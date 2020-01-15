PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Histria Books

S.P. Grogan Will Sign His New Book Lafayette at the King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, January 22


Las Vegas, NV, January 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Author S.P. Grogan will sign his new book Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 at The King’s English Bookshop, Wednesday, 7 pm, January 22, 2020.

This event is free and open to the public and will take place at the bookshop. S.P. Grogan, will read from and sign his new book, Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777. Places in the signing line are reserved for those who purchase a copy of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 from The King’s English.

Get your copy now. Pre-order your signed copy of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 today, by either calling the store at 801-484-9100 or ordering online. Please specify if you will be attending the event and if you want your book personalized.

The address for the event is The King’s English Bookshop 1511 S. 1500 E, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive is published by Addison & Highsmith, an imprint of Histria Books. For more information please visit HistriaBooks.com
Histria Books
Dana Ungureanu
561-299-0802
histriabooks.com

