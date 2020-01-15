Stanbridge University Supports New Growth Amidst Nursing Shortage with #1 Ranked RN Program in California

Press Releases Stanbridge University Press Release

Irvine, CA, January 15, 2020 --(



“Stanbridge University in Irvine is offering students an exceptional Associate’s Degree in Nursing program,” Registerednursing.org stated about Stanbridge’s top ranking. “Enrolled students get the advantage of simulation and nursing skills labs, along with NCLEX practice tests and assessments throughout each term.”



“We’re pleased and honored that the Associate of Science in Nursing program has been ranked first in California,” said Tracy Frye, Stanbridge University’s ADN Program Director. “Our goal is to provide high-quality, hands-on nursing training, using every resource available.”



By 2020, the United States could be facing a shortage of nurses more than four or five times larger than any prior shortage in the country, according to a projection report in the Journal of the American Medical Association. As reported by US News, certain areas of nursing have a greater need, which only specifically trained nurses can supply. This includes intensive care units, cardiac care units, and high-tech nursing.1



As a result, specialized nurses with varied clinical experience are in high demand across the United States, but particularly in the state of California. Stanbridge University seeks to meet this growing need by providing high-quality, rigorous, and engaging nursing programs. Stanbridge RN students train with innovative technology and practice real-world nursing skills in advanced on-campus labs.



Registerednursing.org cites NCLEX-RN pass rates as one of the best ways to determine a nursing program’s student preparedness. Stanbridge University maintained a 100% pass rate in 2017/2018, leading in NCLEX-RN licensure exam pass rates over the last five years according to the Board of Registered Nurses (BRN).



With the goal of helping students nationwide find the best nursing school for their individual needs, Registerednursing.org offers valuable information on schools and programs, ways to pay, tips to help students get accepted, and resources for the licensure exam.



About Stanbridge: Stanbridge University is an award-winning private institution that offers degrees in nursing and allied health in Los Angeles and Orange County. Stanbridge University is ranked third on Niche.com’s Best Colleges of Nursing in California list. To learn more about Stanbridge University, please visit www.stanbridge.edu.



