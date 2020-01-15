Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Arizona Development Site

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services has arranged the sale of development acreage in Marana, Arizona. The land was sold January 8, 2020.

Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “Boat and RV Storage properties have become sought after investments. Recreational vehicles and boats have long been a significant part of American pastime with their numbers increasing steadily in recent years. In sunbelt states and where subdivisions are prevalent, storage options for these “toys” can be limited by HOAs and other restrictions. Investors are finding that these properties have lower management burdens per square foot, lower delinquency and a more stable independent customer base. Over the past several years, our team has arranged the sale of multiple properties of this type, including the adjacent RV Storage. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”



Jeff Gorden, of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, is the Arizona Broker Affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specialize in self-storage and RV storage investment properties. (www.gorden-group.com).



