Soccer News
Bend it like Beckham with news about soccer tournaments, teams, events and initiatives all around the world. Get the latest information from companies sponsoring, supporting and providing resources for the soccer industry.
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
Kate Pellegrino Named Caldwell University's Head Women's Soccer Coach
Kate Pellegrino, who has served as a collegiate assistant coach at Quinnipiac University and Bard College and as a head and assistant at various other levels, has been named Caldwell University Head Women's Soccer Coach, it was announced today by Mark A. Corino, Assistant Vice President and... - July 20, 2026 - Caldwell University
LevelUp Soccer Introduces the First AI-Powered Youth Soccer Coach for Individual Player Development
LevelUp Soccer, the first AI-powered youth soccer development platform, is helping players improve faster through personalized training plans, match analysis, Soccer IQ development, and AI coaching. The platform combines player assessments, video analysis, drills, challenges, and learning content into a single experience designed to accelerate player growth beyond traditional team training. - June 16, 2026 - LevelUp.soccer
Qtonic Quantum Corp Publishes Research Report on Long-Term Quantum Exposure Risk to Global Football Medical and Identity Data
Qtonic Quantum Corp released a 30-page public research report on harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure in global football. The report examines how mandatory FIFA medical, cardiac, and identity data across 211 member associations may face long-term quantum decryption risk, assigns a qualitative Critical HNDL Risk Rating, and recommends cryptographic inventory as the first step. - June 12, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
PADL Launches New Adventure Passport for Visitors Traveling to Florida During the FIFA World Cup 2026™
New adventure passport combines unlimited kayaking and paddleboarding with premium sailing, wing foiling, windsurfing, and biking experiences across Florida. - June 10, 2026 - PADL LLC
VSSoccer Opens Early Access on the Meta Quest Store — Every Match is a Boss Fight
BeFootball launches VSSoccer Early Access on Meta Quest 3 and 3S — the first native VR sport inspired by football. Phase 1: beat the AI. Phase 2 (June 15): compete against humans during the FIFA World Cup window. Free to download. - June 04, 2026 - BeFootball
The Club That Helped Build American Soccer — Celebrating 50 Years
Nomads Soccer Club of San Diego was founded in 1976 and has since become one of the most influential youth soccer organizations in US history. Five US Youth Soccer National Championships, two professional league titles, and an alumni list that includes Steve Cherundolo, Jovan Kirovski, Frankie Hejduk, Earl Edwards Jr., and Eric Avila. - May 21, 2026 - Nomads Soccer Club
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Ground Agents Solutions S.L. Launches MyCantera, an AI-Powered Management Platform for Soccer Clubs
Ground Agents Solutions S.L. has launched MyCantera (mycantera.com), an AI-powered SaaS platform that gives youth and amateur soccer clubs the tools of rofessional academies: squad management, match RSVPs, registration, Stripe payments, and an AI coaching assistant. Built by Director Juan Sanchez with Ramy Karmouta as Head of Strategic Partnerships, MyCantera is free to start and integrates directly with Odisea Tours for training trips to Spain. - April 22, 2026 - Ground Agents Solutions Sl
ZeroGive™ Launches Next-Generation Grip Sock Engineered to Eliminate Energy Loss and Maximize Force Transfer in Sport
Zero Give™, a performance-driven athletic brand founded by Dr. Ralph Carullo, a board-certified physician and biomechanics innovator, today announced the release of its flagship grip sock, engineered to solve one of the most overlooked inefficiencies in sport: internal foot... - April 06, 2026 - Zero Give
Miami Founder Launches Centro, the First AI-Powered Bilingual Platform for Youth Soccer Clubs
After running a youth soccer academy in South Florida and juggling seven disconnected tools for registration, payments, and communication, Centro's founder built what the market was missing: a single bilingual platform with AI-powered coaching tools, designed for the clubs that every major software company overlooks. Centro launches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with full English and Spanish support. - March 31, 2026 - Centro
Marietta's Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, Managed by Zen Host Properties, Opens Its Doors to FIFA World Cup 2026 Fans Descending on Atlanta
As the world prepares to descend on Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one Marietta estate is positioning itself as a game-day home base for fans seeking both stadium excitement and sanctuary-level serenity. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom private estate nestled on four... - March 30, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
Sports Logo Launches Design Studio for Merchants Selling Customizable Products
The Sports Logo Design Studio allows consumers to create hyper-individualized custom sports logos that can be place on apparel, merchandise and used for social media and athlete branding. - February 18, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition Announces Inaugural GENEXSIS 2025 Summit
The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition (GSIC), in partnership with SEICon, announces GENEXSIS 2025, Georgia’s premier sports innovation summit, set for November 12, 2025, in Atlanta. The one-day event will unite athletes, innovators, investors, and leaders from organizations like Georgia Tech, Microsoft, and the Atlanta Braves to explore how technology, data, and design are shaping the future of sports. - October 30, 2025 - The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition
Hospitality Veteran Brent O’Connor Joins PDS to Lead High-Impact Event Solutions Across Western Canada
Pacific Destination Services (PDS) has appointed Brent O’Connor as Sales Director, Corporate Hospitality & Events. With over 30 years of hospitality sales and marketing experience at brands like Sheraton, Westin, and Shangri-La, Brent will lead corporate sales strategies and deliver innovative event solutions across Western Canada. Recognized for driving revenue growth and building high-performing teams, his appointment comes as Vancouver prepares for major global events. - September 17, 2025 - Pacific Destination Services
Former MLB CFO, Jonathan Mariner, Joins Harbinger Sports Partners as GP
Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I, LP, the $750 million private equity fund focused on minority investments in major U.S. professional sports franchises, led by industry heavy weights Mark Cuban, Steve Cannon and Rashaun Williams, proudly announces the appointment of Jonathan Mariner as General... - July 07, 2025 - Harbinger Sports Partners
Naples Soccer Academy: Empowering Youth Female Soccer Athletes on & Off the Pitch
Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), is a “Club Neutral” 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. - February 11, 2025 - Naples Soccer Academy Corporation
Elite Athlete Representation Gets a Boost as SISU Sports Expands to North America
SISU Sports Management, a UK-based agency specializing in elite athlete representation, has launched SISU Americas in Charlotte, NC, to expand services across North America. SISU Americas will focus on player representation, club partnerships, commercial branding, and NIL opportunities. This expansion supports athletes’ career growth and community engagement across the U.S. and the Americas. - December 02, 2024 - SISU Americas
Vetta Sports Unveils High-Stakes Super Mitre Division for 2025 St. Louis MITRE Cup
Vetta Sports is thrilled to elevate the St. Louis MITRE Cup with the launch of the Super Mitre Division, adding a new level of high-stakes excitement to this premier soccer tournament. The expanded tournament will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2025. The Classic MITRE Division will... - November 06, 2024 - Vetta Sports
Alliance Volleyball, The Athlete Lab and Prime Performance Partner to Launch ACL Prevention Program for Middle Tennessee Athletes
The Athlete Lab and Prime Performance partner up with Alliance Volleyball Club to provide Williamson County Athletes a innovative solution to help prevent ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries and improve athletic performance. - September 06, 2024 - The Athlete Lab
Future Goals Foundation Announces 2024 Academic Scholarship Recipients
Furthering its mission to facilitate post-secondary educational opportunities for people in the soccer community, Future Goals Foundation is pleased to announce the six recipients of its 2024 academic scholarships. Selected from a large number of highly qualified applicants, this year’s... - July 23, 2024 - Future Goals Foundation
Edgar Foundation Awards $1,000 Scholarship to Jacob Arellano
The Edgar Family Foundation is proud to announce that Jacob Chino Arrellano has been awarded the foundation's first annual $1,000 scholarship. This scholarship recognizes outstanding achievements in both academics and soccer, supporting young athletes in their pursuit of higher education and... - June 02, 2024 - Edgar Family Foundation
Edgar Family Foundation Supports Underprivileged Soccer Players and Community Development
The Edgar Family Foundation supports underprivileged youth soccer players by providing financial assistance for elite training and travel, developing a dedicated soccer facility in Riverside, and offering scholarships for Arlington High School players. Inspired by the Edgar family's soccer legacy, the Foundation recently raised $3,000 for U19 players to travel to the Donosti Cup in Spain, aiming to break financial barriers and create opportunities for young athletes to excel in soccer. - May 31, 2024 - Edgar Family Foundation
Popular Soccer Non-Profit Announces New Corporate Identity: Future Goals Foundation
MSSL Inc., formerly known as EDP Foundation, is proud to announce its corporate rebranding initiative, culminating in the unveiling of its new corporate identity: Future Goals Foundation. In addition to selecting a bold, more soccer-centric company name, the rebranding initiative also encompasses... - April 17, 2024 - Future Goals Foundation
Gameday CBD Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with World's Top Senior Player (according to DUPR)
Gameday CBD, the leading CBD brand among athletes in the United States, announced an exciting partnership with Altaf Merchant, the world's Top Senior Pickleball player. This dynamic collaboration aims to educate pickleball players at every skill level about the advantages of CBD, tailored... - October 18, 2023 - Gameday CBD
Pro Soccer Coaches from Leones Negros of Mexico Arrive in Kansas City for a Soccer Clinic with the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer on June 24
Leones Negros Pro Soccer Team and the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Sign International Accord and Arrive in Kansas City to Commemorate the Agreement. - June 23, 2023 - Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer
Will Ferguson & Associates Becomes the Newest Corporate Sponsor of the Yellow Card for New Mexico United, Albuquerque’s Professional United Soccer League Team
Will Ferguson & Associates, Albuquerque’s premier personal injury law firm, has been a corporate sponsor for New Mexico United, the city’s pro soccer team, for three years. As of this year, they are now officially the team’s Yellow Card sponsor. New Mexico United was founded... - April 18, 2023 - Will Ferguson & Associates
It's HER Time at The Dallas Texans International Girls Cup
For one week, it's all about HER - her country, her team, her goals, and her glory. April 5-9, 2023 in Farmers Branch, TX, the 2023 Dallas Texans International Girls Cup will be a celebration of HER greatness. The tournament brings together girls from all walks of life and all corners of the globe, united by their love of soccer and their shared commitment to achieving greatness. - April 07, 2023 - Dallas Texans International Girls Cup
18-Year-Old Guinness-Record-Holder Capri Everitt to Sing 7 National Anthems, Inc. Ukraine, at Dallas Cup, American's Largest Soccer Tournament
18 yr. old Capri Everitt is a Canadian born-LA based Guinness World Record holding pop star. At 12 yrs. old, she sang 80 national anthems in their national language (41 total) in 80 countries around the world to raise money/awareness for orphaned children. The Dallas Cup in Dallas, Texas, the largest youth soccer tournament in the world, is features Capri in opening ceremonies April 4-5, 2023. She will sing 7 national anthems including Ukraine, Poland, Denmark, Mexico, New Zealand, Canada & USA. - April 03, 2023 - 80 Anthems
Betco, Leading Casino and Sportsbook Brand Goes Live in US
Betco.ag, a leading online betting and gambling site with a huge presence in Latin America and Europe, is set to launch in the US, just ahead of the Super Bowl, bringing a new way of betting to online players across the region. The company, home to some 20,000 active players and with more than 20... - February 11, 2023 - Betco.ag
UFirst CU Becomes First Jersey Sponsor of La Roca FC
La Roca Futbol Club chooses Utah-based credit union to sponsor jerseys. - January 17, 2023 - La Roca Futbol Club
Teamworks Purchases Won Sports in Seekonk
Teamworks is excited to announce the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport... - January 12, 2023 - Teamworks
SWOZI Launches New Pitch Marking Option "pico"
The sports technology provider adds a simplified and budget-friendly solution to its portfolio - December 16, 2022 - SWOZI AG
Conditioning Programs for Football and Soccer
Destiny Management is proud to announce its collaboration with the CoachList platform to provide virtual conditioning programs specifically for football and soccer. ”We have developed 8-week programs that are designed to minimize injuries and enhance performance for these sports. No special... - December 03, 2022 - Destiny Management
Social Beer Garden Gears Up for the World Cup
Social Beer Garden is family-owned by British Expats that want Houston to feel the love of the game as much as they do. In hopes of drawing the fan crowd, they are doing everything in their power to ensure that guests have the best viewing experience possible. - November 08, 2022 - Social Beer Garden HTX
Beaulieu International Group Acquires Leading US Synthetic Turf Manufacturer Act Global, Strengthening Its Position in the Growing Market for Sports Turf
Through this acquisition, B.I.G. strengthens its position in the global artificial grass market, especially in the sports segment. Act Global has close to 300 certified fields installed and holds soccer (FIFA), hockey (FIH) and rugby (WR) certifications. No financial details are disclosed on the transaction. - November 02, 2022 - Act Global
betPARX Teams with Greenmount OTB in Hampstead
betPARX, an interactive subsidiary of Pennsylvania's leading revenue producing gaming property, announces an agreement to enter the Maryland sports betting market through a multi-year strategic partnership with Greenmount OTB, which is located within Greenmount Station Restaurant in Hampstead,... - October 13, 2022 - betPARX Sportsbook
New Management at Teamworks Somerset Announces Major Renovations Underway
On September 28, Teamworks purchased its previously franchised Somerset location as well as the building where it operates. This is Teamworks’ seventh sport and recreation facility, in addition to its other businesses which include Five Star Sports Rehab & Physical Therapy (Acton, MA),... - October 12, 2022 - Teamworks
Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership for TPI Efficiency to Become Official Utility Consultant
Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew announce partnership for TPI Efficiency to become Official Utility Consultant of the Cleveland Browns and Official Utility Consultant of the Columbus Crew. - September 29, 2022 - TPI Efficiency
2022 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction
The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2022 members featuring 5 California sports legends, Al Davis - Raiders * John Madden – Raiders * Roy Firestone * Ted Robinson - Media * Bill Plaschke – LA Times. The 14th annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, June 26th 4:00 p.m., at the Ontario Convention Center, CA. - June 01, 2022 - California Sports Hall Of Fame
IlliniGuys.com Teams Up with the Illini Guardians as the New Name, Image & Likeness Initiative Kicks Off with a Large Crowd at the Sold-Out Fundraising Event
IlliniGuys.com, an independent multimedia sports portal launched by media, sports, business and legal professionals with more than 100 years of collective experience, announces, today, its collaboration with the Illini Guardians. On May 23, 2022, more than 300 Fighting Illini fans, coaches and... - May 26, 2022 - LMBC Sports, LLC dba IlliniGuys
TRU-Vu Monitors New Product: High-Brightness, Waterproof LCD Monitors Ideal for Sports Stadiums, Amusement Parks, Manufacturing Plants and More
Information about a newly released product launched by TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc. featuring a 24" Outdoor Monitor that can combat strong sunlight without washing out, a super wide-range operating temperature range for outdoors that works below freezing and up to blazing hot temps. It's waterproof and can handle rain, sleet and snow with a maintenance free enclosure without vents, fans or filters. - May 20, 2022 - Tru-Vu Monitors
La Roca FC Expands Association with RSL
La Roca Futbol Club increases frequency of events and interactions with Real Salt Lake - May 18, 2022 - La Roca Futbol Club
La Roca FC and Utah Arsenal FC Partner
La Roca Futbol Club and Utah Arsenal FC team up to offer the ultimate Utah soccer experience. - May 10, 2022 - La Roca Futbol Club
Teqball Supporting Utah Refugees with Donated Tables
The United States National Teqball Federation is supporting Refugee Soccer in its mission to provide opportunities and established community connections for refugees locally in Utah and across the USA. - May 02, 2022 - La Roca Futbol Club
Catholic School Builds Community Through New Soccer Field
The St. Mary’s Catholic School project was planned in order to help the school provide a multi-functional, safe place to play on school grounds. The campus was thus far without green space, so the school's primary goal was to provide students with something other than concrete to play on during school activities. Another key mission is to welcome the community, which they will be able to provide for events and other groups to use. - May 01, 2022 - Urban Soccer Park
United Soccer Coaches Honor Logan Sweet with Florida High School All-State Team Selection
United Soccer Coaches Honor Logan Sweet with Florida High School All-State Team Selection. - April 22, 2022 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.
History Making Win at Dallas Cup for La Roca FC U19 Boys
La Roca Futbol Club is the first Utah Soccer Team to Win the Dallas Cup Championship. - April 20, 2022 - La Roca Futbol Club
United Soccer Coaches Honor Logan Sweet with Florida High School All-State Team Selection
United Soccer Coaches Honor Logan Sweet with Florida High School All-State Team Selection. - April 16, 2022 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer
Helping Ukrainian Refugees Through Soccer: Deploying Soccer Missionaries to Help Ukrainian Refugees in Poland and Slovakia
The International non-profit organization known as “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer,” plans to deploy a team of soccer missionaries to Poland and Slovakia soon. Those soccer missionaries expect to operate a series of free soccer clinics for the Ukrainian children who are... - March 12, 2022 - The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer