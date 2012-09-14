Rapid Rope to be Aired on ABC's Shark Tank

Press Releases Rapid Rope Press Release

BOISE, ID, January 15, 2020 --(



Rapid Rope, an innovative rope dispenser, was begun out of a desire for less frustration and greater ease in the outdoors. Rapid Rope is a utility rope conveniently stored and fitted with a cut ready insert. It has grown into a necessity for households, cars, emergency kits and for outdoorsmen and workers across all trades.



Rapid Rope CEO Chris Rodgers said, "This opportunity and exposure on a national platform will really help take us places we couldn’t have imagined. Input from the Shark Tank advisors and experience gained from our pitch time will carry us into an exciting 2020!"



Rapid Rope will be featured on Shark Tank episode 1115 - Airing this Sunday, January 19th at 8 pm MST on ABC. See their pitch and if they are offered a deal to grow their Idaho company.



Press outlets are invited to reach out for viewing party details.



BOISE, ID, January 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Chris and Geanie Rodgers, husband and wife team and owners of Rapid Rope, will be featured on the critically acclaimed and Emmy Award-winning show Shark Tank this coming Sunday.

Rapid Rope, an innovative rope dispenser, was begun out of a desire for less frustration and greater ease in the outdoors. Rapid Rope is a utility rope conveniently stored and fitted with a cut ready insert. It has grown into a necessity for households, cars, emergency kits and for outdoorsmen and workers across all trades.

Rapid Rope CEO Chris Rodgers said, "This opportunity and exposure on a national platform will really help take us places we couldn't have imagined. Input from the Shark Tank advisors and experience gained from our pitch time will carry us into an exciting 2020!"

Rapid Rope will be featured on Shark Tank episode 1115 - Airing this Sunday, January 19th at 8 pm MST on ABC. See their pitch and if they are offered a deal to grow their Idaho company.

Press outlets are invited to reach out for viewing party details.

About Rapid Rope: Our product is flat braid, smooth rope that feels great in your hand, conveniently packed in a easy-to-store dispenser canister. It has a cut-to-size insert on top making it handy for any and all applications. No fuss, no detangling. Rapid Rope was developed by founder Chris Rodgers and is 100% locally manufactured in the Treasure Valley in Idaho. Learn more at http://RapidRope.com

Contact Information
Rapid Rope

Tanda Weeks

208-859-4131



RapidRope.com



