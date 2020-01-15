Cisdem Document Reader Ver5.1.0 Optimizes File Display Quality

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cisdem Press Release

Cisdem Document Reader for Mac has been updated to version 5.1.0, with the WPD display quality optimized and crash issue fixed.

Chicago, IL, January 15, 2020 --(



Cisdem Document Reader enables users to view multiple file types including PDF, XPS/OXPS, Visio, WPS, DjVu, WPD, and Winmail.dat within one program. Users can adjust view modes; navigate to certain results by keywords; print or save the file into the PDF form.



"In the previous version (5.0.0), we optimize XPS display quality and Improved DjVu file opening speed for Cisdem Document Reader. But in less than 10 days, we immediately released another version (5.1.0) due to the discovery of some minor issues," said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. "We are committed to developing higher quality programs and bring good experience to our users. Once any issues appear, we will improve and upgrade the programs right away according to more advanced technology."



What’s New in Version 5.1.0?

1. Optimize the WPD display quality

2. Fixed the crash issue



Main Functions

1. Support to open 7 document file types

Users can read PDF, VISIO (VSD, VSDX, VDX, and VST), WordPerfect (WPD), WPS, XPS, OXPS, DjVu, PDF and Winmail.dat files on Mac.



2. Open various file types at the same time

The software can open multiple documents in different tabs. Just drag the files you want to read into the interface of the Cisdem Document Reader.



3. Equipped with a set of reading tools

It offers a set of tools to enhance users' reading experience, such as full screen, view modes, page navigation, zoom & rotate, bookmark, etc.



4. Print files as PDF

Specify the available printer, presets, copies, page ranges, and save your documents as PDF or PostScript.



5. Keyword Search

This feature helps users quickly locate a word, character, or phrase with keywords, which greatly save time and let works go efficiency.



6. Export file and extract image

It saves the file as PDF, TXT, PNG, JPEG, TIFF, BMP, and GIF. Or users can directly extract image from a document.



Price and Availability

Cisdem Document Reader for Mac 5.1.0 is worldwide exclusively through the official website: https://www.cisdem.com/document-reader-mac.html. It’s completely free to open PDF files. While each of the other 6 file types is priced at $9.99. There is also a great discount for the full version, finally priced at $29.99. The free trial is available for download at https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-documentreader-18.dmg.



About Cisdem

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



