Auto Digital Pricing Solutions Announces Partnership with Altierre Auto Digital Pricing Solutions, LLC leverages Altierre, Inc.'s electronic shelf label leadership position by bringing this one-of-a-kind solution to automobile dealers as they market and sell new and used vehicles to discriminate omni-channel shoppers. Bridging the gap between on-line and on-lot pricing and vehicle information mirrors this major transformation occurring across the entire retail industry. - December 20, 2019 - Auto Digital Pricing Solutions

Lanner’s V3S Becomes First Rugged Vehicle PC on Milestone Marketplace with Pre-Certified LTE Connectivity Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Luxembourg Company Carlex Makes a Significant Contribution to the Car of the Future Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Dan Schock Named Regional Sales Manager for Nova USA’s TrailerDecking.com Division Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA

RV Rental Connection Releases the New RV Rental Marketing Guide The Marketing Guide gives peer-to-peer RV rental operators up-to-date advice on Geo-locating advertising efforts, segmenting audience sectors and other useful insights, based on the latest camping trends. - September 12, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

World’s First Turbine JetPack Soars Over Sydney Opera House; David Mayman Returns to Make Triumphant Flight in Sydney, Australia Australian adventurer/entrepreneur David Mayman made a triumphant flight in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House splitting the sky with his JB10 JetPack, powered by customized, twin turbine jets and ten years of development. The former business consultant and self described aviation fanatic made his... - July 26, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation

2019 Paiute Trail UTV Jamboree The Paiute Trail ATV/UTV Jamboree celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Marysvale, Utah on August 7-10, 2019. Free public access to trial rides, events, and entertainment. - July 25, 2019 - Paiute Trail Jamboree

Polaris Names PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing a Certified Provider for Websites PSXDigital has been included as a preferred partner in a certification program, dedicated to offering industry-leading website products and services to Polaris motorsports dealers. - June 20, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

Falcon Car Rental Launches New Website to Improve User Experience and Add New Rental Features Falcon Car Rental has recently launched its new website simplifying the process of renting an ultra-luxury vehicle. The new website offers guests a chance to create a profile. Once that profile is completed, renting an exotic vehicle is just a two-step process. All you have to do is select the car you... - June 04, 2019 - Falcon Car Rental

Boaterz n Bikerz of America: Hull of a Tour 5 Wraps Its Epic 2019 “Dragon’s Roar” Boaterz n Bikerz of America Hull of a Tour 5 just wrapped an epic week-long motorcycling and boating event, "The Dragon's Roar," with 36 participants from the boating industry and 24 motorcycles, powered by title sponsor Evinrude/BRP along with Sea Tow, Malibu Boats, Boogey Lights, Emerald Coast Marine Group, Jim Krueger Photography, Born to Ride Magazine and Kenton Smith Marketing. - May 14, 2019 - Kenton Smith Marketing

RV Rental Connection Releases the List of The Top 8 Most Listed and Most Requested RV Rental Types Based on high website-user interest, RV Rental Connection, an award winning Peer-to-Peer RV rental website that serves the US, Canada and Germany, has released the highly sought after list of the top most listed and the top most requested RV’s for dealers and individual owners. According to RV... - March 18, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

James (Jim) A. Greer Acquires Boston’s Smart Drug Testing Business Smart Drug Testing, LLC, previously owned by the Accipiter Group, LLC, has announced that it has been acquired by James A. Greer, President and CEO of Accredited Drug Testing, Inc. This acquisition is the continuation of Mr. Greer’s expansion of his companies drug, alcohol and DNA testing services... - February 22, 2019 - National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association

URentMe.com Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Start Engine Platform URentMe aims to be the USA's #1 simple-to-use Peer-to-Peer Marketplace for Powersports, RV's and motorized Watercraft. We believe we are the only existing online platform that offers full comprehensive insurance on all Powersports and RV's. At URentMe we provide additional peace of mind to owners by running Motor Vehicle checks on all prospective renters. URentMe is providing owners with earnings to at least offset their costs and earn additional income. - January 11, 2019 - URentMe.com

Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center

RV Rental Connection Launches the First Cash-on-Cash ROI Calculator for RV Rentals RV Owners and prospective buyers can now see how their investment in their RV is currently performing or “could” perform as an RV rental in regard to cash-on-cash return on investment. - November 01, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Broward Motorsports Dominates Jet Ski- Personal Watercraft World Championships Top jet ski, personal watercraft race team dominates world championships and rider Chris MacClugage becomes the winningest racer of all time, while 13-year-old protegee asserts himself in adult men's class of Sport-Spec racing division of the IJSBA, ProWatercross, and P1-AquaX racing circuits. This team, it's racers and owner are the team to watch. - October 19, 2018 - Broward Motorsports

U.S.-Based Wholesale Vehicle Auction Giant, Auto Auction Mall, Establishes Local Presence in Lagos, Nigeria Extends services to the West African region with primary hub in Lagos, Nigeria Car dealers and users to enjoy local customer support and assistance with wholesale vehicle purchases. - September 25, 2018 - Auto Auction Mall

President Electronics USA Introduces the "BILL FCC" CB Radio Ultra compact Bill FCC CB radio is loaded with features such as Weather Channels, 7 Color Display, USB charging socket, and much more. - September 18, 2018 - President Electronics USA

RV Sales Growing Nationally and Locally in Southaven, MS A recreational vehicle industry forecast predicts 2018 will be another record year for RV production and 2019 will be even greater. The RV Industry Association said, in a news release, that the forecast expects 505,900 units will be shipped to RV dealers this year, capping nine straight years of growth... - September 11, 2018 - Southaven RV & Marine

Bryan Hawker Offers Forecast and Future Outlook for BKH Holdings Group Inc BKH Holdings Group Inc., has announced further plans for continued growth and corporate expansion in the multi-brands market it serves. BKH Holdings Group, Inc., is an American multinational company that is highly diversified in a variety of markets with headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. It offers... - August 08, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Azdel Onboard Provides Lightweight, Cost Effective Insulation and Helps Prevent Indoor Air Pollutants for RVing Families Hot days and warm nights are ideal for RV camping and enjoying outdoor recreation. Keeping the air conditioner well maintained, while parking in shaded spots may help RVing families beat the heat. Consider the insulation value of materials used in RV construction as summer is the season when many people... - August 02, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel

Cart Mart Named One of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego Cart Mart, a leading dealer of the world’s finest golf, commercial and Low Speed Vehicles, today announced it has been recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego. Cart Mart ranked #97 on the 2018 list and has made the list for their... - July 25, 2018 - Cart Mart

Alignment Simple Solutions Awarded Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards In a true David verses Goliath moment, Alignment Simple Solutions, manufacturer of the QuickTrick portable wheel alignment and accessory product lines, was named the recipient of Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing for the 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards over fellow finalist Airbus Americas, Inc. - July 17, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Colonial Airstream Breaks Ground on New Store Colonial Airstream, a luxury travel trailer dealership, is happy to announce their new dealership location which is coming soon in 2019. - June 20, 2018 - Colonial Airstream

RV Loan Interest Can Still be Tax Deductible – New Video Shows How The new 2018 Federal Income Tax laws state that mortgage and loan interest for a 2nd home or RV is no longer tax deductible. What can RV owners and buyers do? Bonnie Worthington, President, and CEO of RV Rental Connection, Inc. narrates an informative, short video describing how RV owners and buyers can make a portion of their RV loan interest tax deductible, even with the new tax laws in effect. - June 15, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. Are Currently Engaged in Buy Outs with Several Auto Dealerships Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc., have announced that they are currently engaged in extensive negotiations with several national auto dealership groups and moving closer to finalizing contracts to purchase several dealership networks. - June 14, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Azdel Onboard Provides Lighter Solutions for RV Manufacturers and RVing Families The RV season is about to go into full swing, and many are planning their summer activities nationwide. For some that includes purchasing a new RV. There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding which RV is right for you, including durability and long-term maintenance. From matching the right dry... - June 05, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel

Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. Plan to Acquire Several New Car Dealerships Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. plan on entering into agreements to acquire multiple new retail automotive dealerships throughout the United States says Founder & CEO Bryan Hawker. - May 29, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Classic Accessories, LLC Adds Duck Covers to Its Collection of Brands Classic Accessories is excited to announce that it is adding Duck Covers to its collection of brands. Two of the nation’s leading cover manufacturers will be combining to form the world’s largest outdoor cover company. “Duck Covers’ approach to product development, the customer... - April 25, 2018 - Classic Accessories

Sturgeon Woods RV Spring Open House, April 20th, 21st, 22nd 2018 Sturgeon Woods RV, Leamington Ontario’s premier Recreational Vehicle dealership, will be hosting a special sale and open house event during the weekend of April 20th, 21st and 22nd. This one off event will feature tent trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels and travel trailers for sale with significant... - April 12, 2018 - Sturgeon Woods RV

27th Annual Central Jersey RV Show & Food Drive April 20-22; Largest RV Sales Event of Spring at PNC Arts Center The Annual Central Jersey RV Show and Food Drive celebrates its 27th year and expects to break last year’s record crowd and food donations. The dates for this year’s event are Friday, April 20th through Sunday April 22nd. Show hours are 10am until 7pm Friday and Saturday, and 10am until 5pm on Sunday at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel. Please visit www.nj-rv-shows.com for further information. - April 06, 2018 - Scott Motor Coach

FCP Euro Adds Sachs Performance to the Partner Line-up for 2018 PWC Campaign FCP Euro is proud to announce its partnership with Sachs Performance for their 2018 racing efforts, joining an already established team of partners including LIQUI MOLY, 034Motorsport, and Heinlein Racing Development. FCP Euro will be running the full Pirelli World Challenge season, with FCP Euro’s... - February 09, 2018 - FCP Euro

RV Rental Connection Offers 100% Money Back Guarantee for All RV Rental Listings RV Rental Connection, an international award-winning advertising website for all RV rental companies and individual RV rental owners, announces its 100% Money Back Guarantee as a follow-up for all RV rental advertisers who take advantage of the company’s 90-Day Free Trial RV rental listings in... - February 06, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

FCP Euro Partners with 034Motorsport for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Seasons FCP Euro and 034Motorsport team up to campaign a pair of VW GTI TCR's for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. - February 01, 2018 - FCP Euro

Going Green with Infrared Infrared paint curing and how it also has a Green side. - January 21, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

RV Rental Connection Honored with 4 International Business Awards for 2017 RV Rental Connection, a Peer-to-Peer RV rental platform was honored with 4 International Business Awards from Stevie Awards for Women in Business, a division of the American Business Awards. - December 23, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

President Electronics USA Introduces the "Ronald" AM FM 10/12 Meter Radio The Ronald is capable of 50+ watts PEP, with AM/FM, DW, Mic Gain, RF Gain, 2 Emergency Channels, NB/ANL, President’s unique ASC (Automatic Squelch Control), Scan, Talkback, Public Address, Echo, 7 Color Display and much more. - December 09, 2017 - President Electronics USA

Paradise Oaks RV Resort to Celebrate Completion of Phase 2 Expansion on 12/6 Paradise Oaks RV Resort, an amenities rich RV park located in the heart of sunny central Florida, announced today the completion of its major Phase 2 park expansion. The resort will officially unveil the upgrades and additions during a “Welcome Home” party to be held from 10am-12pm on Wednesday,... - December 06, 2017 - Paradise Oaks RV Resort

Supercar Saturdays Florida at Lamborghini Broward Join Lamborghini Broward at Supercar Saturdays Florida, a monthly gathering of over 400 exotic car enthusiasts, held on the 2nd Saturday of every month, 10am-1pm, at Lamborghini Broward, Davie Florida. It is free to everyone. - November 28, 2017 - Supercar Saturdays Florida

A New Start-Up Company Aims to Help Automotive Consumers Receive Refunds for Extended Warranties, Gap Insurance, Maintenance Plans and More Car Buyers That Have Sold, Traded, Refinanced or Totaled Their Car Within the Last 6 Years Might Just be Owed a Refund. According to MyWarrantyRefund.com, a consumer rights service, tens of millions of dollars in pro-rated warranty refunds go unclaimed every year. - October 25, 2017 - MyWarrantyRefund.com

VINCarHistory Changes Brand Name to “FAXVIN” VINCarHistory has changed its name to “FAXVIN” which has come to effect from the 6th of this month. The company offers complete report on third-party validated vehicle history for any used vehicle across USA and District of Columbia. - October 17, 2017 - FAXVIN

AutomotiveOnly.com Announces the Automation of the Abandoned Shoppers Data Capture Platform for Dealers Abandoned Shoppers, a proprietary software platform offered by AutomotiveOnly.com is now a fully automated platform. Steve Humphries, CEO of AutomotiveOnly.com, LLC made the announcement today saying, “after months of utilizing our existing platform, the majority of our dealers asked that we automate... - October 16, 2017 - AutomotiveOnly.com

Livit International Launches Travel Deals Website with Steep Discounts Livit VIP provides huge travel discounts by taking the bulk buying concept brick and mortar stores use to pass on amazing travel savings to members of it's social travel club. Side-by-side comparisons of Livit prices with Priceline, Expedia, Kayak and other sites are viewable on www.livit.vip and show incredible savings to Livit customers. - October 12, 2017 - Livit VIP

Aluma Trailers Partners with NetSource Media The Partnership Adds Authorized Dealer Listings and Inventory to Aluma’s Website. - September 30, 2017 - Netsource Technologies