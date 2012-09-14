PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

Memphis Tours Offers Shopping Tips on Morocco Vacation Planning Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours

Parnell Clothing Co. Explores Custom Clothing and Gift Keepsakes Parnell Clothing Co. is a new women-owned small business in Mercersburg PA. They specialize in soft clothing, and gift items for outdoor enthusiasts and animal lovers. They're unique because they turn their own nature photography into designs. They stylize real-life moments. Having a rescue dog inspired them to offer custom pet design services so other people could celebrate their pets' unique characteristics. - October 09, 2019 - Parnell Clothing Co.

Diversity in Equestrian Sport: ACREF Adds Tom Bass Seminar to the DOTAE 2019 Program An educational seminar honoring the memory of Tom Bass (1859 - 1934), a legendary African-American horse trainer, has been added to the 2nd Annual Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE 2019) program. The 2019 Tom Bass Seminar will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina (USA) and will focus upon issues relating to diversity in Equestrian Sport. - September 27, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Lakefront Living–On the Lake Realty Celebrates Active Lakefront Lifestyle with Release of New Rarity Bay Video Rarity Bay on Tellico Lake in Eastern Tennessee is fast becoming the region’s first choice for anyone seeking an active lifestyle in a premium residential community. - September 26, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Philanthropist, Fashion Icon, Lily Lisa Attends Celebration of Olympian 1st Gentleman of China, Alex Hua, in Beijing Fashion icon, producer Lily Lisa was honored to travel from Los Angeles to Beijing to join an intimate celebration introducing Alex Hua as “1st Gentleman of China” qualified for the second time at the 2020 Olympics in Japan. - September 24, 2019 - Lily Lisa

Sammy's Hope Holds 2nd Annual Fun Run and Walk on October 26 in Sayreville, NJ Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, NJ will hold its second annual “Happy Tails” Fun Run and Walk to benefit the dogs and cats. The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the Capik Nature Preserve off of Bordentown Ave (615) in Sayreville, between Browns Road and Cheesequake Road. - September 24, 2019 - Sammy's Hope

Camp and Its Lasting Impact; a Study from the American Camp Association ACA’s 5-year study explores the ways summer camps prepare youth for the rest of their lives by decreasing stress levels and improving social relationships. - September 19, 2019 - American Camp Association

Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

GEAR AID Launches Silnylon Repair Patches GEAR AID is expanding its line of Tenacious Tape® with the new Silnylon Patches. Simple and easy-to-use, these peel-and-stick patches permanently fix rips and tears in silicone-treated and lightweight fabrics, including silnylon tents, tarps, and backpacks. Priced at $9.95, it’s a hassle-free... - September 05, 2019 - GEAR AID

Bison Life’s Everyday Series for Ages 8+ is Available in Walmart Across 2,090 Stores Bison Life is presenting their new groundbreaking tactical safety glasses for kids, a remarkably comfortable and protective design constructed to properly safeguard children and improve compliance through its updated features, ergonomic fit and stylish design. Available in Walmart across 2,090 stores. - September 04, 2019 - Bison Production Company

Massimiliano De Santis Launches New Financial Planning Firm with XY Planning Network DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC

Rancher, Logger, Author and Naturalist William E. Simpson II Disagrees with DOI's Plan of Burning America; Says It Adds to Mismanagement of Wild Horses Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.

Ventum Announces Series A Funding, New HQ in Utah, & Plans to Expand Ventum, maker of high-performance racing bicycles and the Official Global Bike Partner of IRONMAN, today announced that it has raised a round of funding and that it is moving to Heber City, Utah. Proceeds from the investment round will be used to fund Ventum’s ongoing growth and new product development. - August 01, 2019 - Ventum

Colorado Mountain Club to Host the No Man’s Land Film Festival on August 16th, 2019 The No Man's Land Film Festival Celebrates Women in the Outdoors - American Mountaineering Center - Friday August 16, 2019 - 7:00 PM. - July 26, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

2019 Paiute Trail UTV Jamboree The Paiute Trail ATV/UTV Jamboree celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Marysvale, Utah on August 7-10, 2019. Free public access to trial rides, events, and entertainment. - July 25, 2019 - Paiute Trail Jamboree

Carolina Treetop Challenge Opens, Announcing Ken White as Manager Veteran physical education instructor engaged as manager for the ropes adventure complex. - July 22, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge

Lunkerville Moves to Saturday Mornings on CBS Sports Award-Winning Outdoors Show Celebrates 15 Years on National Television - July 17, 2019 - Lunkerville LLC

Marjorie A. Graf Honored as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri has been honored as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the fields of business and finance. About Marjorie A. Graf Marjorie Graf is the President and Chairman... - July 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Local Education Consultant Joins National Professional Association The Independent Education Consultants Association, (IECA), today announced Lauren Joyce Hensel, LAUNCH Education Advisors, of Hilversum, the Netherlands, has been accepted as an Associate Member in the association. IECA associate members are professionals in the process of transitioning to a career in... - July 10, 2019 - Launch Education Advisors

Day of the African Equestrian Returns to North Carolina on October 19th 2nd Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE) will honor equestrians of African ancestry active in national and international level pursuits on Saturday, October 19th. The gala will take place at Harambee Farm – located in the Green Creek Township of Polk County, North Carolina, USA. - July 02, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers

P-Rite Gives All Women Freedom P-Rite™, a women’s stand to pee device announces their new website www.P-Rite.com. P-Rite™ Gives All Women Freedom! P-Rite™ is a disposable paper funnel that women of all ages can use to pee standing up. It allows women to free themselves from dirty porta-potties, long lines... - May 24, 2019 - P-Rite

First Responders Unite to Arrest and Extinguish ALS Inaugural Arrest and Extinguish event at Tanglewood raises over $50,000 for ALS research. - May 23, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Once in a Lifetime Experience to Catch a Massive Bluefin Tuna with World Record Tuna Charters is Now Available for Beginner to Expert Seawolves World Record Tuna Fishing Charters is now proudly operating out of Nova Scotia’s eastern shore for Giant Bluefin Tuna fishing. World Record Tuna hosts exciting fishing charters which combine the adrenaline rush of fighting a massive Bluefin with world class comfort and customized equipment. World Record Tuna provides the thrill of this once in a lifetime opportunity with 80+ years combined experience amongst their captains. - May 21, 2019 - Bluefin International

Marjorie A. Graf Recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of finance. Each month we feature women to represent their... - May 15, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

First Responders Unite to End ALS at Inaugural Arrest & Extinguish Event On May 18th, first responders will unite for a tug-of-war event at Tanglewood to raise money for ALS research. - May 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Trail Tales: SpiceRoads Cycling’s New Singletrack Mountain Bike Tours SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in guided cycling holidays in emerging destinations, has just added 5 new singletrack adventure tours to the company’s mountain biking segment. It was announced today. The new lineup of tours features world renowned mountain biking destinations like Northern Thailand,... - May 04, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

4th Annual 5K Run/Walk for Disabilities to be Held May 19, 2019 Journey Found, Inc. is staging its 4th Annual 5K Run/Walk (Super Hero theme) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM. The 5K race will be held at Nevers Park, Chief Ryan Way, South Windsor, CT. They hope to bring awareness of the intellectual and developmental disabilities community, by spreading the positive... - May 01, 2019 - Journey Found, Inc.

Huck Adventures is Raising $1 Million in Seed Funding to Connect Outdoor Adventure Enthusiasts Throughout the Country Huck Adventures, an outdoor app startup on a mission to connect outdoor enthusiasts in a way never done before, announced it is currently raising $1 million in seed funding. Huck is in the build stage and is currently coding the app with its latest version being tested internally on Testflight. The... - April 12, 2019 - Huck Adventures

NIFS Gears up for Its 12th Year of Women’s Triathlon Training Attention Ladies, The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS), Women’s Triathlon Training Program prepares you for the Go Girl Triathlon at Eagle Creek Park on August 17th. Training is every week on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 5:30-7:00pm starting June 11th at the National Institute for... - April 12, 2019 - NIFS

Community Rowing of San Diego Brings a New Fan Experience to the San Diego Crew Classic, Offers Insider’s View Into the Sport of Rowing Community Rowing of San Diego invites rowing fans of all ages to come join the fun at an inaugural Fan Experience on April 6 and 7, at the 46th Annual San Diego Crew Classic spectator area on Crown Point Shores, Mission Bay. - April 03, 2019 - Community Rowing of San Diego

Why Autumn Should be Your Time to Visit Patagonia Camp As North Americans get ready for winter to melt away, the Southern Hemisphere is looking forward to its most beautiful season - autumn. While summertime in the Patagonia region of Chile, which runs November to early March, is the most popular time to visit thanks to warm temperatures, the most beautiful... - April 03, 2019 - Patagonia Camp

Dirigo Custom Boatworks Builds Canoe for Injured Veterans A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.

VisitBreck Invites Guests to "Stay + Play" This Summer in Breckenridge with Premium Packages Let VisitBreck take care of the details of your summer vacation, so all you have to do is show up and enjoy everything that Breckenridge, Colorado has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a memorable family trip, an action-packed group excursion, a romantic getaway or a bucket list blow-out, VisitBreck's exclusive packages have something for everyone. - March 26, 2019 - VisitBreck

SŌLACE Boats Announces the Introduction of Their 345 Center Console Boat SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of its first model in a new boat line which will include a variety of lengths. The SŌLACE line will not be limited to offshore. The 345, which is poised to revolutionize boat design is manufactured in Edgewater, Florida at a state of the art facility... - March 18, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

RV Rental Connection Releases the List of The Top 8 Most Listed and Most Requested RV Rental Types Based on high website-user interest, RV Rental Connection, an award winning Peer-to-Peer RV rental website that serves the US, Canada and Germany, has released the highly sought after list of the top most listed and the top most requested RV’s for dealers and individual owners. According to RV... - March 18, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

GEAR AID Expands Adventure Tool Line GEAR AID is launching four new products: Camp Carabiner, Camp Line Kit, Taut Line Kit, and Carabiner Light Kit. Designed in-house, these unique tools are interchangeable and easy to use – enhancing the outdoor experience for adventurers of all ages. - January 22, 2019 - GEAR AID

Russell Fishing and Grieve's Guide Service Join Forces to Create Russell's Wilderness Outfitters After 30+ years of "running the Rogue" in drift boats, Vernon Grieve is now working with Dustin Russell for 2019 and beyond. - January 21, 2019 - Russell Fishing

Relive the Kennedy 50-Mile Hike with the FreeWalkers Join a group of 150 hearty long distance hikers on Saturday, February 9, 2019 to travel 50 miles by foot in one day. They will walk from Old Anglers parking lot in Potomac, Maryland to Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, along the banks of the Potomac River on the C&O Canal Towpath. This is a reprise of famous Kennedy 50-Mile Hike that moved a nation 56 years ago. - January 19, 2019 - FreeWalkers

Grand Canyon West Fully Open for Business; Federal Shutdown Has No Impact on West Rim Tourism Visitors looking to experience the Grand Canyon during the federal government shutdown can do so at Grand Canyon West, which remains open and fully operational for visitors from all over the world. Owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, Grand Canyon West is not part of the National Park Service. Thus, the tourism center, which attracts more than 1 million visitors each year, has not been at all affected by the federal shutdown. - January 08, 2019 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

Front Rangers Cycling Club Names Scott Christopher Executive Director Front Rangers Cycling Club today announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Christopher as Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have someone of Scott Christopher’s caliber and experience step up to lead Front Rangers Cycling Club,” said James Levy President of the... - November 13, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

NYC Marathon a Major Success for "Little" 6AM Run, so Philly Marathon Expo is Next After handing out 5000 samples, 10,000 flyers, and selling hundreds of bottles of their #1 selling supplement made for runners, 6AMRun.com is taking its talents to Broad Street. - November 06, 2018 - 6AM Run LLC

The Gift of Hot Hands for Christmas - Scandinavian Design, Battery Heated Gloves Heat Experience is a start-up based in Trondheim, Norway specializing in battery heated clothing. The company, having started-up in 2016, now has five Core Series products on offer and is launching their Core Series Heated Gloves with a 50% discount on Kickstarter for the US market on November 1st. Heat... - October 23, 2018 - Heat Experience

Riton Optics Announces New Interactive Website, #WeAreRiton Contest Riton's growth over the past year has been fantastic- so much that their old website was becoming overrun by traffic and product downloads. The new website has 360 degree views of product, content, releases and stories featuring Riton products, and an area that features the Riton Pro Staff. - October 09, 2018 - Riton USA

Sienna Products Introduces World's First Steam-Producing Grill Cleaner Lightweight and easy to use, Grilltastic is the world’s first steam-producing BBQ grill cleaner. Unlike products that simply spray water and rely on a hot grill to produce steam, Grilltastic generates 1500 watts of continuous, direct steam. As a result, the steam not only maintains temperature consistency, it can be used on a cold grill. Grilltastic cleans and sanitizes the grill surface, removing 99.9% of harmful germs and bacteria. And it uses no caustic chemicals, meaning it is ecofriendly. - October 04, 2018 - Anvid Products