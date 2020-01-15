ConRoca Publishing Announces the Release of David Martin Anderson’s "Harry's Apology," a Historical Fiction Book About Japanese POW Abuse in WWII

ConRoca Publishing announces the updated edition (2019) and re-release of author David Martin Anderson's inspirational tale, "Harry's Apology," a historical fiction book. Anderson's story follows the tragic life of Harry Kaplonsky, a WWII American POW interned at Omori Prison outside Tokyo for over a thousand days. Set in 1998, Harry still seethes over the torture and beatings he suffered at the hands of his Japanese captors and 55 years later seeks an apology.

Author David Martin Anderson and ConRoca Publishing have teamed up for an exclusive re-release of Anderson's classic tale about an American POW's attempt to obtain an apology from his WWII Japanese captors fifty-five years after the war's end. Based loosely on the life of a USS Houston survivor who spent over a 1000 days at Omori prison outside Tokyo, the book explores the brutality Harry suffered at the hands of the Japanese. Now near death, Harry seeks an apology from the Obuchi government, one he will surely never receive especially with the US State Department siding with the Japanese. The book explores the importance of forgiveness in learning to let go of the past and escaping the depths of despair. This book is being listed exclusively by Amazon and KDP Direct as a paperback and Kindle E-reader on Amazon's website.