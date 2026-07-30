Outdoor Sports News
Explore the outdoors with news about traveling, camping and hiking adventures. Find out about companies developing events, tours, products, services and resources for the outdoor adventure market.
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
MyOutdoorJoy Celebrates the Launch of the New One Million Kids Outdoors Initiative
MyOutdoorJoy is excited to be an official partner of the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) initiative. In partnership with the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) Initiative is a national movement that aims to get one million kids outdoors over the next year to transform their health and well-being. - July 09, 2026 - MyOutdoorJoy
PADL Launches New Adventure Passport for Visitors Traveling to Florida During the FIFA World Cup 2026™
New adventure passport combines unlimited kayaking and paddleboarding with premium sailing, wing foiling, windsurfing, and biking experiences across Florida. - June 10, 2026 - PADL LLC
TacticalPay Earns Top Industry Honors, Cementing Its Position as the Leading Payments Provider for the Firearms Industry
A string of recent honors from independent industry authorities positions TacticalPay as the standout leader in firearms payment solutions entering the second half of 2026. - June 02, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
Penn’s Landing Marina Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals Now Open
Wheel Fun Rentals announces the opening of its newest location at Penn's Landing Marina in Philadelphia. - April 02, 2026 - Wheel Fun Rentals
TriMkt Launches “Your Next Arena” Campaign Focused on Athlete to Career Transition
TriMkt, a marketing and sales consulting firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has launched a new thought leadership campaign focused on the successful transition of collegiate athletes into the corporate world. The initiative, titled “Your Next Arena: From College Athletics to the Corporate... - March 29, 2026 - TriMkt
Racin’ for a Livin’ Returns, Introducing THE LINEUP Driver Discovery Program
Racin' for a Livin', the pioneering fan-driven motorsports platform founded in 2004, has returned with THE LINEUP driver discovery program. Originally attracting millions of visitors and evaluated by major broadcast networks, the platform now operates under JVThunderCat Media. Category winners receive $10,000 and a championship belt. Recently named Official Partner of Chili Bowl Nationals 2026 through FloRacing. Stock car submissions open now through January 27. - January 20, 2026 - JVThundercat Media LLC
CGI Federal Partners with EX2 Adventures to Support Local Charity Through the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series
EX2 Adventures is proud to announce that CGI Federal is serving as the Charity Matching Partner for the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series, Northern Virginia’s premier trail running series. Through this partnership, CGI Federal is matching up to $5,000 in participant... - December 10, 2025 - EX2 Adventures
"Yukiguni: Honshu Winter Studies" - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery, North Bend, WA
This fine art photography exhibit showcases images of high-alpine winter environments, from rugged mountain depths to the quiet beauty of Japan. North Bend, WA (Friday, December 5, 2025). - November 25, 2025 - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group’s Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm Launchers (Flare Guns) Receive U.S. Coast Guard Approval
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group's Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm launchers have been officially approved by the United States Coast Guard for maritime use. The approval was issued under Coast Guard Approval Number 160.028/29/0. - November 07, 2025 - Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group
Tuff Coat® Introduces Tuff Court™ - a Next-Gen Sports Court Recreational Coating
Tuff Coat proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks. - November 03, 2025 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
"Misadventures with Mets" - a Hilarious and Heartfelt Memoir of Youthful Rebellion Launches on Amazon
Author Michael J Wheaton invites readers on a nostalgic, laugh-out-loud journey through the wilds of adolescence with the release of his debut memoir, Misadventures with Mets, now available on Amazon. - October 24, 2025 - MJ Wheaton
Henricks Outdoors Debuts "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - 300 Hilarious Outdoor Dilemmas to Spark Family and Classroom Fun
Henricks Outdoors proudly launches "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - a screen-free activity book for ages 6–12 packed with 300 hilarious outdoor "Would You Rather" questions. Spark family laughs, creativity, and nature chats during road trips, campouts, family time, or classrooms. Categories: Silly Antics, Wildlife Wonders, Weather Twists, Adventure Trails, Gross Encounters. - October 04, 2025 - Henricks Media
Charting New Courses - New Documentary Showcases Women in Sailing, Brings Hollywood to Seabrook, TX
Charting New Courses follows Bad Girl, an all-female Texas sailing crew, as they defend their title in the grueling 150-mile Harvest Moon Regatta. Interwoven with voices of trailblazers like Olympian Francesca Clapcich and Tracy Edwards, the film explores resilience, teamwork, and representation in a male-dominated sport, celebrating women pushing boundaries and inspiring the next generation to chart their own course. - September 24, 2025 - Lost Light Films
Morris County Park Commission Partners with Sleeping Bear Productions’ Beyond The Green Podcast to Showcase County Parks
New partnership will spotlight the history, beauty, and community value of Morris County’s park system through storytelling and interviews. - September 22, 2025 - Sleeping Bear Productions
TargetTack® to Exhibit at 2025 GOALS Expo in Knoxville
TargetTack® has announced its participation in the upcoming GOALS Expo, taking place August 8–10, 2025 at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The event is hosted by Gun Owners of America (GOA) and is designed to bring together members of the Second Amendment community, tactical industry representatives, and firearms enthusiasts from across the country. - July 23, 2025 - TargetTack
Equinox Guiding Service Launches Innovative High School Climbing Instructor Program in Maine
Equinox Guiding Service and Mid-Coast School of Technology have partnered to deliver AMGA SPI training to high school students—a first-of-its-kind initiative in Maine. Supported by the Maine Office of Tourism’s “Tourism for ME” program, this collaboration provides real-world climbing instruction, mentorship, and a career pathway into the outdoor industry for the next generation of guides. - June 17, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses. - June 05, 2025 - San Juan Oaks Golf Club
Equinox Guiding Service Highlights Summer Adventure Offerings and Community Partnerships in Midcoast Maine
Discover adventure in Camden this summer! Join us for Equinox Guiding Service’s grand opening, youth climbing camps, and pro training courses. Pair a day on the cliffs with a paddle from Maine Sport Outfitters or a sail aboard the Schooner Olad. July is booking fast—reserve now at equinoxguidingservice.com. - June 04, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Mountain Lion Deterrent for Hiking, Mountain Biking and Outdoor Recreation
Innovative solution to increasing mountain lion attacks for outdoor enthusiasts. - April 17, 2025 - Mountain Lion Deterrent
A2 Bikes Remains Committed to Accessibility Amid Tariff Increases
A2 Bikes, a Portland, Oregon, Bicycle company has pledged to not raise their prices until the end of the cycling season despite rising tariffs. - April 11, 2025 - A2 Bikes
Precision Armament Launches the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System: Raising the Standard for Precision Shims
Precision Armament is excited to announce the launch of the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System—taking precision, versatility, and ease of installation to the next level. - April 09, 2025 - Precision Armament
Future Footwear Technology Launches Soulsfeng SwiftTrek Tactical Pants – Waterproof, Breathable Gear for Outdoor and Tactical Performance
Future Footwear Technology introduces the Soulsfeng SwiftTrek Tactical Pants, made from waterproof and quick-dry stretch cotton fabric designed for outdoor and tactical use. Engineered with 220gsm flex cotton and a durable poly-cotton-spandex blend, the SwiftTrek Pants offer unmatched mobility, water resistance, and breathability. Now available at soulsfeng.com. - April 09, 2025 - Future Footwear Technology Corporation
TargetTack® Launches "Try Before You Buy" Program and Sweepstakes for Ranges and Training Facilities
TargetTack®, a veteran-owned and family-operated company creating target securing solutions, today announced its "Try Before You Buy" program, offering U.S.-based shooting ranges and training facilities a risk-free opportunity to experience the TargetTack advantage. TargetTack is also... - April 08, 2025 - TargetTack
Equinox Guiding Service Offers AMGA-Certified Training to Address Safety Gaps in Climbing Gyms
As climbing gyms grow across New England, many instructors still lack formal certification. Equinox Guiding Service, led by AMGA-certified Provider Noah Kleiner, offers Climbing Wall Instructor (CWI) training to help gyms raise safety standards, improve staff confidence, and ensure consistent instruction. Now scheduling spring and summer courses for facilities looking to build a more professional and risk-aware team. - April 03, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Catching Waves, Changing Lives: Surfers Healing Celebrates Autism Awareness Month with Free Surf Camps Across Mexico and California
Free Surf Camp for Children with Autism. Registration will open ion April for the Dana Point and Malibu, California camps and there is an open session in the East Cape of Cabo San Lucas near La Fortuna in May. They encourage parents with Autistic children to be an amazing part of this experience. Trained surfers from around the world participate in the event that changes lives. - March 27, 2025 - Surfers Healing Foundation, Inc.
The Leg Gym: Transform Your Body in 10 Minutes a Day
A Wearable Lower-Body Training Device That Amplifies Every Workout — Launching on Kickstarter March 25, 2025 - March 25, 2025 - The Leg Gym
Belligerent Lifestyle to Debut Skateboarding Team and New Apparel Collection at Tampa Pro 2025
Belligerent Lifestyle, a cutting-edge apparel brand known for celebrating self-motivated confidence, is proud to announce its participation at Tampa Pro 2025. - March 25, 2025 - Belligerent Lifestyle
FreeWalkers Announces 2025 Cross-Jersey Challenge to Celebrate 15th Anniversary The grand 100-mile walking journey across the Garden State returns.
FreeWalkers is celebrating its 15th anniversary with its Cross-Jersey Challenge, a 100-mile walking journey across New Jersey over three to five days in the spring of 2025, starting March 22. The event is free and open to the public, traversing Trenton, Lawrenceville, Princeton, Kingston, Manville, Bound Brook, New Brunswick, Highland Park, Edison, Woodbridge, Metuchen, Iselin, Avenel, Rahway, Cranford, Kenilworth, Union, Elizabeth, Newark, Kearny, Jersey City, Staten Island, and Manhattan. - March 19, 2025 - FreeWalkers.org
Chadino Officially Licensed by Oldenburg, Selle Français & Zangersheide
Chadino: Licensed by Three Prestigious Studbooks & Available for Breeding - March 18, 2025 - Chadino
Spring Rock Climbing Season Kicks Off in Maine with Special Equinox Discount
Equinox Guiding Service is launching the spring rock climbing season in Camden and Acadia with ideal early-season conditions. To celebrate the Spring Equinox (March 19, 2025), they’re offering a 10% discount on spring climbing trips booked before March 19. Whether you’re new to climbing or an experienced climber, now is the perfect time to get outside. - March 12, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Equinox Guiding Service Announces New Mentorship Program & Highlights the Importance of Certified Guides
Equinox Guiding Service launches a Mountain Mentorship Program to help climbers refine skills and prepare for the AMGA SPI Course with expert guidance. The program emphasizes safety, professionalism, and structured progression. The release highlights why choosing certified guides and accredited businesses is crucial for insurance, liability protection, and risk management. Limited spots are available. - February 05, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
TargetTack® Unveils New TargetTack Snap System™ at SHOT Show 2025
TargetTack®, a leading manufacturer of target hanging solutions, introduced its new TargetTack Snap System™ at the National Shooting Sports Foundation's (NSSF) SHOT Show 2025 last week. The TargetTack Snap System expands the functionality of TargetTack's existing target hanging products... - January 30, 2025 - TargetTack
The Irish Store Launches 2025 Men's Aran Sweater Collection – Timeless Style Meets Modern Irish Craftsmanship
The Irish Store has launched its 2025 Men's Aran Sweater Collection, blending traditional Irish craftsmanship with modern style. Made from 100% pure wool, the collection features intricate cable and diamond stitching, offering warmth, durability, and heritage-inspired designs. Highlights include crew necks, half-zips, and cardigans in earthy tones. - January 23, 2025 - The Irish Store
Discover the Thrill of Ice Climbing in Camden, Maine with Equinox Guiding Service
Equinox Guiding Service is excited to announce the start of its winter ice climbing season in Camden, Maine. Running through late February or early March, the season offers climbers of all skill levels the chance to explore iconic routes such as Arizona Highways (NEI 3+) and Hollywood Waltz (NEI 4). Led by AMGA-certified guides, Equinox provides expert instruction, technical gear, and personalized experiences tailored to each climber’s abilities and goals. - January 06, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Equinox Guiding Service: Pioneering AMGA-Certified SPI and CWI Programs in Maine
Equinox Guiding Service offers AMGA-accredited SPI and CWI programs led by Noah Kleiner, an experienced AMGA-certified instructor. SPI courses are scheduled in Camden and Acadia (Dec. 13–15, May 12–14, Sept. 6–8). CWI programs will launch at local gyms. These certifications, recognized worldwide, enhance climbing skills, professionalism, and career opportunities. - December 02, 2024 - Equinox Guiding Service
Ninja MTB Performance Launches Comprehensive Fitness and Skills Mobile App
Ninja MTB Performance has launched the Ninja MTB Studio Fitness and Skills App, a comprehensive mobile platform for mountain bikers seeking to enhance their skills and fitness. The app features over 100 video tutorials, personalized fitness programs, interactive goal setting and progress tracking. Aimed at making professional training widely available, the app is now downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. - November 12, 2024 - Ninja Mountain Bike Performance
Balanced Focus Fitness Expands to Chapel Hill: Grand Opening on November 2
Balanced Focus Fitness is dedicated to providing individualized and group training sessions tailored to help clients achieve a balanced approach to fitness. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned athlete, Balanced Focus Fitness helps guide clients toward lasting health and wellness. - October 26, 2024 - Balanced Focus Fitness
Iowa Wetlands to be Conserved
FarWide Conservation Trust and its numerous partners are excited to announce they have received a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve important wetland habitats in eastern Iowa. - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Habitat Improvement Funding Awarded for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
FarWide Conservation Trust, a non-profit conservation organization, is excited to announce a $250,000 grant has been received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help improve wildlife habitat on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Good Time Activities Introduces Durable and Weatherproof Cornhole Boards Designed to Last a Lifetime
Good Time Activities' state-of-the-art cornhole boards are perfect for the beach, tailgate, backyard, or wherever. What sets these boards apart from the competition is their superior engineering and construction. Their premium cornhole boards are made from 3003H16 aluminum alloy with aerospace-quality honeycomb construction. Their proprietary design and unique engineering mean the boards will last a lifetime. - October 01, 2024 - Good Time Activities
Bridlewood Academy Farm Opens in Sandwich, Offering Unique Equestrian Programs for Children
Bridlewood Farm in Sandwich, MA, has launched unique equestrian programs for children, offering a fun, hands-on introduction to ponies and riding. Programs like Ponygarten (ages 3-6) and Pony Tales (for toddlers) combine pony care, riding, and early learning activities. With private lessons and an archery program for kids and adults, Bridlewood provides a family-friendly, confidence-building environment where children can grow through one-of-a-kind equestrian experiences. - September 26, 2024 - Bridlewood Academy Farm
Florida Court Ordered Online Gun Safety Course
Complete, online, gun safety course for court ordered persons available through In-Gauge of Polk County. This online, gun safety course is guaranteed to be accepted by all Florida courts. This course fulfills the requirements, for persons who have had a minor brush with the law and are required to complete a gun safety course. In-Gauge of Polk County is an NRA chartered, non-profit organization, located in Winter Haven, Florida dedicated to firearm safety training. - August 12, 2024 - In-Gauge of Polk County
Jennifer M. Cushman, MD, Joins New York Spine & Pain Specialists, a Division of New York Health
New York Spine & Pain Specialists, a division of New York Health (NY Health), is proud to announce the addition of Jennifer M. Cushman, MD, to its Interventional Pain and Spine team. Dr. Cushman is dedicated to providing support and interventions to treat chronic pain and joint-related... - August 07, 2024 - New York Health
City of Naples Mayor Endorses Manganni Salvaticus Jungle Summer Games; New "Manganni" Jungle Sport Benefiting Veterans and First Responders to Launch at Tournament
Manganni Salvaticus, a therapeutic tactical sports operation for military veterans and first responders, has announced the much-anticipated Manganni Jungle Summer Games Tournament. Scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2024, the event promises an exhilarating day of adventure, challenges, and fun for participants of all ages. The tournament also marks the official launch of a new sport, the "Manganni" Jungle Sport and was endorsed by City of Naples Mayor, Teresa Heitmann. - August 06, 2024 - Manganni Salvaticus
Fishtechy Inc. Launches Revolution in Fish Measurement Technology
Fishtechy Inc., formerly known as Flytechy Inc., has launched a groundbreaking fish measurement technology. Rebranded after positive feedback at iCast 2024, Fishtechy introduced the Proof Ball, a tool that works with the Fishtechy App to measure fish using AI. This technology allows anglers to use their smartphone cameras to accurately measure their catch with minimal handling, promoting fish health and sustainable fishing practices. - July 25, 2024 - Fishtechy, Inc.
Castaway Coffee Becomes the Proud Coffee Partner of the Miami Marlins
Castaway Coffee, a South Florida specialty coffee company dedicated to ocean conservation, is thrilled to announce its multi-year partnership with the Miami Marlins, becoming a Proud Coffee Partner of South Florida’s Major League Baseball team. This partnership further solidifies Castaway... - July 02, 2024 - Castaway Coffee
Warren County Farmers’ Fair Featuring the Hot Air Balloon Festival Celebrating 86 Years
Family Tradition at the Warren County Farmers’ Fair featuring the Hot Air Balloon Festival will run from July 27 - August 3, in Warren County, New Jersey. - June 30, 2024 - Warren County Hot Air Balloon Festivals