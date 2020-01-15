Eltropy Closes 2019 as a Preferred Text Messaging Solution for Credit Unions – Affirms Commitment to the Credit Union Movement

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eltropy Press Release

Contracts included credit unions spanning across a variety sizes:



$1B+ AUM Credit Unions = 30%

$100M – $1B AUM Credit Unions = 40%

<$100M AUM Credit Unions =30%



Eltropy’s CEO and co-founder Ashish Garg said, “I am very pleased with Eltropy’s rapid growth over the course of 2019 thanks to our team’s tireless commitment and perseverance. By proving to credit unions that Eltropy is fully committed to helping them leverage text messaging to deepen those connections with members, we have become a trusted partner and look forward to continuing to grow as a company to better serve our customers.”



Industry Recognition

In addition to the number of credit union contracts signed, Eltropy received several industry recognitions for the quality of its product and commitment to the credit union industry. Accolades included being chosen by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Strategic Services as the best text messaging solution for credit unions.



“In addition to an unmatched feature set, an impressive list of integrations with credit union systems and a desire to focus their business solely on credit unions, Eltropy provides an effective way to communicate with members in a secure and compliant manner,” said Eric Gelly, president of CUNA Strategic Services.



Other honors included being chosen as a finalist for MetLife Open Innovation Programme’s collab 3.0 EMEA and being named as the “Best Credit Union Solution” at the Northwest Credit Union Association’s (NWCUA) MAXX Convention.



NWCUA’s vice president of strategic resources Jason Smith said, “We all know the power of text messaging and that makes it an integral part of credit unions’ communication with members. I’ve observed several rapid implementations this year and been impressed with Eltropy’s immense value in helping those credit unions effectively engage their members, which also increases overall profitability. This is a powerful solution that is making a lasting mark on the credit union industry.”



Looking Forward

Garg emphasized the importance for Eltropy to remain committed to serving the entire industry, regardless of a credit union’s asset size. By the end of 2020, he aims to be able to call more than 100 credit unions Eltropy customers.



“Eltropy is committed to the credit union movement as a whole. Whether they are large, medium or small, we are driven to helping all credit unions of all sizes,” he said.



About Eltropy

Contact Information Eltropy

Brittany Farb Gruber

314-440-0381

Eltropy.com

Brittany Farb Gruber

314-440-0381



Eltropy.com



