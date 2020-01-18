Men Are From Mars - Women Are From Venus; Live at North Coast Rep

Press Releases North Coast Repertory Theatre Press Release

For over 30 years, the North Coast Repertory Theatre has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike. Over the past several seasons North Coast Rep has been lauded with numerous Critic’s Pick designations and awards of excellence from The San Diego Union Tribune and KPBS as well as several Southern California media sources. Audiences have come to expect North Coast Rep’s high quality, intimate theatre and diverse selection of productions each season. Striving for excellence, North Coast Rep continues to be truly one of San Diego’s Best intimate theatres. Solana Beach, CA, January 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus Live, featuring Ryan Drummond, is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. This show will play at North Coast Rep on February 3rd and 4th at 7:30pm. Tickets now on sale call the Box Office at (858) 481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.About NCRT:From its modest beginning over 30 years ago, the North Coast Repertory Theatre, a non-profit organization, has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations, recognized for the quality of its work and its commitment to excellence. Located in Solana Beach, in the heart of San Diego’s Coastal North County, the theatre boasts an award-winning Mainstage season, with performances year-round to over 40,000 people in its intimate 194-seat setting. In addition, the theatre involves thousands of young people each year in the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep’s education and outreach programs.Over the years, the theatre has become known for the diversity of its work and its consistently high artistic quality. North Coast Rep is committed to providing opportunities for local actors, directors and designers, with seven mainstage productions each year, drawn from classic and contemporary theatre. Four Theatre School productions showcase the acting and the technical accomplishments of students studying at the Theatre School. Some shows are aimed at young audiences, while others challenge teen and adult patrons with more thought-provoking themes and age-appropriate casting.For over 30 years, the North Coast Repertory Theatre has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike. Over the past several seasons North Coast Rep has been lauded with numerous Critic’s Pick designations and awards of excellence from The San Diego Union Tribune and KPBS as well as several Southern California media sources. Audiences have come to expect North Coast Rep’s high quality, intimate theatre and diverse selection of productions each season. Striving for excellence, North Coast Rep continues to be truly one of San Diego’s Best intimate theatres. Contact Information North Coast Repertory Theatre

Nancy Richards

(858) 481-1055



http://www.northcoastrep.org



