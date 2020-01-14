Barricade Building Products to Unveil New Drainage Wrap & Digital Print at IBS 2020

Email: Atiya.Leach@INDEVCO-NA.com Richmond, VA, January 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Barricade®, an INDEVCO North America brand, innovates its Building Envelope portfolio at its industrial complex outside Richmond, Virginia and distributes the system nationwide. Barricade Building Products will introduce new house wrap capabilities at the NAHB International Builders’ Show from January 21-23, 2020: a patent-pending drainage wrap and digital printing capabilities for house wrap to help builders effectively promote their single and multi-family home neighborhoods and community businesses.Builders, panelizers, and lumber and building material (LBM) distributors will find these innovations, as well as information about Barricade’s complete Building Envelope System, in Booth #C9341 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company offers a 10-year system warranty.Geoff Baldwin, President of INDEVCO North America Building Products Division, explains, “Our decades of experience allow us to pinpoint opportunities to not only improve but also to innovate new protective solutions for practical problems that bring greater value to our customers and, ultimately, to home owners.”Drainage House WrapAs an air and water-resistive barrier (WRB), drainable house wrap allows moisture and bulk water to drain from behind cladding. The unique patent-pending design of Barricade Wrap Plus Drainage features a non-directional gap design that can be installed in any direction, reducing scrap on gable ends without affecting drain-ability.Barricade drainage wrap allows for over 90% drainage efficiency, according to ASTM 2273, and scores an 18 Perm rating, in accordance with ASTM E96 A test for water vapor transmission.Mike Fields, VP of Sales for Barricade Building Products, explains, “A number of states in the US are going beyond the International Residential Code regulations to mandate barriers for improved drainage. Our durable and high-performance Barricade drainable wrap is a translucent, easy-to-install house wrap, whether you’re building on-site or manufacturing wall panels in a plant.”Barricade Wrap Plus Drainage features surfactant resistance against pressure washing, job site chemicals, and sugars from tree sap and wood sidings, as well as UV-resistance for up to nine months. Standard drainable house wrap comes in widths between 60 and 120 inches and lengths of 100 to 200 feet.Custom Digital Printing for House WrapBarricade Building Products has launched custom digital printing on all house wrap grades to help national and regional builders promote their single-family home (SFH) and multiple-family home (MFH) communities.Builders can increase brand awareness and attract local interest from the street by alternating their company logo with their website address, phone number, and any other logo or message they want. With no set-up fees, they may also choose from a spectrum of high-resolution colors and gradients at no extra cost.Digital printing can help builders achieve environmental sustainability objectives, given its positive impact on the supply chain, with no need for printing plates and less ink and water waste generated compared to traditional flexographic printing. In addition, lower minimum order quantities have a direct impact on warehousing and obsolescence.For more information about Barricade Building Envelope System, visit www.BarricadeBP.com.About Barricade Building ProductsBarricade Building Products manufactures building envelope system products in Doswell, Virginia outside Richmond. The system, covered by a 10-year warranty, includes one of the widest portfolios available: House Wrap, including Drainable Wrap and Digitally-Printed House Wrap, Structural Sheathing, Structural Insulative Board, Window & Door Flashing, Construction Tapes, Roof Underlayment, Floor Underlayment, and Interior Board.Barricade Building Products is a member of INDEVCO North America, Inc. Building Products Division. Barricade® is an INDEVCO North America brand.Contact InformationAtiya LeachDivisional Marketing ManagerINDEVCO North America, Inc.Tel: 804-876-9176Email: Atiya.Leach@INDEVCO-NA.com