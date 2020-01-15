ezW2 2019 Has Been Approved by SSA to Print W2 and W3 on White Paper for the Coming Tax Season

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Latest ezW2 tax preparation software from halfpricesoft.com released and approved by the SSA to print W2 and W3 forms on plain white paper for the upcoming 2020 tax season. Try it at no cost or obligation by visiting halfpricesoft.com.

Indianapolis, IN, January 15, 2020 --(



“ezW2 software from Halfpricesoft.com is available for novice customers to print W2 and W3 on plain white paper for the upcoming 2020 tax season,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.



No price increase from last year. Beginning at only $39 for the small business paper printing version ($99 for the new enterprise version) ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099 MISC and 1096 forms.



Potential customers can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation at halfpricesoft. The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing until the license key is purchased and added.



The main features included in the latest version include:



- Prints all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies or recipient copies.



- ezW2 can print 1099 MISC recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not currently certify white paper printing for Copy A so pre-printed forms are needed for only Copy A.



- ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily.



- ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites.



- ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one.



- ezW2 new edition supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses.



ezW2 is compatible with Windows 10 systems. It can also run on Windows Vista, 7, 8 and 8.1 systems.



W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 software today at halfpricesoft.com.



About halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



