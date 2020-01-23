Major League Signs Opens Its Doors in Miami

Press Releases Major League Signs Press Release

New Miami Sign Company launches full-service shop in Hialeah Gardens.

“Perfection is our goal.” – Tony Valdes, Owner & Operator



The company provides its customers with several core products ranging from custom indoor to outdoor signage solutions, to top of the line vehicle wraps that can help businesses achieve their branding and marketing goals. Customers can choose from a wide range of colors, finishes, and even add custom graphics to any project. Their team will work with your business to produce signs that are within budget, on time, and high-quality. Major League Signs has been trained and are in alliance with Sign World Business Partners, the top sign training company in the U.S.



Tony Valdes

954-600-5505



miamisignandwraps.com



