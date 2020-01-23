PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Major League Signs Opens Its Doors in Miami


New Miami Sign Company launches full-service shop in Hialeah Gardens.

Hialeah Gardens, FL, January 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Major League Signs is a new full-service sign shop based in the heart of South Florida, owned and operated by Tony Valdes. As a former healthcare provider, Valdes always knew he wanted to be able to create the same level of customer service and experience to his new business venture as he had in his previous line of work. Major Leagues Signs was founded on the core principles and values of Honesty, Integrity, and Professionalism.

“Perfection is our goal.” – Tony Valdes, Owner & Operator

The company provides its customers with several core products ranging from custom indoor to outdoor signage solutions, to top of the line vehicle wraps that can help businesses achieve their branding and marketing goals. Customers can choose from a wide range of colors, finishes, and even add custom graphics to any project. Their team will work with your business to produce signs that are within budget, on time, and high-quality. Major League Signs has been trained and are in alliance with Sign World Business Partners, the top sign training company in the U.S.

Major League Signs’ mission is to provide our customers innovative product designs with the highest quality and standards. For more information, please visit: https://majorleaguesigns.com/.
Contact Information
Major League Signs
Tony Valdes
954-600-5505
Contact
miamisignandwraps.com

