TutorEye Offers 10 Minute Free Trial for Students in USA and Canada

TutorEye is offering 10-minute free trial to the students of the USA and Canada in their live session. Offer is applicable on all subjects

Poway, CA, January 16, 2020



Today with the world getting digitized, the demand for online education is getting massively popular amongst the students as well as the teachers. According to the projections done by Statista, the e-learning market worldwide is forecast to surpass 243 billion U.S. dollars by 2022. The children now prefer to choose “on the go learning model” where they have the right to study or choose their preferred subject as per their convenience. Online learning has brought a massive change in the learning pattern of the students where the students are taking the self-initiative to study as per their pace. Online learning has also affected the homeschooling as more and more children are getting an education from the subject experts at home only.



TutorEye provides education services primarily in two categories number one homework help where it provides students help to find solutions to the problems with complete explanations. And secondly, live sessions. In this, the student requests an online class with the teacher where the student can draw, write or upload his concern on the whiteboard that is attached in the conversation. The platform provides 10-minute free trial to the students on their sign up to get an idea of what they will be taught and how the online learning works. It is a trial for the students to get comfortable with digital learning equipment like whiteboard so that once they start learning they do not waste their time in the confusion about its working. It also provides an insight into the quality of tutoring leaving students an open-ended question whether to take an online class or not. The trials are available on all subjects as per student’s demand.



