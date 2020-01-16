Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wallencore, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wallencore, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Wallencore Inc. Has Successfully Achieved the Transition to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation

Ottawa, Canada, January 16, 2020 --(



ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the highest recognized quality standard in the world for testing and calibration laboratories. For Wallencore, Inc. to achieve this positive transition to ISO/IEC 17025:2017, the company’s laboratory was assessed to determine that it can consistently produce precise, accurate, and consistent data. This transition proves once again that Wallencore, Inc. has implemented a rigorous quality management system, and has personnel competent to perform all testing in the scope of accreditation.



“Wallencore is honored to achieve ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation. This achievement will give additional recognition, credibility and confidence to clients,” said Faton Aliu, CEO of Wallencore, Inc.



Continued process improvement is crucial to Wallencore’s mission to become a service leader in software testing, and a successful transition to ISO 17025:2017 reaffirms the commitment to quality, precision and customer support.



About Wallencore, Inc.



Wallencore, Inc. is an accredited software testing laboratory located in Ottawa, ON that specializes in ensuring that your application is protected and error-free. The core activities of the company focus on software testing services, innovative cyber-security, and GDPR technical assessments.



Wallencore brings innovations in software testing and cybersecurity practices to create an unparalleled environment for exceptional people. With Wallencore’s reliability, efficiency, and expertise Wallencore will help you to create bug-free, secure software which leads you to better business outreach.



About IAS



IAS is a nonprofit, public-benefit corporation that has been providing accreditation services since 1975. IAS accredits a wide range of companies and organizations including governmental entities, commercial businesses, and professional associations. IAS accreditation programs are based on recognized national and international standards that ensure domestic and/or global acceptance of its accreditations.



IAS is a subsidiary of the International Code Council (ICC), a leader in building safety, and professional association that develops the International Codes.



For more information, visit: https://www.iasonline.org/



About ISO/IEC



ISO (the International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (the International Electrotechnical Commission) form the specialized system for worldwide standardization. National bodies that are members of ISO or IEC participate in the development of International Standards through technical committees established by the respective organization to deal with particular fields of technical activity. ISO and IEC technical committees collaborate in fields of mutual interest.



Other international organizations, governmental and non-governmental, in liaison with ISO and IEC, also take part in the work. In the field of conformity assessment, the ISO Committee on conformity assessment (CASCO) is responsible for the development of International Standards and Guides.



For more information, visit: https://www.iso.org/



If you need further information or want to discuss your testing requirements, please contact +1-613-800-5579 or email: lab@wallencore.com



This accreditation replaces Wallencore’s previous ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation. Ottawa, Canada, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wallencore, Inc., a provider of innovative cyber-security solutions and accredited software testing services, is delighted to announce the successful transition to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories from the International Accreditation Service (IAS) a leading accreditation body in the United States.ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the highest recognized quality standard in the world for testing and calibration laboratories. For Wallencore, Inc. to achieve this positive transition to ISO/IEC 17025:2017, the company’s laboratory was assessed to determine that it can consistently produce precise, accurate, and consistent data. This transition proves once again that Wallencore, Inc. has implemented a rigorous quality management system, and has personnel competent to perform all testing in the scope of accreditation.“Wallencore is honored to achieve ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation. This achievement will give additional recognition, credibility and confidence to clients,” said Faton Aliu, CEO of Wallencore, Inc.Continued process improvement is crucial to Wallencore’s mission to become a service leader in software testing, and a successful transition to ISO 17025:2017 reaffirms the commitment to quality, precision and customer support.About Wallencore, Inc.Wallencore, Inc. is an accredited software testing laboratory located in Ottawa, ON that specializes in ensuring that your application is protected and error-free. The core activities of the company focus on software testing services, innovative cyber-security, and GDPR technical assessments.Wallencore brings innovations in software testing and cybersecurity practices to create an unparalleled environment for exceptional people. With Wallencore’s reliability, efficiency, and expertise Wallencore will help you to create bug-free, secure software which leads you to better business outreach.About IASIAS is a nonprofit, public-benefit corporation that has been providing accreditation services since 1975. IAS accredits a wide range of companies and organizations including governmental entities, commercial businesses, and professional associations. IAS accreditation programs are based on recognized national and international standards that ensure domestic and/or global acceptance of its accreditations.IAS is a subsidiary of the International Code Council (ICC), a leader in building safety, and professional association that develops the International Codes.For more information, visit: https://www.iasonline.org/About ISO/IECISO (the International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (the International Electrotechnical Commission) form the specialized system for worldwide standardization. National bodies that are members of ISO or IEC participate in the development of International Standards through technical committees established by the respective organization to deal with particular fields of technical activity. ISO and IEC technical committees collaborate in fields of mutual interest.Other international organizations, governmental and non-governmental, in liaison with ISO and IEC, also take part in the work. In the field of conformity assessment, the ISO Committee on conformity assessment (CASCO) is responsible for the development of International Standards and Guides.For more information, visit: https://www.iso.org/If you need further information or want to discuss your testing requirements, please contact +1-613-800-5579 or email: lab@wallencore.comThis accreditation replaces Wallencore’s previous ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation. Contact Information Wallencore, Inc.

Erdet Grajcevci

+1-613-800-5579



https://wallencore.com

78 George St., Suite 204, Ottawa, Ontario, K1N 5W1, Canada



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wallencore, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend