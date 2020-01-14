Maryland Vegan Eats Presents Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week Feb 7 - Feb 23, 2020

Press Releases The Land of Kush Press Release

Baltimore, MD, January 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Maryland Vegan Eats is pleased to announce an extended Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week in Winter 2020. As more and more diners seek plant-based alternatives on restaurant menus, demand continues to increase.

Nothing brings people together quite like good food. Maryland Vegan Eats wants to entice residents of the state and visitors from out of town to dine at participating establishments. Unlike a traditional restaurant week that provides a prix fixe menu, restaurants are encouraged to create a selection of items to be offered throughout the vegan weeks – because inclusivity also means affordability. As the public looks forward to Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week, the organizers anticipate diners getting excited to see the new vegan menu items.

The Tennessee Titans have proven that going vegan must be all that it's cut out to be and Maryland Vegan Eats agrees. Just in time for Valentine's Day, join the celebration of the sixth edition of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week: Vegan is For Lovers, February 7 through February 23, at restaurants throughout the City of Baltimore and surrounding areas.

Participating restaurants will demonstrate their love and compassion for promoting healthier diets, reducing animal cruelty and saving the environment by offering tasty and creative vegan options on their menus. Best of all, plant-based menus will have something for every diner, vegan or otherwise.

Maryland Vegan Eats is the brainchild of the Land of Kush and the Golden West Cafe. The mission of Vegan Restaurant Week is to bridge the gap by increasing the awareness, benefits and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative and community-based experience. Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week became an instant hit when more than 30 local Baltimore restaurants joined for the inaugural event in August of 2017.

At Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week, everyone is welcome at the table. Join them.

Visit www.mdveganeats.com for links to menus, locations and more info.

Contact Information
The Land of Kush

Naijha Wright-Brown

443-844-5046



www.landofkush.com

www.mdveganeats.com



