Stanbridge Recognized as an Investor in People

Stanbridge University is accredited through Investors in People, an internationally recognized Community Interest Company in the United Kingdom.

Paul Devoy, Head of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Stanbridge University, Investors in People accreditation is the sign of a great employer, and an organization committed to achieving success by realizing the potential of their people. Stanbridge University should be extremely proud of their achievement.”



With two campus locations in Orange County and Los Angeles, Stanbridge University has been committed to providing high quality, accessible education with a focus on community engagement and service-learning since its inception in 1996.



Investors in People is the international standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results. Underpinning the Standard is the Investors in People framework, reflecting the latest workplace trends, essential skills, and effective structures required to outperform in any industry. Working with clients across the globe, Investors in People enables organizations to benchmark against the best in the business on an international scale.



Commenting on the award, Yasith Weerasuriya, President and CEO of Stanbridge University said: “We are thrilled to be accredited through Investors in People. We make employee experience a priority every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better results, and make a difference to our students.”



Investors in People was founded in 1991 as a government project to make work better. By 2017, the organization was established as a Community Interest Company to help shape a working world where employers, employees, and the community succeed by understanding the value of investing in people.



