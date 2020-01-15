TecNiq to Exhibit at 2020 NATM Convention & Trade Show

Press Releases TecNiq, Inc. Press Release

TecNiq, the leader in LED trailer lighting, will be once again exhibiting at the NATM Convention & Trade Show, held in Las Vegas from February 11-13, at Southpoint Hotel and Casino.

Galesburg, MI, January 15, 2020 --( Galesburg, MI, January 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TecNiq, Inc., the leading innovator in LED lighting for OEM and aftermarket LED lighting solutions, announced they will once again be showcasing their best and brightest lighting solutions at this year’s NATM Convention and Trade Show in Las Vegas, NV, from February 11-13. TecNiq was formed in 2004 and since then has grown to be one of the premier suppliers to the trailer industry for both off the shelf lighting options, as well as custom solutions for many manufacturers in the industry. Today, TecNiq offers a wide array of solutions for both exteriors and interiors of trailers. Whether you are building enclosed cargo trailers, custom trailers, or simple flatbed trailers, TecNiq has developed proven positive, cost efficient LED solutions that can fit your build. To see them in action at this year’s NATM event, visit them at booth #928. For more information, or to contact a sales representative, visit www.tecniqinc.com or 269-629-4440. Contact Information TecNiq, Inc.

Don Kennedy

269-629-4440



www.tecniqinc.com



