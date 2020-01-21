Stanbridge University Delivers $1395 Worth of Gifts to Local Children's Hospitals During the Holiday Season

Press Releases Stanbridge University Press Release

Irvine, CA, January 21, 2020 --(



As the holiday season can be a difficult time for hospitalized children and their families, Stanbridge University seeks to bring cheer to this often-overlooked community. Stanbridge volunteers spent two days delivering gifts to the subacute pediatric wards of Foothill Regional Hospital, Nexus Children’s Hospital, and Whittier Hospital, as well as the neurological unit at CHOC Hospital.



The Stanbridge community raised $1395 to purchase the gifts, which included socks, shirts, sweatpants, toiletries, toys, art supplies, sensory items, and books. Volunteers then delivered the gifts alongside Mr. and Mrs. Claus, spreading holiday cheer to those who need it most.



"Our patients and their families go through some of the toughest journeys,” stated Amber Chavez, Special Programs Coordinator at CHOC Children’s Hospital. “Being able to lift their spirits means the world to us. We’d like to thank Stanbridge University for brightening their day.”



Stanbridge University makes a sizable contribution to the community through holiday gift collection, wrapping, and donation each year. During the holiday season, the Stanbridge outREACH community engagement program works with nurses at local hospitals and medical centers to compile a list and purchase personalized, developmentally appropriate gifts for the children who call these hospitals home.



Stanbridge University’s community engagement program seeks to make a difference throughout the year, influencing the local and global community for the greater good. To learn more about Stanbridge University’s community service program, visit www.stanbridge.edu/outreach.



About Stanbridge: Stanbridge University is an award-winning private institution that offers degrees in nursing and allied health in both Los Angeles and Orange County. Stanbridge University received the 2019 Gold Award for Excellence in Community Service from the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools (CAPPS). To learn more, visit www.stanbridge.edu.

Sarah Hamilton

949-794-9090 extension 5266



www.stanbridge.edu



