Grand Canyon Skywalk Celebrates 10 Millionth Visitor All-Time

The milestone-surpassing guests – Denise Hayes and Ryan Flanigan, a mother and daughter visiting the Canyon’s West Rim from Kansas City, MO – were treated to a range of experiences available to Grand Canyon West (GCW) visitors, including a tour of Skywalk – which juts 4,000 feet above the floor of the Canyon – a helicopter tour of the West Rim and a pontoon boat adventure along the Colorado River.



"What the Hualapai Tribe has built along the Grand Canyon is a marvel worthy of one of the Seven Wonders of the World,” said Colin McBeath, the CEO of Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, which operates GCW. “The 10 million guests who have walked on Skywalk have helped us created hundreds of jobs and an entire economy. It’s a tourism experience that respects Hualapai culture and the spiritual and natural gifts of the Canyon while giving tourists from all over the globe an up close look at one of the most awe-inspiring views known to man.”



To celebrate the important milestone, Grand Canyon West will offer guests who book online using the code MILLION 10 percent off the cost of general admission tickets, Skywalk, Zipline and Hualapai River Runners tours. This special offer cannot be combined with other offers.



Skywalk, which first opened to the public on March 28, 2007, took nearly three years to build. The glass-and-steel structure, which extends more than 70 feet past the Canyon walls, consists of more than 1 million pounds of steel and more than 83,000 pounds of glass. The structure’s foundation is strong enough to support the weight of 71 fully loaded 747 airliners.



Skywalk is located about two hours’ drive from Las Vegas and four hours’ drive from metro Phoenix. Multiple food options are available, including the recently opened Sky View Restaurant, which offers a full-service lunch and dinner with breathtaking Canyon views.



Besides Skywalk, the GCW tourism experiences include Hualapai River Runners boating and whitewater rafting tours, the Zipline at Grand Canyon West, Hualapai Ranch and its rustic cabins along the West, Walapai Market and the Hualapai Lodge in Peach Springs along historic Route 66.



Peach Springs, AZ, January 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Grand Canyon Skywalk, the U-shaped glass bridge known worldwide for its singular architecture and unparalleled views of the Grand Canyon, today celebrated its 10 millionth visitor since the tourism experience first opened in March 2007.The milestone-surpassing guests – Denise Hayes and Ryan Flanigan, a mother and daughter visiting the Canyon's West Rim from Kansas City, MO – were treated to a range of experiences available to Grand Canyon West (GCW) visitors, including a tour of Skywalk – which juts 4,000 feet above the floor of the Canyon – a helicopter tour of the West Rim and a pontoon boat adventure along the Colorado River."What the Hualapai Tribe has built along the Grand Canyon is a marvel worthy of one of the Seven Wonders of the World," said Colin McBeath, the CEO of Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, which operates GCW. "The 10 million guests who have walked on Skywalk have helped us created hundreds of jobs and an entire economy. It's a tourism experience that respects Hualapai culture and the spiritual and natural gifts of the Canyon while giving tourists from all over the globe an up close look at one of the most awe-inspiring views known to man."To celebrate the important milestone, Grand Canyon West will offer guests who book online using the code MILLION 10 percent off the cost of general admission tickets, Skywalk, Zipline and Hualapai River Runners tours. This special offer cannot be combined with other offers.Skywalk, which first opened to the public on March 28, 2007, took nearly three years to build. The glass-and-steel structure, which extends more than 70 feet past the Canyon walls, consists of more than 1 million pounds of steel and more than 83,000 pounds of glass. The structure's foundation is strong enough to support the weight of 71 fully loaded 747 airliners.Skywalk is located about two hours' drive from Las Vegas and four hours' drive from metro Phoenix. Multiple food options are available, including the recently opened Sky View Restaurant, which offers a full-service lunch and dinner with breathtaking Canyon views.Besides Skywalk, the GCW tourism experiences include Hualapai River Runners boating and whitewater rafting tours, the Zipline at Grand Canyon West, Hualapai Ranch and its rustic cabins along the West, Walapai Market and the Hualapai Lodge in Peach Springs along historic Route 66.

