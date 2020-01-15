Slome to Relaunch Critical Illness Insurance Association

Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

The American Association for Critical Illness Insurance will be relaunched according to Jesse Slome who also directs Associations for long-term care insurance and Medicare Supplement insurance.

Los Angeles, CA, January 15, 2020



"We believe there is an enormous need to create heightened awareness for the need for and benefits provided by critical illness insurance," shares Jesse Slome, director of the organization and the conference organizer. Slome, who founded the organization in 2010, explained that efforts had ceased several years ago but believes the time is right for work to begin again.



"Millions of Americans are impacted by critical illnesses, which primarily include cancer, hearty attack and stroke," Slome notes. "The vast majority of bankruptcies in the U.S. are the direct result of medical expenses and many, perhaps most of these people have health insurance but it's just not enough."



Critical illness insurance can play a vital role in helping the millions who are financially impacted by a critical illness. Slome expects the Association's efforts will focus on consumer awareness and advocacy. "We'll also support insurance agents who want to market critical illness products as part of their portfolio of protection products," he adds.



As part of the planned launch, Slome announced that the Association's website will be completely revised and relaunched. "We are going to build the preeminent online resource for consumers seeking information on critical illness insurance," Slome shared. "There is an enormous amount of work to undertake but we are committed and looking forward to the effort and success."



Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



