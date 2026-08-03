Advertising News
Discover the latest news on advertising agencies and broadcast, print and outdoor ad campaigns. This section also features guerilla marketing, buzz agents, flyers, mobile and aerial advertising, vehicle wraps, banner ads, retail and consumer promotions as well as products and services aimed at advertising professionals.
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
Evolving Eve Consulting Services Announces Founder Racquel Maye-David as Featured Speaker at Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover
Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC, a media and business consulting firm specializing in helping entrepreneurs build authority through television, press, and strategic visibility, announced that Founder and CEO Racquel Maye-David has been selected as a featured speaker for Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover, taking place September 26–27 in Dallas, Texas. - August 03, 2026 - Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC
LSEO Launches Mention Engine™, an AI-Powered Platform for Building Brand Authority in the AI Search Era
New platform analyzes more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommends strategic third-party placements designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines. - August 03, 2026 - LSEO
Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida
AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically. - July 20, 2026 - AdEdge Media Group LLC
New Experiment: Adding "AI-Powered" to a Product Made Consumers Want to Pay About a Quarter Less
A SegmentOS experiment with 265 U.S. adults found the same app, relabeled "AI-powered," saw willingness to pay drop about 25% (median $13 to $10). Trust and intent to try did not change. The AI label acted as a discount, not a premium. - July 16, 2026 - SegmentOS
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Announces Rep Radar: Free Tool Delivers Physician Online Reputation Scores in Two Minutes
Dr. John Spencer Ellis, founder of Reputation Return, has launched Rep Radar, a free tool that delivers comprehensive online reputation scores to physicians in just two minutes, enabling doctors to compare their digital presence against competitors in their geographic area or specialty while identifying strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities. With 56 percent of patients under 50 now using AI and online search to find medical providers, Rep Radar empowers physicians. - July 03, 2026 - Reputation Return
Lumovex Media Group and BlackForge Distribution Form Strategic Alliance to Produce and Distribute 18 AI Micro-Drama Series a Year
First U.S. based Hollywood-led AI micro-drama pipeline delivers premium short-form storytelling as a creative counterpoint to offshore and fully automated AI production - June 30, 2026 - Lumovex Media Group
New San Diego Marketing Firm Bets on Patience Over Hype and Has Early Results to Show for It
The Boring Digital Co., a new San Diego firm, works with small professional-service businesses — lawyers, chiropractors, physical therapists, accountants — on the durable, unglamorous side of search marketing. Its promise: skip the noise, do the patient work, and let the rankings speak. One early client reached the top three citywide for its core search term within a month, on a single backlink. - June 29, 2026 - The Boring Digital Co.
Revel Road is Turning Ordinary Events Into Unforgettable Experiences
From Fine-Line Tattoos to Ear Styling, Revel Road Turns Events into Interactive Experiences Worth Sharing - June 11, 2026 - Revel Road
BankBound Launches Three New Solutions to Help Community Banks Compete in the AI Search Era
A turnkey blogging platform, a premium Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework, and a managed website consent-compliance service give community banks new tools to build online authority, get found in AI-generated answers, and keep pace with a fast-changing privacy landscape. - June 05, 2026 - BankBound
CADDARA™ Launches on TikTok Shop, Bringing Precision Longevity Science to the Modern
Proprietary Double-Capsule Technology Bypasses Stomach Acid to Deliver Cellular Energy and Gut Health in One Precise Dose, Exclusively on TikTok Shop. - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
Asterio.ai Launches New Prebid Adapter Aligned with Prebid.org’s Transition to TypeScript
Asterio.ai has released a new Prebid adapter aligned with Prebid.org’s transition to TypeScript. The adapter is officially approved and available on the Prebid website, ensuring seamless integration, improved performance, and compliance with the latest standards for programmatic advertising. - May 25, 2026 - Asteriosoft
CSE and You Are Here Unite Under Single Brand as Agency Celebrates 40 Years
Sports and entertainment agency CSE and experiential marketing agency You Are Here (YAH) today announced they are coming together under a unified CSE brand, bringing brand marketing and talent representation capabilities closer together. - May 22, 2026 - CSE
Silkscreen Publicity Announces Office Relocation to Strengthen Its Position as a Leading Outdoor Advertising Agency in India
Silkscreen Publicity, a trusted name in the outdoor advertising industry and a growing digital marketing agency, has officially announced the relocation of its physical office to a new, more accessible and strategically located address in Mathura. The company has moved from its previous office... - May 22, 2026 - Silk Screen Publicity
Baselayer Data Debuts at Possible Miami, Offering Ad Catalog and As-Run Log Services Across Streaming and Linear
Baselayer Data debuted at Possible Miami in April 2026, launching Ad Catalog and As-Run Logs — two products that capture, fingerprint, and catalog 2.6 million ad creatives per year across Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and Linear. With 20+ metadata points per airing and frame-accurate precision, the company delivers a unified source of truth for media's fragmented ad landscape. - May 18, 2026 - BaseLayer Data
From Overlooked to Sold: How Hero Brands Digital Acquires and Exits Undervalued Online Assets at Up to 20X ROI
Jason Brailow isn't looking for attention. The results found him anyway. - May 15, 2026 - Hero Brands Digital
Blue Lion Pedicabs Announces Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., Expanding Brand Opportunities Across Downtown Phoenix
Blue Lion Pedicabs announced an exclusive advertising partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., naming the national OOH leader as its sole ad sales representative. The collaboration expands street-level advertising opportunities across downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale using eco-friendly pedicabs, offering brands mobile, high-impact exposure during major events, nightlife, and high-traffic destinations. - May 03, 2026 - Ad Focus
New Investigation Reignites Global Mystery of James Bond's Stolen Aston Martin DB5
Trial attorney and forensic historian Daniel J. Voelker presents fresh analysis, examines long-standing theories, and offers a new perspective about the fate of cinema's most legendary missing car. - April 29, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
SuperiorPromos.com Launches SP Promo AI — Introducing the First AI-Powered Search Engine for Promotional Products
SuperiorPromos.com, a leader in the promotional products space with over two decades of industry expertise, today announced the launch of SP Promo AI, a groundbreaking AI-powered search engine designed to transform how businesses discover, evaluate, and order branded merchandise. Built on more... - April 21, 2026 - Superior Promos
Bruce Jones SEO Announces Global Expansion of SEO Services for Lawyers and Law Firms
Bruce Jones SEO, a premier global SEO consultancy with over twenty years of expertise in the legal sector, is proud to announce the official opening of its enhanced organic marketing suites tailored specifically for law firms and independent attorneys. - April 21, 2026 - Bruce Jones SEO
DMS Welcomes Brent Husmoe and Mark Brodzeller to Leadership Team
DMS today announced two strategic additions to its leadership team, grounded in a shared commitment to high-quality, strategy-led solutions. - April 16, 2026 - Digital Media Solutions, LLC
Pulse St. Pete Magazine Expands Across Tampa Bay, Helping Local Businesses Gain Visibility
Pulse St. Pete, a St Pete magazine, is expanding across Tampa Bay while helping small businesses gain visibility. The platform connects residents with local businesses, dining, and Tampa Bay events through curated content and both free and paid opportunities, making it easier to discover and support local. - April 12, 2026 - Pulse St. Pete Magazine
L3ad Solutions Launches AI-Powered Web Design and Local SEO Services for Florida Small Businesses
Titusville-based web design and local SEO agency, L3ad Solutions LLC, is now offering AI automation tools alongside custom website development, Google Business Profile management, and search engine optimization services for small businesses across Florida's Space Coast, Brevard County, and Central Florida. - April 10, 2026 - L3ad Solutions
White-Label DSP Asterio Launches Advanced Retargeting Functionality Powered by Tracker-Based Automation
Asteriosoft, an leading AdTech company in DSP solutions, today announced the launch of its new retargeting functionality for Asterio Demand Side Platform. New feature enables seamless audience list management and rule-based optimization for improved campaign performance. - April 10, 2026 - Asteriosoft
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast Expands Global Reach Through Authentic Combat Sports Media and Brand Partnerships
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast grows its global audience, connecting fighters, coaches, and fans through authentic content, industry insight, and brand collaborations. - April 08, 2026 - Pu'u Muay Thai
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA. Live Studio Audience Invited—Produced by Red House Streaming, on RHStv - April 02, 2026 - RHStv
cirQQles Launches Three-Tier Revenue Model to Improve Lead-to-Customer Conversion
Marketing today drives engagement but fails to convert it into revenue due to poor follow-up and limited pipeline visibility. cirQQles addresses this with a three-tier model—DIY, Managed Services, and RAAS—supported by Q-Revenue, which centralizes lead management and ensures consistent, accountable conversion across the customer lifecycle. - March 21, 2026 - cirQQles
Advertising Industry Websites Take the Spotlight in the 2026 WebAward Competition
Advertising agencies worldwide are invited to compete in the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, where the Web Marketing Association will recognize the best advertising websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on creativity, strategy, innovation, and user experience. Agencies gain industry recognition, expert feedback, and valuable marketing exposure. The entry deadline is May 29, 2026. - March 12, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Brooklyn Outdoor Honored as a 2026 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
Local Independent Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Firm to be honored at annual Michigan Celebrates awards gala in East Lansing on April 22 - February 23, 2026 - Brooklyn Outdoor
Embr Entertainment and Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator Ink Deal to Solve Script Bottleneck for Vertical Mini Drama Industry
Embr Entertainment has inked a first-of-its-kind, first-look deal with Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator which has proven to be one of the most effective conduits for transitioning Hollywood writers into the vertical space. - February 15, 2026 - Embr Entertainment
Austin Heaton Challenges Blog-First B2B Content Strategies, Reveals Bottom-Funnel Hierarchy That Drove 1.7M Organic Sessions and 6,120 AI Search Clicks
With 67% of B2B content targeting top-of-funnel and AI engines cannibalizing informational queries, SEO and AEO consultant Austin Heaton outlines the five-layer content hierarchy his clients use to generate revenue from both traditional and AI search. - February 12, 2026 - Austin Heaton
Empirical Productions Launches EMPIQ, an AI Platform Built Specifically for OOH and Experiential Marketing
Empirical Productions today announced the official launch of EMPIQ, a proprietary AI-powered managed service developed exclusively for its clients and purpose-built for Out-of-Home (OOH) and experiential marketing. Backed by more than 25 years of award-winning creative, production, and real-world... - January 28, 2026 - Empirical Productions
mameon Launches MVP to Democratize Storytelling for Startups and SMBs
AI-powered platform founded at Stanford GSB enables businesses to create, distribute, and optimize full marketing campaigns in minutes. - January 27, 2026 - mameon
BB3 Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Year Consecutively
BB3 Ranks No. 3203 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 125% Percent, This Marks BB3’s 2nd Time on the List consecutively. Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders... - January 20, 2026 - BB3
ViXC Launches Unified Platform for Photo Management, Collaboration, and Workflow Automation
ViXC today announced the release of its newest platform version, delivering a unified solution for photo organization, community sharing, team collaboration, and no-code workflow automation. The update brings together content from major cloud storage providers into a single intelligent gallery, while introducing powerful tools designed for individuals and organizations managing large volumes of visual assets. - January 20, 2026 - VIXC
A New Chapter in 2025: TransTint® Joins General Finishes
General Finishes has officially welcomed TransTint® Wood Dyes into its family of premium, American-made brands. This partnership unites two companies rooted in craftsmanship and innovation. Trusted for over 20 years by furniture makers and woodworkers, TransTint® now benefits from expanded support and distribution while maintaining the same vibrant color performance makers rely on. - December 16, 2025 - TransTint Wood Dyes
Marketing Angle to Exhibit at FarmCon 2026, Showcasing Proven Strategies for Rural Business Growth and Outreach
Marketing Angle, a full-service marketing agency focused on rural growth, will be an exhibitor at FarmCon 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri, this January. Known for its data-driven strategies and passion for supporting businesses in agriculture and conservation, Marketing Angle brings real-world success stories to the table—making them a standout resource for startups, established brands, and nonprofits alike. - December 16, 2025 - Marketing Angle
Sync Soft Solution Marks a Decade of Digital Innovation, Driving Business Growth Across India and Beyond
Sync Soft Solution is a results-driven digital marketing and IT service agency helping brands grow through SEO, social media, website development, and performance marketing. They blend strategy, creativity, and technology to deliver measurable growth and long-term success. - December 16, 2025 - Sync Soft Solution
Former Toyota Group Vice President Steven Sturm Joins MAN Marketing as Executive Auto Advisor
MAN Marketing has appointed former Toyota Motor North America executive Steven Sturm as Executive Auto Advisor. With 35+ years of OEM and retail leadership, including overseeing Toyota’s national brand strategy and launching Lexus, Sturm will help strengthen MAN Marketing’s growth and support dealerships with high-level automotive marketing expertise. - December 05, 2025 - MAN Marketing
Asteriosoft Served as the Technical Partner in Launching a Custom DSP for Asia’s Leading Super App Entering the US Programmatic Market
Asteriosoft, a software development company specializing in advanced AdTech solutions, announced the completion and delivery of a custom Demand-Side Platform (DSP) for Asia’s leading Super App as it expands into the US market. Acting as the project’s technical development partner together with its US business partner, Asteriosoft built the DSP to align with the client’s unique business logic, infrastructure, and performance requirements. - November 30, 2025 - Asteriosoft
AS6 Digital Agency Expands Nationwide Services, Bringing Boutique-Style Web Design and SEO Support to Small Businesses Across the U.S.
AS6 Digital Agency, a Tulsa-based digital agency with clients nationwide, announces expanded web design, branding, and SEO services rooted in clarity, strategy, and boutique-style support for small business owners. - November 29, 2025 - AS6 Digital Agency
Kaydoh Launches KayClips, Letting Real Estate Agents Send Personalized Videos with Built-In Lead Capture
Kaydoh, the invite-only real-estate marketing platform, announces KayClips™, a new built-in video feature that empowers agents to record, upload, and share personalized videos directly inside the Kaydoh app. With built-in lead-capture tools and mobile flexibility, KayClips helps agents connect authentically, showcase listings, and follow up with clients faster than ever. - November 18, 2025 - Kaydoh
Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Joins HeroLoan.com as Veteran Advocate
HeroLoan.com, one of America’s fastest-growing VA mortgage platforms, announced that Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dakota Meyer has joined the company as a Veteran Advocate. Meyer will help educate veterans and active-duty service members on the benefits of the VA home loan program and how HeroLoan.com makes homeownership faster and more accessible for America’s heroes. - November 05, 2025 - Hero Loan
The Best Online Advertising of 2026 to be Recognized by Web Marketing Association
The 24th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. This international award program will evaluate all forms of online advertising, including email, page-based ads, online newsletters, mobile apps, Websites, video, and social media in 86 industry categories. The Competition Web site is located at www.iacaward.org and the entry deadline is January 30, 2026. - November 05, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
Asteriosoft Launches Innovative Dsp Platform with New Rent-to-Own Business Model
Asteriosoft, a leading provider of digital advertising technology, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Demand-Side Platform (DSP) built on a new rent-to-own business model — a first in the programmatic advertising market. - November 04, 2025 - Asteriosoft
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com