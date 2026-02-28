Recreational Vehicles News
Get the lowdown on the recreational vehicle lifestyle and market, including destinations, new vehicles, gear, technology, towing, manufacturer news, security, supplies, accessories and events. Features products and services of interest to RV owners and industry professionals.
RV Dump Finder Launches Enhanced National Directory to Help Travelers Locate Free and Low-Cost RV Dump Stations Across the United States
RV Dump Finder announces the launch of its updated digital platform, designed to simplify the road trip experience for RV enthusiasts. The site provides an easy-to-use, searchable database of thousands of RV dump stations, including free locations and amenities at truck stops, campgrounds, and rest areas. With real-time updates and user-driven reviews, RV Dump Finder aims to be the premier resource for responsible waste management on the open road. - February 28, 2026 - RV Dump Finder
He Lost His Home to Fire - Now He's "Circumdriving" the World... By Car
Historic First Circumnavitation of Eurasia By Car, by two entrepreneurs who just fell in love, lost their home in the 2025 LA fires, and their dog. Two-Year, 112,000-Kilometer Expedition Departed Rome One Week Ago, Will Touch Four Oceans and 75 Countries Before Returning to Starting Point. - February 16, 2026 - Circumdriving
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign, New team, New vision, new sponsors. - February 11, 2026 - Brian Weber Racing
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 Debuts in Tampa, Florida
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 for 5th Wheel RV Trailers is available through a rapidly expanding network of dealers now including the state of Florida. - February 05, 2026 - Armis RV Guardian, LLC
Agile Auto Appoints David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management. A seasoned automotive professional, David Heitzmann blends marketplace experience, hands-on dealership knowledge, and a passion for operational discipline to help dealers turn data into confident action. - January 19, 2026 - Agile Auto
Motorcycle Arrive and Ride at Circuit of the Americas
Scoot ATX offers a complete "Arrive and Ride" motorcycle track service in Austin, providing bikes, coaching, technical support, fuel, data analysis, and hospitality. The program serves all skill levels from beginners to CMRA racers at local track days with 3:16 Track Days, RideSmart, and Harris Hill Road. Riders need a valid motorcycle license or racing license. Let's Go Ride. - December 21, 2025 - Scoot ATX
Prestige Auto Tech Launches New Pompano Beach Location, Serving Luxury and Exotic Vehicle Owners
Prestige Auto Tech, a family-owned business founded in 2006, opens its fifth location in Pompano Beach. Specializing in luxury and exotic vehicles, offering a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, the company remains customer-focused and team-driven, continuing its faith-guided growth with plans to open 1–2 new locations annually. - November 16, 2025 - Prestige Auto Tech
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
Searchshop.com Launches as the First Cross-Vertical Marketplace for Vehicle Shoppers
Searchshop.com is the first cross-vertical vehicle marketplace uniting RVs, boats, autos, and powersports in one trusted platform. Shoppers gain access to expert research, specifications, and nationwide dealer inventory, making it easier to research, compare, and connect. With a mission to simplify and reshape vehicle shopping, Searchshop.com delivers clarity, transparency, and efficiency for today’s buyers. - September 26, 2025 - Searchshop
AAPM Racing Launches TracFerme AI: The First AI-Powered Pit Wall & Team Management Platform for Grassroots Motorsports
AAPM Racing has launched TracFerme AI, the first AI-powered pit wall and team management platform built for grassroots motorsports. Delivering pro-level telemetry insights, role-based guidance, and race-day coordination tools, TracFerme AI helps drivers, mechanics, coaches, and families make confident decisions from garage to grid—bringing professional-grade analytics to teams of every size. - September 15, 2025 - AAPM Racing LLC
Steve Napleton Auto Group Expands with Palatine Dealership Acquisitions
Hyundai and Chevrolet locations in Palatine join a growing legacy of trusted automotive service. - August 27, 2025 - Steve Napleton Auto Group
EVOLV and Paint Is Dead Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch PID PPF — Paint Protection, Reimagined
EVOLV has partnered with Paint Is Dead (PID) to launch PID PPF, a new line of premium paint protection films designed for installers who demand performance, style, and speed. Combining EVOLV’s expertise in materials engineering and global distribution with PID’s design-driven brand and worldwide community, the collaboration delivers a professional-grade product with a culture-first edge. - August 21, 2025 - EVOLV
Lazzara Yachts Launches Industry-Disruptive LPC 300 Luxury Power Catamaran
Lazzara Yachts is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new model, the Lazzara LPC 300, that will make its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025. Claiming the title of the world’s best-built and most voluminous luxury power catamaran, the LPC 300 offers over 300 square meters (3,200+ square feet) of usable space — an unprecedented achievement in its size category. - June 20, 2025 - Lazzara Yachts
Brett Bartoli Launches Marine Brokerage Services, Redefining the Boat Buying and Selling Experience
Brett Bartoli, a veteran in marine sales and marketing, has launched a premium boat brokerage service specializing in pre-owned boats. Backed by years of experience managing multiple dealership brokerages, Bartoli offers expert evaluations, nationwide listings, and white-glove service for buyers and sellers. From pontoons to surf and center console boats, his client-first approach is designed to maximize value and simplify every step of the process. - June 03, 2025 - Brett Bartoli
River Front RAM Opens as the Midwest's First Stand Along Commercial RAM Truck Dealership in North Aurora
River Front RAM has opened a one of a kind stand along RAM truck dealership with more inventory and 15 service bays for retail and commercial trucks in North Aurora, Illinois. - May 08, 2025 - River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Time to RV Officially Launches as a New Resource Hub for Aspiring Full-Time RVers
Time to RV, a newly launched digital platform created by full-time RVers Lauren and Donny Gamble, offers practical tools and guidance for individuals and families considering full-time RV living. The site features educational content, campground reviews, gear recommendations, and real-life stories designed to support those transitioning to life on the road. With RV ownership at an all-time high, Time to RV aims to meet the growing demand for clear, experience-based information. - May 05, 2025 - Time To RV
Cortes 18: A Breakthrough in RV Lightweight Design with an Integrated Composite Chassis
The Cortes Campers integrated composite chassis offers superior strength-to-weight ratio, ensuring maximum durability while significantly reducing the overall dry weight of the Cortes 18 by 600-800 lbs. over its previous Cortes 17 model. - April 16, 2025 - Cortes Campers
Route Runners Auto Transport Expands Nationwide Services to Meet Surging Demand for Vehicle Shipping
Exploring the many reasons people and businesses use auto transport services, including personal relocations, military moves, dealership logistics, online car purchases, and seasonal travel. It highlights how different groups—like college students, classic car collectors, traveling nurses, and out-of-state car buyers—benefit from convenient, secure, and time-saving vehicle shipping solutions tailored to their unique needs. - March 21, 2025 - Route Runners Auto Transport
EVOLV Introduces 36 Bold New Colors of Paint Protection Film (PPF)
EVOLV has launched 36 new colored Paint Protection Films (PPF), combining custom aesthetics with durable protection. Car owners can enhance their vehicle’s look while safeguarding the original paint from scratches and wear. Featuring Dry-X™ Technology for wet or dry application, the film offers 36 color options, a smooth, self-healing surface, and hydrophobic properties for easy maintenance. - March 18, 2025 - EVOLV
Route Runners Auto Transport Announces Expansion of Nationwide Auto Transport Services in 2025
In 2025, Route Runners Auto Transport offers both open and enclosed type of vehicle shipping, setting the gold standard for reliability, affordability, and customer satisfaction. With a seamless booking process, cutting-edge tracking technology, and a commitment to top-tier service, Route Runners has been in the auto transport industry for over eight years. - March 18, 2025 - Route Runners Auto Transport
Gillette’s Interstate RV Unveils “You're In Luck RV Sale” with Exclusive Discounts and Trade-In Offers
Gillette’s Interstate RV announces its "You're In Luck RV Sale," a limited-time event featuring special pricing, top trade-in values, and flexible financing. Buyers can explore new and pre-owned RVs with exclusive savings, making this the ideal time to upgrade or buy. - March 06, 2025 - Gillette's Interstate RV
STK StickerStoke Unveils Twyst: The 3D Product Personalization System for Powersports
Twyst, an advanced 3D graphic design product personalization system, debuts at AIMExpo 2025. Built on vector-based technology, it lets users customize and preview products in real-time 3D, eliminating the need for complex software. Visit Booth #7114 or StickerStoke.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Introducing 3DCAL: Motorcycle Personalization with Next-Generation 3D Design Technology
3DCAL lets riders design custom protective decals on true-to-scale 3D models, eliminating the need for complex graphic editing software. Built on StickerStoke’s vector-based technology, it offers instant 3D mockups, brand integration, artist collaborations, and charity support. 3DCAL handles printing and shipping worldwide. Live demos at AIMExpo, Feb. 5-7 or visit 3DCal.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
STK StickerStoke Unveils Frameworx: A 3D Product Customization Tool for the Powersports Industry
STK StickerStoke introduces Frameworx, a 3D customization tool for powersports vehicles at AIMExpo 2025. This interactive platform lets customers design ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and jetskis online with hyper-realistic 3D visuals, ensuring a perfect build before visiting a dealership. For dealers and manufacturers, Frameworx provides real-time consumer insights, streamlines Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) processes, and enhances inventory management. - February 04, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Supreme Motors (Formerly Carmart OC Since 2013) Under New Ownership: Drive Your Dream
Supreme Motors, formerly CarMart OC since 2013, is now under the ownership of Ehren Bragg, an industry leader with experience at Jaguar, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more. Bragg’s vision is to make used car buying a smart financial decision by offering late-model vehicles with transparent wear-and-tear disclosures. Supreme Motors also offers full auto detailing by appointment. - January 06, 2025 - Supreme Motors OC
RV/Boat Storage Entrepreneurs: Set Your Success Ablaze at Toy Storage Nation Phoenix Workshop in Phoenix, Dec. 6, 2024
Toy Storage Nation hosts exclusive workshop for RV and boat storage developers, owners, operators and investors to accelerate their success in this booming niche within the self-storage industry. - October 25, 2024 - Toy Storage Nation
Alignment Simple Solutions Wins 2nd Motor Top 20 Award in Three Years
ALSS – Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has won their second MOTOR Top 20 Award for the QuickTrick 5th Gen QuickString Alignment System. - September 10, 2024 - QuickTrick - Alignment Simple Solutions
Highline Classics Has Been Recognized with the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies Award from the Portland Business Journal
HighLine Classics is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the Portland Business Journal as one of the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies. This prestigious award reflects the relentless dedication of our talented team, the exceptional quality of our restorations, and our steadfast... - August 16, 2024 - Highline Classics
RV Pocket Tech Joins RVDA as Associate Member
Revolutionizing RV Air Conditioner Troubleshooting with Cutting-Edge Technology - July 04, 2024 - RV Pocket Tech
Launch of Limo and Bus Sales Website
Global Limos’ limo and bus sales website will feature limo, bus, Mercedes Sprinter limo and shuttle, shuttle bus, and motor-coach for sale listings from over 10,000 bus and limo operators. - April 09, 2024 - Global Limos
New Storage Facility Facility Opening in Hempstead, NY
LSC Development, LLC, has completed a 7-story 112,188 NRSF self-storage facility at 46 Greenwich St. in Hempstead, NY. Located in the center of Hempstead, the facility has excellent visibility and accessibility from Greenwich St and Peninsula Blvd. It will serve the communities of Hempstead,... - March 26, 2024 - LSC Development, LLC
The Great American RV Real Deal Show Brings the Ultimate Adventure Travel Experience to Denver
Innovative Off-Grid Xpo and Major Brand Debuts Set to Elevate the 2024 RV and Adventure Travel Industry. - February 29, 2024 - Great American RV Show
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Coast Luxury Travel Trailers Opening Production Slots for 2024 Start Planning Outdoor Adventures and Order an All-Electric Coast Travel Trailer Today
Coast by Aero Build is ready to help families plan for their outdoor adventures in 2024 by reserving their own Coast all-electric, off-grid capable travel trailer. Production slots are now open for new models. - December 23, 2023 - Aero Build
MotoVenue Redefines Adventure Motorcycling: Pioneering Unmatched Experiences in the Heart of the Midwest
Experience a revolution in adventure motorcycling at MotoVenue—the Midwest's premier training facility. Get ready to redefine adventure with on-road/off-road fusion, real on-site camping, and progressive training that elevates your skills. Join us as we break boundaries in two-wheeled exploration. - December 21, 2023 - MotoVenue LLC
Fort Robin Announces Authorization as Official Dealer of Bluetti Power Storage Products
Fort Robin, a renowned online retailer of family-friendly outdoor adventure products, has officially partnered with Bluetti Power Storage Products, a leader in renewable energy solutions. This collaboration aims to offer customers a diverse range of Bluetti's innovative power storage products. Celebratory promotions on select Bluetti items will be available for a limited time on FortRobin.com. Both companies are excited about this partnership, emphasizing their commitment to sustainable camping. - November 09, 2023 - A&P Ventures dba Fort Robin
New York City Champions a Greener Future: the Innovative Push for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Groundbreaking Shift in the City's Transportation Approach Sets New Environmental Standards - October 25, 2023 - Tarform
Aero Build's Coast Model 1 Sets the New Standard for Luxury Travel Coast by Aero Build Debuts Comfort to Off-Grid Travel
Nashville-based company is using a different business model and a more customer-focused approach in the manufacturing of an all-electric travel trailer. - October 24, 2023 - Aero Build
Madison, FL Campground Recovers from Hurricane Idalia
Good news story of Madison RV & Golf Resort, which was struck by Category 3 Hurricane Idalia, rallied support and recovered to reopen in time for the Labor Day holiday, just three days after the storm. - September 09, 2023 - Madison RV & Golf Resort
The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes
The Great American RV Show is excited to announce an expansion of the show to include more options in sustainable and attainable living. In a bid to bring alternative housing solutions to the forefront, this year's event will feature a special Tiny Home exhibition and seminar series. The three-day... - August 03, 2023 - Great American RV Show
Truma Partners with OEM to Showcase Truma Aventa on All-Electric Coast
Together, Truma and Coast will travel from Nashville, TN, to Wilmington, NC, and back with stops along the way in Asheville and Raleigh, NC. Throughout the road trip, Truma and Coast will host consumer meetups to demonstrate how Coast and Truma redefine the concept of comfort on the road. From luxurious sleeping quarters to the quiet cool comfort of the Aventa, travelers can witness how the journey can be enjoyed as much as the destination. - July 12, 2023 - Truma North America
Car Concierge Pro Excels in Negotiating Ultra-Luxury Cars Valued over Three Million Dollars
Car Concierge Pro: Unlocking maximum value for ultra-luxury cars. Meticulous negotiation expertise. Unparalleled satisfaction. - July 07, 2023 - Car Concierge Pro
CDN Solar Launches New DIY Solar Kits for Off Grid RV Adventures
Solar kit solutions for those RV owners who need power when going off grid, from simple plug and play to customized solar solutions for extending those off grid adventures. - May 14, 2023 - CDN Solar
Experience the Latest Innovations in Tiny Living at The Great American Tiny House Show
Discover the future of sustainable and alternative living and learn about the tiny home movement at this year's Great American Tiny House Show Virginia with 16 Premier Tiny Home Builders at the Meadow Park Event Center, Doswell, VA on April 29-30, 2023. - April 24, 2023 - Tiny House Show
AMP Expos Announces the Great American Rv Show: One of the Biggest Shows in the Nation - Over 500 Units on Display
One of the biggest RV and Outdoor shows in the nation will be held at the Colorado Convention Center, March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023. - March 22, 2023 - Great American RV Show
Wallabing Partners with Nascar Driver John Hunter
Wallabing has partnered with John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Nascar Xfinity Series, for the entire 2023 season. Wallabing has provided a motor coach; and John Hunter’s helmet features their logo. RVing has long-since been an integral part... - March 01, 2023 - Wallabing
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, Four Things You Didn't Know About Personal Auto Insurance
What do you know about personal auto insurance in Colorado Springs? You can learn about some of your options here in this breakdown. - December 11, 2022 - Your Insurance Lady
St. John’s County Fairground Hosts the First Black Tiny Home Festival
The Elkton community in St. Johns County, Florida, is about to witness one of the most significant events held in their hometown. The First Black Tiny Home Festival brings together the community and enthusiasts to show representation of Black and Brown people in the Tiny Homes on Wheels Movement. - November 05, 2022 - Star Quality Organizing
Driven by a Passion for the Outdoors, Excursion Launched in 2020 as Your Gateway to Adventure
Two best friends launch a camper van rental business in Portland, OR, amid pandemic. - November 02, 2022 - Excursion Van Rentals, Inc.
Jerimiah Borkowski Joins Allstar RV Manufacturer
Brinkley RV, a New RV manufacturer of premium fifth wheels and travel trailers hires Jerimiah Borkowski to lead Marketing. Brinkley was founded by five industry veterans who spent the last 20 years building some of the most successful RV brands and companies. - October 29, 2022 - Brinkley RV