Sports: Outdoors News
|
|Receive press releases from this Industry Distribution Channel: By Email
|RSS Feeds:
|
|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National
The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO
Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.
Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours
Parnell Clothing Co. is a new women-owned small business in Mercersburg PA. They specialize in soft clothing, and gift items for outdoor enthusiasts and animal lovers. They're unique because they turn their own nature photography into designs. They stylize real-life moments. Having a rescue dog inspired them to offer custom pet design services so other people could celebrate their pets' unique characteristics. - October 09, 2019 - Parnell Clothing Co.
An educational seminar honoring the memory of Tom Bass (1859 - 1934), a legendary African-American horse trainer, has been added to the 2nd Annual Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE 2019) program. The 2019 Tom Bass Seminar will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina (USA) and will focus upon issues relating to diversity in Equestrian Sport. - September 27, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.
Rarity Bay on Tellico Lake in Eastern Tennessee is fast becoming the region’s first choice for anyone seeking an active lifestyle in a premium residential community. - September 26, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
Fashion icon, producer Lily Lisa was honored to travel from Los Angeles to Beijing to join an intimate celebration introducing Alex Hua as “1st Gentleman of China” qualified for the second time at the 2020 Olympics in Japan. - September 24, 2019 - Lily Lisa
Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, NJ will hold its second annual “Happy Tails” Fun Run and Walk to benefit the dogs and cats. The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the Capik Nature Preserve off of Bordentown Ave (615) in Sayreville, between Browns Road and Cheesequake Road. - September 24, 2019 - Sammy's Hope
ACA’s 5-year study explores the ways summer camps prepare youth for the rest of their lives by decreasing stress levels and improving social relationships. - September 19, 2019 - American Camp Association
Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest,
Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
GEAR AID is expanding its line of Tenacious Tape® with the new Silnylon Patches. Simple and easy-to-use, these peel-and-stick patches permanently fix rips and tears in silicone-treated and lightweight fabrics, including silnylon tents, tarps, and backpacks. Priced at $9.95, it’s a hassle-free... - September 05, 2019 - GEAR AID
Bison Life is presenting their new groundbreaking tactical safety glasses for kids, a remarkably comfortable and protective design constructed to properly safeguard children and improve compliance through its updated features, ergonomic fit and stylish design. Available in Walmart across 2,090 stores. - September 04, 2019 - Bison Production Company
DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC
Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.
Ventum, maker of high-performance racing bicycles and the Official Global Bike Partner of IRONMAN, today announced that it has raised a round of funding and that it is moving to Heber City, Utah. Proceeds from the investment round will be used to fund Ventum’s ongoing growth and new product development. - August 01, 2019 - Ventum
The No Man's Land Film Festival Celebrates Women in the Outdoors - American Mountaineering Center - Friday August 16, 2019 - 7:00 PM. - July 26, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
The Paiute Trail ATV/UTV Jamboree celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Marysvale, Utah on August 7-10, 2019. Free public access to trial rides, events, and entertainment. - July 25, 2019 - Paiute Trail Jamboree
Veteran physical education instructor engaged as manager for the ropes adventure complex. - July 22, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge
Award-Winning Outdoors Show Celebrates 15 Years on National Television - July 17, 2019 - Lunkerville LLC
Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri has been honored as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the fields of business and finance.
About Marjorie A. Graf
Marjorie Graf is the President and Chairman... - July 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Independent Education Consultants Association, (IECA), today announced Lauren Joyce Hensel, LAUNCH Education Advisors, of Hilversum, the Netherlands, has been accepted as an Associate Member in the association. IECA associate members are professionals in the process of transitioning to a career in... - July 10, 2019 - Launch Education Advisors
2nd Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE) will honor equestrians of African ancestry active in national and international level pursuits on Saturday, October 19th. The gala will take place at Harambee Farm – located in the Green Creek Township of Polk County, North Carolina, USA. - July 02, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.
Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.
Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers
P-Rite™, a women’s stand to pee device announces their new website www.P-Rite.com.
P-Rite™ Gives All Women Freedom!
P-Rite™ is a disposable paper funnel that women of all ages can use to pee standing up. It allows women to free themselves from dirty porta-potties, long lines... - May 24, 2019 - P-Rite
Inaugural Arrest and Extinguish event at Tanglewood raises over $50,000 for ALS research. - May 23, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
World Record Tuna Fishing Charters is now proudly operating out of Nova Scotia’s eastern shore for Giant Bluefin Tuna fishing. World Record Tuna hosts exciting fishing charters which combine the adrenaline rush of fighting a massive Bluefin with world class comfort and customized equipment. World Record Tuna provides the thrill of this once in a lifetime opportunity with 80+ years combined experience amongst their captains. - May 21, 2019 - Bluefin International
Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of finance. Each month we feature women to represent their... - May 15, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
On May 18th, first responders will unite for a tug-of-war event at Tanglewood to raise money for ALS research. - May 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in guided cycling holidays in emerging destinations, has just added 5 new singletrack adventure tours to the company’s mountain biking segment. It was announced today.
The new lineup of tours features world renowned mountain biking destinations like Northern Thailand,... - May 04, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
Journey Found, Inc. is staging its 4th Annual 5K Run/Walk (Super Hero theme) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM. The 5K race will be held at Nevers Park, Chief Ryan Way, South Windsor, CT. They hope to bring awareness of the intellectual and developmental disabilities community, by spreading the positive... - May 01, 2019 - Journey Found, Inc.
Huck Adventures, an outdoor app startup on a mission to connect outdoor enthusiasts in a way never done before, announced it is currently raising $1 million in seed funding.
Huck is in the build stage and is currently coding the app with its latest version being tested internally on Testflight. The... - April 12, 2019 - Huck Adventures
Attention Ladies, The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS), Women’s Triathlon Training Program prepares you for the Go Girl Triathlon at Eagle Creek Park on August 17th. Training is every week on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 5:30-7:00pm starting June 11th at the National Institute for... - April 12, 2019 - NIFS
Community Rowing of San Diego invites rowing fans of all ages to come join the fun at an inaugural Fan Experience on April 6 and 7, at the 46th Annual San Diego Crew Classic spectator area on Crown Point Shores, Mission Bay. - April 03, 2019 - Community Rowing of San Diego
As North Americans get ready for winter to melt away, the Southern Hemisphere is looking forward to its most beautiful season - autumn. While summertime in the Patagonia region of Chile, which runs November to early March, is the most popular time to visit thanks to warm temperatures, the most beautiful... - April 03, 2019 - Patagonia Camp
A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.
Let VisitBreck take care of the details of your summer vacation, so all you have to do is show up and enjoy everything that Breckenridge, Colorado has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a memorable family trip, an action-packed group excursion, a romantic getaway or a bucket list blow-out, VisitBreck's exclusive packages have something for everyone. - March 26, 2019 - VisitBreck
SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of its first model in a new boat line which will include a variety of lengths. The SŌLACE line will not be limited to offshore. The 345, which is poised to revolutionize boat design is manufactured in Edgewater, Florida at a state of the art facility... - March 18, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Based on high website-user interest, RV Rental Connection, an award winning Peer-to-Peer RV rental website that serves the US, Canada and Germany, has released the highly sought after list of the top most listed and the top most requested RV’s for dealers and individual owners.
According to RV... - March 18, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.
GEAR AID is launching four new products: Camp Carabiner, Camp Line Kit, Taut Line Kit, and Carabiner Light Kit. Designed in-house, these unique tools are interchangeable and easy to use – enhancing the outdoor experience for adventurers of all ages. - January 22, 2019 - GEAR AID
After 30+ years of "running the Rogue" in drift boats, Vernon Grieve is now working with Dustin Russell for 2019 and beyond. - January 21, 2019 - Russell Fishing
Join a group of 150 hearty long distance hikers on Saturday, February 9, 2019 to travel 50 miles by foot in one day. They will walk from Old Anglers parking lot in Potomac, Maryland to Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, along the banks of the Potomac River on the C&O Canal Towpath. This is a reprise of famous Kennedy 50-Mile Hike that moved a nation 56 years ago. - January 19, 2019 - FreeWalkers
Visitors looking to experience the Grand Canyon during the federal government shutdown can do so at Grand Canyon West, which remains open and fully operational for visitors from all over the world. Owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, Grand Canyon West is not part of the National Park Service. Thus, the tourism center, which attracts more than 1 million visitors each year, has not been at all affected by the federal shutdown. - January 08, 2019 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation
Front Rangers Cycling Club today announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Christopher as Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have someone of Scott Christopher’s caliber and experience step up to lead Front Rangers Cycling Club,” said James Levy President of the... - November 13, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
After handing out 5000 samples, 10,000 flyers, and selling hundreds of bottles of their #1 selling supplement made for runners, 6AMRun.com is taking its talents to Broad Street. - November 06, 2018 - 6AM Run LLC
Heat Experience is a start-up based in Trondheim, Norway specializing in battery heated clothing. The company, having started-up in 2016, now has five Core Series products on offer and is launching their Core Series Heated Gloves with a 50% discount on Kickstarter for the US market on November 1st.
Heat... - October 23, 2018 - Heat Experience
Riton's growth over the past year has been fantastic- so much that their old website was becoming overrun by traffic and product downloads. The new website has 360 degree views of product, content, releases and stories featuring Riton products, and an area that features the Riton Pro Staff. - October 09, 2018 - Riton USA
Lightweight and easy to use, Grilltastic is the world’s first steam-producing BBQ grill cleaner. Unlike products that simply spray water and rely on a hot grill to produce steam, Grilltastic generates 1500 watts of continuous, direct steam. As a result, the steam not only maintains temperature consistency, it can be used on a cold grill. Grilltastic cleans and sanitizes the grill surface, removing 99.9% of harmful germs and bacteria. And it uses no caustic chemicals, meaning it is ecofriendly. - October 04, 2018 - Anvid Products
Community Rowing of San Diego (CRSD), a public benefit organization that empowers youth to reach their potential through the sport of rowing, reports significant mid-year accomplishments with recognition and funding from the San Diego and rowing communities.
“Community rowing’s values align... - September 20, 2018 - Community Rowing of San Diego
|Press Releases 1 - 50 of 1,019
|Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next