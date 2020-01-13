Recherche High Cotton, Corp. Chose Its First of Three Charities to Support for 2020 and It is Turning Points of Manatee’s Soccer Tournament

Press Releases Recherche High Cotton, Corp. Press Release

Iron sharpenth iron and Recherche High Cotton, Corp. is staying committed to the local community.

Lakewood Ranch, FL, January 13, 2020 --(



“Iron sharpeneth iron is biblical and it is a reality in becoming a better society,” said Alica M. Phidd, the Chief Creative Officer. “Our signature event Recherche Masterpiece 2020 embodies our empowerment and networking core and sponsoring the We R Soccer Tournament demonstrates our commitment to the community,” she continued.



It was an easy sell when we were approached to support this venture. The Chief Creative Officer, Ms. Phidd, made history in 2019 as the First Female General Counsel of the United Soccer League’s franchise in the Manasota region. “We have a T-Shirt collection called GC Soccer and will always support the soccer community in the Sarasota and Manatee community,” said Ms. Phidd.



“We are excited to have Ms. Phidd share in our vision of helping to unite the community through soccer and bringing awareness on homelessness,” said Francisco Enriquez, Director of Operations of Turning Points of Manatee County Organization. “As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Turning Points’ service to the Manatee County community, we hope to continue for decades more, raising funds for men, women, children, veterans and families in need of assistance,” he continued.



We R Soccer tournament will be held on February 22, 2020 at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto, Florida.



About Recherche High Cotton, Corp.

Recherche High Cotton, Corp. (RHC) located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is an empowerment, success and luxury concept company with its core a tshirt line division and an exclusive networking events planning division that caters only to business owners and C-Suite executives. It boasts two signature annual networking events open to the public, Recherché Masterpiece™ which is an empowerment 3 course meal luncheon and Recherché PlageFête™, a networking all inclusive beach party that kicks off the summer. It also hosts a breakfast roundtable event which is held five times for the year called Recherché Thé™. RHC’s motto is “Iron Sharpens Iron” and we are in the empowerment game.



For more information on this event, press only:



Email: contact@recherchehighcotton.com



Recherche High Cotton, Corp.

8429 Lorraine Road

#168

Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202



www.instagram.com/recherchehighcotton

www.twitter.com/recherchemaster

www.twitter.com/recherchehigh

Alicia M. Phidd

941-552-2295



www.recherchehighcotton.com



