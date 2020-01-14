Press Releases RD RNNR Press Release

Receive press releases from RD RNNR: By Email RSS Feeds: Old Town La Quinta’s Newest Hot Spot RD RNNR Now Open and Running Strong

La Quinta, CA, January 14, 2020 --(



RD RNNR's concept is casual, upbeat refreshing vibe, with craft American fare and local fresh ingredients. RD RNNR's menu offerings is created to appeal to all demographics and price points. RD RNNR is open as of mid-November 2019.



About RD RNNR



RD RNNR offers casual dining in three different options. If you're searching for al fresco dining, RD RNNR has cozy patio seating with views of Old Town La Quinta. If you'd like something a bit more intimate, try their main dining room that features some playful artistry on the walls as well as big screen TVs. Lastly, you can also dine in the Coyote Room, their lively and contemporary bar. RD RNNR specializes in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. Chris & Anita have sought out five local artists showcase their local art and photography. All art pieces displayed throughout the restaurant are available and for sale. Rd Rnnr has also created a retail section that offers merch from t-shirts, hoodies, golf & trucker hats, as well as their house table spice called “RNNR Dust.” Which is a blend of five chiles finely ground to enhance flavor and offer medium heat. Chris and Anita foremost reasons to create RD RNNR, was to create a warm hospitable environment, genuine service and approachable food & beverages for all.



RD RNNR opens at 10am on Saturday and Sunday offering breakfast specials to go along with displaying all sports throughout the restaurant. Happy hour daily from 2pm-6pm.



For Addditional Information Regarding RD RNNR, Please Contact:

RD RNNR is located at:

78075 Main Street #105

La Quinta, CA 92253

info@roadrunnerlq.com



Instagram: @rd_rnnr_lq

www.roadrunnerlq.com

karenahaesy@gmail.com La Quinta, CA, January 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- RD RNNR (pronounced Road Runner) in La Quinta is continuing to celebrate their Grand Opening. The impressive location offers an expansive space that will treat patrons & sports fans to an unprecedented dining experience while creating a comfortable and casual “local feel” environment.RD RNNR's concept is casual, upbeat refreshing vibe, with craft American fare and local fresh ingredients. RD RNNR's menu offerings is created to appeal to all demographics and price points. RD RNNR is open as of mid-November 2019.About RD RNNRRD RNNR offers casual dining in three different options. If you're searching for al fresco dining, RD RNNR has cozy patio seating with views of Old Town La Quinta. If you'd like something a bit more intimate, try their main dining room that features some playful artistry on the walls as well as big screen TVs. Lastly, you can also dine in the Coyote Room, their lively and contemporary bar. RD RNNR specializes in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. Chris & Anita have sought out five local artists showcase their local art and photography. All art pieces displayed throughout the restaurant are available and for sale. Rd Rnnr has also created a retail section that offers merch from t-shirts, hoodies, golf & trucker hats, as well as their house table spice called “RNNR Dust.” Which is a blend of five chiles finely ground to enhance flavor and offer medium heat. Chris and Anita foremost reasons to create RD RNNR, was to create a warm hospitable environment, genuine service and approachable food & beverages for all.RD RNNR opens at 10am on Saturday and Sunday offering breakfast specials to go along with displaying all sports throughout the restaurant. Happy hour daily from 2pm-6pm.For Addditional Information Regarding RD RNNR, Please Contact:RD RNNR is located at:78075 Main Street #105La Quinta, CA 92253info@roadrunnerlq.comInstagram: @rd_rnnr_lqwww.roadrunnerlq.comkarenahaesy@gmail.com Contact Information Look LA

Karen Ahaesy

323-445-9838





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RD RNNR