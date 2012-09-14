PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Empowerment Event for La Roca FC Female Coaches and Players PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Announces Opening of 2019-20 Season and Special Events Lineup Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer

Utah Coaches Selected for PUMA King Italy and Mexico Events La Roca FC Coaches have been invited to participate in the PUMA King Football Program with Unique Access to AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara Academies & First Teams. - October 31, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Launch New Official US Youth Soccer Club Directory Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO

La Roca FC Hires Utah’s First Director of High Performance Andrew Harestad named Director of High Performance for La Roca FC. - October 22, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and play­ers to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO

Vetta Sports Offering Free Trial Classes of Kickaroos Program on Sept. 21 & 22 Vetta Sports is holding free Kickaroos Open House events at four area locations on September 21 from 2pm until 4pm and September 22 from 1pm until 3 pm. These events include free trial classes of Vetta Sports popular youth sports program, Kickaroos. Children 18 months to 6 years are welcome to attend, however reservations must be made in advance to hold spot. The participating locations are Concord in South County, Manchester in West County, Soccerdome in Mid County, and St. Charles. - September 09, 2019 - Vetta Sports

Go-Forth Pest Control Announces Headline Sponsorship of NC Fusion Greensboro soccer team rebrands with new name, new look and new locally-based sponsor. - August 14, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Chris Robinson Joins Charlotte County Soccer Federation as the Director of Coaching Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc. (CCSF) is excited to announce that Chris Robinson has joined the club as the new Director of Coaching. Coach Robinson comes to CCSF with a wealth of experience from coaching to playing soccer. Coach Robinson has forensic attention to detail which allows him to... - July 31, 2019 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.

Waste King in Local Football Sponsorship Deal Waste King recently signed a sponsorship deal for the 2019/20 season with Pitstone and Ivinghoe Junior Football Club’s Under 15 Girls’ Team. - June 28, 2019 - Waste King

Celebrating Our Immigrant Youth, Community, & Soccer Celebrating Immigrant Youth & The Power of Community Community Supports Unaccompanied Minors on and Off the Field What: Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin, one of the Bay Area’s largest human services agencies, hosts their Fourth Annual Futbol con Corazón soccer... - June 21, 2019 - Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, & Marin

P-Rite Gives All Women Freedom P-Rite™, a women’s stand to pee device announces their new website www.P-Rite.com. P-Rite™ Gives All Women Freedom! P-Rite™ is a disposable paper funnel that women of all ages can use to pee standing up. It allows women to free themselves from dirty porta-potties, long lines... - May 24, 2019 - P-Rite

New York Red Bulls Star Kemar Lawrence Signs with Hype Projects Agency for Representation HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, LLC., the multi-sport and entertainment agency has officially signed New York Red Bulls and Jamaica National Team player Kemar Lawrence player for representation on and off the field. Veteran agent Kevin Wienress who will serve as Lawrence’s primary agent, said, “We... - May 15, 2019 - HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, LLC

Charlotte County Soccer Federation Honors the Moss-Solomon Soccer Scholarship Award Recipient Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc. (CCSF) is pleased to announce the recipient of The Moss-Solomon Soccer Scholarship Award. Presenting the award was Richard and Katie Moss-Solomon, along with daughter Meghan Moss-Solomon. CCSF and The Moss-Solomon Family are proud to present Ms. Alyssa Toth, as... - April 30, 2019 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.

Charlotte County Soccer Federation Coach and Sponsor Appreciation Dinner Honors Award Recipients CCSF is pleased to announce the award winners. - April 29, 2019 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.

Charlotte Premier Competitive Soccer Tryouts 2019-2020 Hosted by Charlotte County Soccer Federation Charlotte County Soccer Federation announces open competitive tryouts as the club seek the best players in the community to fill out their roster spots. Charlotte Premier tryouts times will be from 6:00PM - 8:00PM on the following dates: Wednesday, May 8th - Juniors U8-U14 Boys & Girls at North County... - April 26, 2019 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

Ean Athletics is a Start-Up Sports Brand That Has Arrived to Enter the Market Strong with Its First Launched Product Line of Athletic Sports Socks This brand is said to be unlike its competition and has entered the marketplace with the intentions to crush the competition. "Ean Athletics" just launched its site of custom athletic sports designs. Expansion of this product's variety is imminent, and the hard work and determination of this team of sports apparel designers are well above average in creativity. - March 05, 2019 - Deontaes Multimedia Publishing

Charlotte County Soccer Federation Conducts Holiday Food Drive Charlotte County Soccer Federation announced today that CCSF will conduct a holiday food drive “Holiday Kick Off Food Drive” with collection points in Charlotte County North and South Regional soccer fields. Charlotte County Soccer Federation will be conducting a “Holiday Kick Off... - November 30, 2018 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.

Liverpool FC Secures New Partnership with NordVPN Liverpool FC has today announced a new global partnership with leading cyber security company, NordVPN, to highlight the increasing importance of online safety and security. - November 23, 2018 - NordVPN

SportsJaw Hopes to Promote Sports Chatter SportsJaw is the first online platform to build social content specifically for sports matchups. SportsJaw uses a patent-pending technology to search all of the major social media sites to compile feeds of information on teams or games. SportsJaw is a one stop shop for sports betting news and game predictions, a true cornucopia for sports gamblers. - November 21, 2018 - SportsJaw

Charlotte County Soccer Federation Brings Breast Cancer Awareness to the Soccer Pitch Charlotte County Soccer Federation announced today that coaches from the club’s recreational program will wear pink shirts to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer at the club games at Charlotte County North and South Regional parks. - October 19, 2018 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.

Kickaroos Program Builds Life-Long Skills for Children Ages 18 Months Through 6 Years Vetta Sports is taking Kickaroos to the next level by incorporating a nationally-recognized child development component into their curriculum. - September 05, 2018 - Vetta Sports

Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles L. Rosen Discusses Fall Sports Safety Dr. Rosen’s latest video discusses traumatic brain injuries in contact sports, such as football, soccer, rugby, and cheerleading. - August 04, 2018 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

Charlotte County Soccer Federation Announce New Extended Recreational Soccer Season for 2018-19 Charlotte County Soccer Federation in efforts to continue to improve the soccer experience of players in the Charlotte County area have extended the recreational soccer season from October 2018 to April 2019. - July 04, 2018 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.

BlitzPredict's World Cup Success, Wimbledon Launch Success of BlitzPredict's World Cup Prediction Model Sets Stage for Launch of Wimbledon Analytics - June 30, 2018 - BlitzPredict

Big Data Company Nakunj's Pramod Kunju ("Data Guru") Provides World Cup Soccer 2018 Predictions Nakunj Inc's Founder and President, Pramod Kunju ("Data Guru") predicts the winners of World Cup soccer 2018 knock out phase. - June 29, 2018 - Nakunj Inc.

BlitzPredict Launches Online Sports Information Platform Powered by Blockchain Technology With Supreme Court Ruling Enabling U.S. Sports Gambling, Blockchain Ledgers Provide New Level of Transparency as Industry Expands - June 23, 2018 - BlitzPredict

Brazilian Musicians Gil & Brites Just Released the Song "A Palavra Escrita" With the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia with guest city, Brazil; Brazilian musicians and composers, Gil & Brites just released a song called “A Palavra Escrita” on YouTube. - June 17, 2018 - Gil & Brites Musicians

Celebrating Immigrant Youth, the Power of Community, & the World Cup with Catholic Charities Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin, one of the Bay Area’s largest human services agencies, hosts its third annual Futbol con Corazon soccer tournament in support of unaccompanied minors and to raise vital funds for the Catholic Charities programs that serve them through their Refugee & Immigrant Services. Sixteen teams of unaccompanied minors and supportive community members will vie for championship at this fun and hopeful community event. - June 14, 2018 - Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, & Marin

Global Sports Stadiums in Russia Choose Rain Bird, Creating Water-Efficient Soccer Fields Over the last few years Russia has welcomed many top athletes from around the world, and soon some of the top soccer teams will be competing in the newly built and renovated Russia soccer stadiums. Rain Bird Corporation is thrilled to have been selected to provide the irrigation systems for 8 of the... - June 14, 2018 - Rain Bird

HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY Yet Again on the Rise as It Adds New Sr. Director of Soccer After 8 years as a FIFA Licensed Players' Agent at First Wave Sports Marketing, Kevin Weinress has been named Sr. Director of Soccer for the HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY. Weinress will continue with Player Representation in his new role. HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY currently represents numerous brands as well as more... - June 02, 2018 - HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, LLC

Superior and 24VIP Casinos World Cup Promotions The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be taking place in Russia from June 14th through July 15th. Superior Casino & 24VIP Casino players, as well as Superior Share affiliates, are invited to join in the World Cup fervor with two dedicated and rewarding events, which include free spins for players and Android... - May 18, 2018 - SuperiorShare

The Mighty Oak Youth Project Launches to Improve Access to Soccer for Area Youth The Mighty Oak Youth Project is a new nonprofit organization based in Ann Arbor with an aim to increase accessibility and engagement in soccer for the youth of Washtenaw County. Through its cooperation with area youth clubs, TMOYP will provide scholarships for club soccer for families in need. The program has an initial goal of raising $10,000 for scholarships to be provided for the 2018/19 soccer season. - May 15, 2018 - The Mighty Oak Youth Project

2313 Inc. Contest Winners Announced for Trip to 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia 2313 Inc. announces winners of a 10 month long competition to determine top 7 team members who will be attending the 2018 World Cup in Russia in June. - May 02, 2018 - 2313, Inc.

BlocSide Sports Partners with Cape Town City FC to Deliver 5G Fan Engagement Venture-funded BlocSide Sports Ltd., creator of MVP Token, the first digital token within professional football, announced a new partnership with Cape Town City FC, a team that strives to represent and empower all the ethnic and racial diversities of Cape Town. The new partnership will focus on utilizing... - April 11, 2018 - BlocSide Sports

Act Global Completes FIFA Goal Project at San Lazaro Leisure Park, Cavite City, Philippines The FIFA Certified synthetic turf pitch provides an elite playing surface for the PFF National Training Centre within the Philippines. - February 20, 2018 - Act Global

Nogom Masrya, an Egyptian Revenue Sharing Website Ranks in the Top 1000 Websites in the World Nogom Masrya (nmisr.com) now has over 300 editors, publishing news from Egypt and all over the world with attention to the gulf area; the area that became so hot the years after the Qatar conflict with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt. - January 30, 2018 - Nmisr.com

Stakers.com Starts Expansion with Germany Launch High-end gaming operator Stakers.com enters the market with a proprietary sports betting platform. "Online gaming is a continuously growing industry in Europe and overseas,” said Michael Schmidt, company business development manager. “With almost 27 years of a continuous growth operators... - October 24, 2017 - Stakers Limited

USL Partners with Act Global Act Global becomes the Official Synthetic Turf Supplier across all league properties. - October 07, 2017 - Act Global

Act Global Supports Homeless World Cup and Its Mission to Impact Our World Leading synthetic turf manufacturer issues open statement of congratulations - September 13, 2017 - Act Global

Act Global Donates Three Synthetic Turf Fields for the Homeless World Cup The top quality pitches from Act Global hosted players from around the world for eight days of football and fellowship in Oslo's City Hall Square. - September 09, 2017 - Act Global

U.S. Pro-Am - FootGolf World Tour 2017 The U.S. Pro-Am is the American Major of the FootGolf World Tour 2017 organized by the Federation for International FootGolf. - August 26, 2017 - American FootGolf League

Spanish Footballer David Villa Joins Viktre’s Exclusive Athlete Social Network Viktre is proud to announce the signing of world-renowned football superstar, David Villa, onto its athlete content publishing platform. - June 08, 2017 - Viktre

VIKTRE Welcomes Brazilian Footballer Ricardo Kaká to Elite Athletes’ Content Publishing Platform VIKTRE is proud to announce the signing of world renowned football super star, Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, more commonly known as Kaká. - June 03, 2017 - Viktre

Queensway AB's Innovation eMenuTouch Transforms All Hospitality Venues Into Smart Venues eMenuTouch enables smart guest services on wireless and internet enabled devices to place orders and pay in remote and real time. Filter Allergens from all listed menus, display ingredients and Nutrition Facts in less than 10 seconds. Image tapping displays ingredients, Wine descriptions, notes and lifestyle preferences kosher, halal and vegetarian. - May 17, 2017 - Queensway Group AB

The Academy of Soccer Opening Second Campus in Greater Orlando Area The Academy of Soccer (TAOS) proudly announces the expansion of their Academy with a campus opening in the City of Orlando, Florida this coming August 2017. At the flagship campus in Brandon, FL, The Academy of Soccer (TAOS) has seen resounding success in the development of its student athletes, during... - March 14, 2017 - The Academy of Soccer