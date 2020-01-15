Milpitas Christian School Wins 11 "Best of Milpitas" Accolades

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Milpitas Christian School Press Release

Milpitas Christian School (MCS) was voted the best in Milpitas and vicinity for the 12th year in the annual "Best of Milpitas" contest sponsored by the Milpitas Post.

Milpitas, CA, January 15, 2020 --(



“We know that children reach their God-given potential when they feel loved, cared for, and have a sense of belonging,” explained Clark Gilbert, Head of School/Principal for Milpitas Christian School. “We believe that with Christ at the center of everything we do, our children will receive a transforming experience so that they will in turn, transform their world in the years to come.”



Exceptional Preschool

Among the 37 state-licensed preschools in the city, the Milpitas Christian Preschool was voted the “best preschool” by readers of the Milpitas Post newspaper.



Hands-on with silkworms during a science exercise at Milpitas Christian Preschool.



“We are honored that so many families choose MCS to care for their children,” explained Sheila Tanimura, Preschool Director for Milpitas Christian Preschool. “Our teachers and staff enjoy providing a loving, Christian environment that helps each child to grow intellectually, physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually.”



Milpitas Christian Preschool is licensed by the state of California (Facility #430709420) to offer part-time and full-time programs for children from 2-years to 4-years old. The safe, secure indoor and outdoor play areas are perfect for challenging young ones at every level. The preschool campus is co-located at Christ Community Church of Milpitas at 1000 S. Park Victoria Drive.



Acclaimed Tutoring / Educational Center

For elementary and middle school students, the Resource Center at MCS is a place where students can receive homework help or build study skills they’ll need to be successful in learning and in life. Students with mild to moderate learning disabilities will also find support and services. Gifted students will appreciate the additional enrichment offered by the Renaissance Club for highly qualified students in grades 3 through 8.



“By helping students feel treasured, supported and validated, we offer an encouraging environment where the love for learning can be fostered,” described Kathy Yao, Director of Student Academic Services for Milpitas Christian School. “Our priority is to help students feel treasured, supported and validated--without that, learning cannot take place.”



The MCS Resource Center is the only educational center to win both “Best in Silicon Valley” and “Best of Milpitas” accolades in 2019. The center is located on the Birchwood campus at 3435 Birchwood Lane in San Jose.



Recent Awards and Accolades



Since 1974, Milpitas Christian School has been recognized as the premiere private school in the Milpitas and North San Jose region. Last year, the school won an unprecedented number of awards, including:



· 2019 “Best of Milpitas” - Best Preschool

· 2019 “Best of Milpitas” - Most Community-Minded (Small Company)

· 2019 “Best of Milpitas” - Best Private School Principal or Director (Sheila Tanimura)

· 2019 “Best of Milpitas” - Best Tutoring / Educational Center

· 2019 “Best in Silicon Valley” - Best Tutoring and Learning Center

MCS also received praises for:

· 2019 “Best in Silicon Valley” - Best Private School (Runner-Up)

· 2019 “Best of Milpitas” - Best Private School (Honor)

· 2019 “Best of Milpitas” - Best Day Care (Honor)

· 2019 “Best of Milpitas” - Best Teacher – Debbie Dawson (Honor)

· 2019 “Best of Milpitas” - Best Teacher – Cristine Vo (Honor)

· 2019 “Best of Milpitas” - Best Business Person – Lu Ann Gilbert (Honor)

· 2019 “Best of Milpitas” - Best Community Event – Race for Education (Honor)

· 2019 “Best of Milpitas” - Best Private School Principal or Director – Robyn Ritsema (Honor)



Kindergarten Readiness

Is your child ready for school? Nearly one in five children in Santa Clara is “not ready” for kindergarten, according to the latest findings on school readiness [1]. Key predictors of overall school readiness (in order of strength) include: gender, health & well-being, age, early childhood experiences, English proficiency, bedtime, race/ethnicity, maternal education, family structure, child resilience, family income, and housing stability.



Kindergarten teachers Mrs. Niemela and Ms. Kunz will have a parent education information session on Thursday evening, January 16, 2020, at Milpitas Christian School. Contact Dary Turner (dturner@MilpitasChristian.org), Family Relations Manager, for details.



Open House

Parents, grandparents, and students are invited to visit Milpitas Christian School to talk with teachers, review curriculum, and tour campuses. Enrollment events include:



· Preschool (ages 2 to 4): Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020

· Elementary and Middle School (TK/K to grade 8): Saturday afternoon, February 1, 2020

· TK/K Mini-Experience (ages 5 to 6): Saturday, February 22, 2020



Contact Dary Turner (dturner@MilpitasChristian.org), Family Relations Manager, for details.



About Milpitas Christian School

Founded in 1974, Milpitas Christian School (MCS) seeks to transform lives for Christ through excellence in education, relationships and service. For over 45 years, MCS has educated thousands of preschool, elementary and middle school students on its Milpitas and San Jose, California campuses. MCS holds dual accreditation from Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI). MCS accepts students of all races and nationalities and does not discriminate in any of its programs based on gender, race, or national origin.



For more information or to arrange a campus tour, visit MilpitasChristian.org or call (408) 945-6530.



Contact

Jim Hsia, Marketing



