentistry Program in India

Teledentistry becomes one of the best solutions to provide virtual assistance to those in need of consultation. Dr. Kathuria’s Dentistry announces the launch of a Teledentistry program for India and Worldwide.

A vast number of people fail to keep their oral health in check due to their negligence. This negligence has become the root cause of dental problems between people. When the problems get severe some patients find it embarrassing to even consult a professional. However, those who visit dentists for consultation or treatment end up standing in queues or sitting in waiting rooms for hours. In such cases, people with urgent oral and dental issues fail to get proper treatment as the dental clinics are swamped with so many patients. Therefore, Teledentistry becomes one of the best solutions to provide virtual assistance to those in need of consultation.



With Dr. Kathuria’s Dentistry’s Teledentistry program, anyone can get assistance for their urgent oral and dental issues. This facility can also help in saving the time of both patients and dentists by offering a quick exchange of symptoms and treatment in no time. The patient is no longer required to visit the dental clinic unless the dentist suggests otherwise.



Teledentistry is a virtual care program offering dental solutions to those in need. This program can educate people on the importance of oral health & spread awareness on oral health issues and provide hassle-free dental assistance.



About Us



